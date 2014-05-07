47 Items Tagged

4-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Bites

These healthy cake bites taste just like German chocolate cake.

#cacao #healthy recipes #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
May 7 2014
3-Ingredient Cookie Dough Bites

If you love simple recipes using a few quality ingredients, this is just what you need. Using only three ingredients, and taking about five minutes to...

#cacao #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Andrea Hood
March 19 2014

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Chocolate & Weight Loss

I give “chocolate eating lessons” all over the country. It’s fun. I put chocolate out there as a solution to our weight and health problems—as a...

#cacao #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success #chocolate
Will Clower, PhD
February 19 2014

Superfood Chocolate Sunflower Smoothie

This super chocolate-y sunflower "milk" is a divine treat and it’s full of powerful superfoods that will keep your energy soaring.

#smoothie #cacao #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Deb Gleason
February 5 2014
Want To Get Healthier? Eat Chocolate

The word "cacao" means "food of the gods." Looking closely at its nutritional content, it becomes clear why that name is well deserved, and why...

#antioxidant #cacao #magnesium #healthy foods #superfoods
Sara Vance
January 30 2014

Fall In Love With This Chocolate-Covered Cherry Smoothie

When you indulge in this rich and chocolaty smoothie, you won't believe that it's actually healthy and nutritious. It's made with antioxidant-packed...

#smoothie #cacao #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Shannon Huckaby
January 29 2014

Holiday Gingerbread Protein Truffle Recipe (Gluten-Free)

If you love gingerbread, but don't love the sugar and butter that tend to go hand in hand with holiday treats, these gingerbread protein truffles...

#cacao #dessert #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
December 19 2013
Start Your Weekend Right With This Vegan Chocolate Smoothie!

This smoothie will take five minutes to make and will fill you up with great energy.

#cacao #smoothies #personal growth #magnesium #vegan
Pauline Hanuise
November 2 2013

Want Less Stress & A Better Mood? Drink Hot Cocoa!

Rich, dark chocolate (I like it super bitter at 90% cocoa solids), raw cacao with almond milk and cacao nibs are foods of passion for me! Many people...

#anxiety #stress #study #cacao
Ani Richardson
October 25 2013

You'll Go BANANAS For This Super-Simple Snack!

No matter how low my kitchen is on groceries, I always keep the four ingredients in this snack on hand. Sweet, salty and full of protein,...

#cacao #healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
October 11 2013

Vegan Chocolate Truffles (Oh, Boy!)

These vegan truffles are super decadent and incredibly healthy. They're great for dinner parties or to keep at home for a simple snack when you're on...

#cacao #healthy recipes #personal growth #vegan
Ali Larter
October 7 2013
How To Eat Dessert Every Day & Still Feel Great

Here are my thoughts on the best ways to indulge, mindfully.

#cacao #personal growth #chocolate
Diana Lovett
September 17 2013

Superfood Snack: Raw Cacao Maca Truffles

Calling all chocoholics. And nut butteraholics. And anyone who wants a nutrient-packed snack that will satisfy your sweet tooth and power your...

#antioxidant #cacao #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sarah Maddux
September 5 2013
Chocolate-Chia Power Balls: Gluten, Fructose & Dairy Free

These raw food treats make a delicious pick-me-up, and they're chock full of antioxidants, healthy fats, and protein, among other essential nutrients.

#cacao #healthy recipes #chia seed #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Kirsten McCulloch
August 29 2013
3 Healthy Reasons To Enjoy Chocolate Every Day

Here are a few scientifically proven health benefits of consuming moderate amounts of heavenly, high-quality chocolate.

#antioxidant #cacao #wellness #healthy foods #food
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
June 10 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Anti-Aging Trail Mix

Mulberries are an anti-aging superfood with a similar flavor to dried figs. Low in calories and high in resveratrol, vitamin C, and iron, there are...

#antioxidant #cacao #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
May 30 2013