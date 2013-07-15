153 Items Tagged
avocado
DIY: 3 Facials You Can Make In Your Kitchen
Want gorgeous, glowing skin? Look no further than your kitchen! You probably have all ingredients you'll need to whip up some natural, effective skin...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Healthy Bean Burgers
I’m all about brain-healthy and waist-friendly living, but I love to eat delicious food too! These Healthy Brain Bean Burgers meet all my...
8 Best Anti-Aging Foods
Let's face it: no one wants to age.
The Ultimate Summer Salad Recipe
Salads don’t need sweet sugary dressing, greasy fried toppings, and chunks of cheese.
What A Nutritionist Eats For Breakfast
Eating a wholesome breakfast kick starts your digestion.
Vegan Recipe: Mexican Pizza
I love Mexican food. The flavors, the spices and fresh vegetables are all SO delicious.
10 Raw Food Staples To Keep You Healthy On A Budget
Just stick to fresh produce and simple recipes.
Dairy-Free Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
Summer is officially here, and ice cream is everywhere. It’s almost unavoidable with the captivating billboards featuring new flavors at your nearest...
The Ultimate Creamy Chocolate Smoothie
This great tasting smoothie was developed to sustain my energy throughout the morning. With nutritionally dense chia seeds and maca root, it will fuel...
Dairy-Free Recipe: Chocolate Chip & Berry Gelato
Why not bring Italian-inspired gelato to your home freezer with this rich, creamy, chocolaty dessert that's bursting with vitamins, minerals and...
Gluten-Free Recipe: The Ultimate Kale Salad
I started my gluten-free, dairy-free diet due to some health issues, and I must say, I've never felt so good in my 38 years.
The Easiest Avocado Snack You'll Ever Make
This is one of California's best exports.
Easy Yet Delicious Beginner Green Smoothie Recipe
A delicious and mild beginner green smoothie recipe that will get you started off in the right "green" direction.
Raw Recipe: Cinco De Mayo Chocomole
Chocomole, or chocolate avocado pudding, is a thick and creamy dessert that tastes indulgent but is actually healthy. It taste just like instant...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Pasta With Avocado Basil Pesto
I am a major pasta lover but always shy away from ordering it at restaurants because it's never the healthiest option, and unfortunately is often...
Raw Recipe: 5-Minute Savory Mushroom Soup
I don't know about you, but I have fond memories of Campbell's creamy mushroom soup. The decadence, the savory taste, the ease of preparation — all...
The Best Avocado Salsa Ever! (Vegan Recipe)
I know you'll absolutely love this delicious avocado salsa.
5 Simple Ways To Start Your Day With Greens
Whenever I start my day with green vegetables, a cool wave of relief washes over me, because I know I’ve fueled my body properly to be productive and...
7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate
Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?
Vegan Recipe: Kale, Butternut Squash, And Black Rice Bowl With Lemon Tahini Sauce
I'm a big fan of hearty one-bowl meals, especially in the winter. They warm the body and the soul. This kale, butternut squash, and black rice bowl is...