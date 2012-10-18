298 Items Tagged

5 Herbs to Heal a Broken Heart

When you experience a loss, physical pain in the chest can follow.

#Herbs #love #healing #relationships #stress
Amy Jirsa
October 18 2012

How to Take a Yoga Break at Work

If you work a 9 to 5 job, it can be challenging to find the time and the motivation to attend yoga classes regularly. You’re at work during most class...

#stress #breathing #mindfulness #yoga #self-awareness
Alison Smith
October 17 2012
Spirituality

How to Activate Your Navel Chakra

If you're looking for empowerment, energy and increased willpower, activate your Navel Chakra.

#relationships #breathing #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Gigi Yogini
October 15 2012

7 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Yoga Class

The best piece of advice I’ve ever gotten from a teacher is to transcend habit. Yoga is not habitual, and every time you step on your mat, there are...

#tea #caffeine #yoga poses #awareness #breathing
Samantha Negrin
October 11 2012
Home

3 Reasons You Should Have a Home Yoga Practice

Soon you’ll be in tune with your body and your practice in ways you wouldn’t have imagined before.

#breathing #mindfulness #yogis #yoga #home
Aimee Hoefler
October 9 2012

8 Limbs of Yoga: A Brief Overview

It's no secret that yoga has exploded here in the West. Where I live in Santa Monica there are more yoga studios than Starbucks! Every day, all times...

#breathing #yoga sutras #mindfulness #yogis #yoga
Travis Eliot
October 8 2012
Motivation

3 Essentials for a Home Yoga Practice

If you want to reap incredible benefits, the key is consistency.

#breathing #yogis #yoga #home
Alison Smith
October 8 2012
Spirituality

5 Yogic Lessons About Living Simply

Tips taken from the guru Sri Dharma Mittra.

#breathing #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Lisa Mitchell
October 5 2012
Routines

8 Yoga Tips to Feel Better Now

Sluggish? Sleepy? Stressed? Try some of these tips.

#yoga poses #breathing #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Gabrielle DeFusco
October 1 2012
Spirituality

3 Ways to Ground Yourself During Vata Season

Autumn, Vata season in Ayurveda, is characterized by sensations of airiness, dryness and anxiety. Yoga provides an opportunity to explore the...

#Ayurveda #yoga poses #breathing #yogis #wellness
Nancy Alder
September 27 2012
Routines

10 Reasons Why I LOVE Pilates

Is it possible that one exercise system can keep inspiring and challenging you to be your very best self, help you create the body you were always...

#pilates #abs #breathing #happiness #fitness
Jennifer Kries
September 20 2012

Getting Beyond the Meditation Intimidation Factor in 5 Easy Steps

I practiced yoga – a lot of yoga – for five years before I could bring myself to meditate. Every time I tried to sit still on the floor I’d space out,...

#breathing #meditation #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection
Robin Berzin, M.D.
September 20 2012
Personal Growth
Mental Health

Rest: The Importance of Slowing Down

Taking a moment in your life to rest and recuperate could do wonders for your day-to-day life

#pilates #breathing #mindfulness #savasana #mind body connection
Jessica Sepel
September 18 2012
Personal Growth
5 Things Yoga Has Taught Me About Change

The lesson on the mat can be translated so easily off the mat.

#yoga poses #breathing #meditation #yogis #mind body connection
Lisa Horvath
September 12 2012
Personal Growth

4 Ways to BEING in the PRESENT Moment

I wish you “JAI” or victory in your pursuit of the NOW.

#love #breathing #mindfulness #yoga #spirituality
Julie Piatt
September 11 2012
