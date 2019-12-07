613 Items Tagged

anxiety

Recovery
Routines

Can't Shake Your Anxiety? Try This 10-Minute Yin Yoga Sequence

It's time to let all that anxiety flow out.

#anxiety #yoga
Stefanie Arend
December 5 2019
Routines

5 Yoga Poses To Ease Your Emotional Hangover

It's time to let it all go.

#anxiety #yoga
Kait Hurley
December 1 2019
Integrative Health
Mental Health

Stop Defensive Behavior With These Psychiatrist-Approved Questions

The next time you're feeling defensive, you might want to take a look within.

#anxiety #toxic relationships #brain
Amy Bloch, M.D.
November 28 2019
Meditation

Need To Calm Down? Try This Easy Vagus Nerve Breathing Exercise

It's all about stimulating the vagus nerve.

#breath #stress #anxiety
Kaia Roman
November 27 2019
Spirituality
Nature
Mental Health
Women's Health

Understanding The 4 Period Archetypes Can Help You Have A Better Cycle

Spoiler alert: You are very unlikely to be just one archetype.

#sleep #anxiety #healthy period
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
November 11 2019
Integrative Health
Mental Health
Personal Growth

5 Mindsets That Might Be Holding You Back & How To Move On

We tell ourselves lies that keep us stuck.

#anxiety #affirmations
Shannon Kaiser
November 7 2019
Routines
Mental Health

There Are 5 Different Brain Types: Here's What Your Type Says About You

It influences everything from who you are to how you behave and relate to others.

#anxiety #brain
Daniel Amen, M.D.
October 30 2019
Parenting
Meditation

4 Ways To Practice Active Meditation If You Can't Sit Still

No need to sit still to reap the benefits of meditation.

#anxiety
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
October 24 2019
Mental Health

Seasonal Changes Can Be Tough: Here Are 3 Strategies To Stay Balanced

You'll stay balanced when you're overwhelmed during seasonal transitions.

#anxiety #depression
Judith Orloff, M.D.
October 22 2019
Mental Health

3 Psychiatrist-Approved Ways To Train Your Brain To Deal With Anxiety

Daniel Amen, M.D., is a pioneer in the field of brain health.

#anxiety #mbgpodcast #mbg Brain Health #brain
Jason Wachob
October 22 2019
