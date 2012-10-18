298 Items Tagged
breathing
5 Herbs to Heal a Broken Heart
When you experience a loss, physical pain in the chest can follow.
How to Take a Yoga Break at Work
If you work a 9 to 5 job, it can be challenging to find the time and the motivation to attend yoga classes regularly. You’re at work during most class...
How to Activate Your Navel Chakra
If you're looking for empowerment, energy and increased willpower, activate your Navel Chakra.
7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Yoga Class
The best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten from a teacher is to transcend habit. Yoga is not habitual, and every time you step on your mat, there are...
3 Reasons You Should Have a Home Yoga Practice
Soon you’ll be in tune with your body and your practice in ways you wouldn’t have imagined before.
8 Limbs of Yoga: A Brief Overview
It's no secret that yoga has exploded here in the West. Where I live in Santa Monica there are more yoga studios than Starbucks! Every day, all times...
3 Essentials for a Home Yoga Practice
If you want to reap incredible benefits, the key is consistency.
5 Yogic Lessons About Living Simply
Tips taken from the guru Sri Dharma Mittra.
8 Yoga Tips to Feel Better Now
Sluggish? Sleepy? Stressed? Try some of these tips.
3 Ways to Ground Yourself During Vata Season
Autumn, Vata season in Ayurveda, is characterized by sensations of airiness, dryness and anxiety. Yoga provides an opportunity to explore the...
10 Reasons Why I LOVE Pilates
Is it possible that one exercise system can keep inspiring and challenging you to be your very best self, help you create the body you were always...
Getting Beyond the Meditation Intimidation Factor in 5 Easy Steps
I practiced yoga – a lot of yoga – for five years before I could bring myself to meditate. Every time I tried to sit still on the floor I’d space out,...
Yoga, Breath, and Releasing Pain: How I Lost 100+ Pounds
A holistic weight loss tale.
Rest: The Importance of Slowing Down
Taking a moment in your life to rest and recuperate could do wonders for your day-to-day life
5 Positive Ways to Start Your Day
It's nobody's choice but yours.
20 Intentions for September
Will they resonate with you too?
5 Things Yoga Has Taught Me About Change
The lesson on the mat can be translated so easily off the mat.
4 Ways to BEING in the PRESENT Moment
I wish you “JAI” or victory in your pursuit of the NOW.
How to Practice Diaphragmatic Breathing
Stop and smell the roses.
Better Sex Through Yoga In Just 5 Minutes? Tara Stiles & Dr. Frank Lipman Show Us How!
Just 5 minutes of yoga a day can improve your sex life.