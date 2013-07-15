153 Items Tagged

avocado

DIY: 3 Facials You Can Make In Your Kitchen

Want gorgeous, glowing skin? Look no further than your kitchen! You probably have all ingredients you'll need to whip up some natural, effective skin...

#avocado #beauty #skin #turmeric
Megan Porschen
July 15 2013
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe: Healthy Bean Burgers

I’m all about brain-healthy and waist-friendly living, but I love to eat delicious food too! These Healthy Brain Bean Burgers meet all my...

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
mindbodygreen
July 10 2013
Functional Food

8 Best Anti-Aging Foods

Let's face it: no one wants to age.

#avocado #antioxidant #slideshows #beauty #aging
Hayley Hobson
July 5 2013
Recipes

The Ultimate Summer Salad Recipe

Salads don’t need sweet sugary dressing, greasy fried toppings, and chunks of cheese.

#avocado #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Sarah Spiegelhoff
July 3 2013
Food Trends

What A Nutritionist Eats For Breakfast

Eating a wholesome breakfast kick starts your digestion.

#avocado #healthy recipes #wellness #digestion #healthy foods
Jessica Sepel
June 19 2013

Vegan Recipe: Mexican Pizza

I love Mexican food. The flavors, the spices and fresh vegetables are all SO delicious.

#avocado #healthy recipes #essential oils #healthy foods #food
Hayley Hobson
June 18 2013
Food Trends

10 Raw Food Staples To Keep You Healthy On A Budget

Just stick to fresh produce and simple recipes.

#avocado #garlic #slideshows #ginger #Raw Food
Osha Key
June 17 2013

Dairy-Free Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Summer is officially here, and ice cream is everywhere. It’s almost unavoidable with the captivating billboards featuring new flavors at your nearest...

#allergies #avocado #healthy recipes #dairy #healthy foods
Carrie Vandelac
June 11 2013

The Ultimate Creamy Chocolate Smoothie

This great tasting smoothie was developed to sustain my energy throughout the morning. With nutritionally dense chia seeds and maca root, it will fuel...

#smoothie #avocado #ginger #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Sara Ladd
June 10 2013

Dairy-Free Recipe: Chocolate Chip & Berry Gelato

Why not bring Italian-inspired gelato to your home freezer with this rich, creamy, chocolaty dessert that's bursting with vitamins, minerals and...

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #magnesium #dairy
Olivia McFadyen
May 27 2013
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe: The Ultimate Kale Salad

I started my gluten-free, dairy-free diet due to some health issues, and I must say, I've never felt so good in my 38 years.

#avocado #gluten-free recipe #olive oil #chia seed #healthy foods
Amal Madih
May 22 2013
Recipes
Recipes

Easy Yet Delicious Beginner Green Smoothie Recipe

A delicious and mild beginner green smoothie recipe that will get you started off in the right "green" direction.

#smoothie #avocado #wellness #chia seed #healthy foods
Elizabeth Rider
May 7 2013

Raw Recipe: Cinco De Mayo Chocomole

Chocomole, or chocolate avocado pudding, is a thick and creamy dessert that tastes indulgent but is actually healthy. It taste just like instant...

#avocado #vegan #raw foods recipes #healthy foods #food
Jesse Lane Lee
May 4 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Pasta With Avocado Basil Pesto

I am a major pasta lover but always shy away from ordering it at restaurants because it's never the healthiest option, and unfortunately is often...

#avocado #gluten #gluten-free recipe #olive oil #healthy foods
Lindsay Levine
May 3 2013

Raw Recipe: 5-Minute Savory Mushroom Soup

I don't know about you, but I have fond memories of Campbell's creamy mushroom soup. The decadence, the savory taste, the ease of preparation — all...

#avocado #ginger #healthy recipes #raw #raw foods recipes
Rhea Mehta, Ph.D.
May 2 2013
Recipes

The Best Avocado Salsa Ever! (Vegan Recipe)

I know you'll absolutely love this delicious avocado salsa.

#avocado #personal growth #food #vegan recipes
Hayley Hobson
April 23 2013

5 Simple Ways To Start Your Day With Greens

Whenever I start my day with green vegetables, a cool wave of relief washes over me, because I know I’ve fueled my body properly to be productive and...

#avocado #wellness #juicing #healthy foods #kale
Lula Brown
April 9 2013
Functional Food

7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate

Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?

#avocado #antioxidant #calcium #slideshows #Vitamin C
Nicole Geraci
March 25 2013

Vegan Recipe: Kale, Butternut Squash, And Black Rice Bowl With Lemon Tahini Sauce

I'm a big fan of hearty one-bowl meals, especially in the winter. They warm the body and the soul. This kale, butternut squash, and black rice bowl is...

#avocado #healthy recipes #healthy foods #kale #food
Alethea Copelas
March 7 2013