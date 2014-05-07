47 Items Tagged
cacao
4-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Bites
These healthy cake bites taste just like German chocolate cake.
French Roast Coffee Walnut Brownies With Strawberries
Decadent black bean brownies.
3-Ingredient Cookie Dough Bites
If you love simple recipes using a few quality ingredients, this is just what you need. Using only three ingredients, and taking about five minutes to...
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Chocolate & Weight Loss
I give “chocolate eating lessons” all over the country. It’s fun. I put chocolate out there as a solution to our weight and health problems—as a...
Superfood Chocolate Sunflower Smoothie
This super chocolate-y sunflower "milk" is a divine treat and it’s full of powerful superfoods that will keep your energy soaring.
Want To Lose Weight? Eat Chocolate
I love being the bearer of good news.
Want To Get Healthier? Eat Chocolate
The word "cacao" means "food of the gods." Looking closely at its nutritional content, it becomes clear why that name is well deserved, and why...
Fall In Love With This Chocolate-Covered Cherry Smoothie
When you indulge in this rich and chocolaty smoothie, you won't believe that it's actually healthy and nutritious. It's made with antioxidant-packed...
Stay Warm & Nourished With This Healthy Hot Chocolate
Yes, hot chocolate can be very good for you.
Holiday Gingerbread Protein Truffle Recipe (Gluten-Free)
If you love gingerbread, but don't love the sugar and butter that tend to go hand in hand with holiday treats, these gingerbread protein truffles...
Start Your Weekend Right With This Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!
This smoothie will take five minutes to make and will fill you up with great energy.
Want Less Stress & A Better Mood? Drink Hot Cocoa!
Rich, dark chocolate (I like it super bitter at 90% cocoa solids), raw cacao with almond milk and cacao nibs are foods of passion for me! Many people...
You'll Go BANANAS For This Super-Simple Snack!
No matter how low my kitchen is on groceries, I always keep the four ingredients in this snack on hand. Sweet, salty and full of protein,...
Vegan Chocolate Truffles (Oh, Boy!)
These vegan truffles are super decadent and incredibly healthy. They're great for dinner parties or to keep at home for a simple snack when you're on...
How To Eat Dessert Every Day & Still Feel Great
Here are my thoughts on the best ways to indulge, mindfully.
Superfood Snack: Raw Cacao Maca Truffles
Calling all chocoholics. And nut butteraholics. And anyone who wants a nutrient-packed snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth and power your...
Chocolate-Chia Power Balls: Gluten, Fructose & Dairy Free
These raw food treats make a delicious pick-me-up, and they're chock full of antioxidants, healthy fats, and protein, among other essential nutrients.
Iron-Rich Chocolate Chia Pudding Recipe For Women Athletes
Have a craving for chocolate? You go, girl!
3 Healthy Reasons To Enjoy Chocolate Every Day
Here are a few scientifically proven health benefits of consuming moderate amounts of heavenly, high-quality chocolate.
Gluten-Free Recipe: Anti-Aging Trail Mix
Mulberries are an anti-aging superfood with a similar flavor to dried figs. Low in calories and high in resveratrol, vitamin C, and iron, there are...