613 Items Tagged
anxiety
Can A Weighted Blanket Decrease Your Muscle Soreness?
The answer might surprise you.
Can't Shake Your Anxiety? Try This 10-Minute Yin Yoga Sequence
It's time to let all that anxiety flow out.
5 Yoga Poses To Ease Your Emotional Hangover
It's time to let it all go.
An R.D. Explains How To Know If Inflammation Is Causing Your Anxiety
It may be time to revisit your diet.
Stop Defensive Behavior With These Psychiatrist-Approved Questions
The next time you're feeling defensive, you might want to take a look within.
Need To Calm Down? Try This Easy Vagus Nerve Breathing Exercise
It's all about stimulating the vagus nerve.
This Exercise Can Help You Clear Negative Energy After A Stressful Day
Give her six-step process a try.
Why National Parks Should Be A Part Of Our Public Health Strategy
Public lands and public health are inextricably linked.
Can Yoga Actually Improve Your Mental Health? Here's What This Study Says
Just what the doctor ordered.
Understanding The 4 Period Archetypes Can Help You Have A Better Cycle
Spoiler alert: You are very unlikely to be just one archetype.
How Stress Gets In The Way Of Digestion (Plus, 3 Ways To Calm Down)
Calm down before you chow down.
A Psychiatrist's Secret To Handling Anxiety In The Face Of Uncertainty
How to get out of your brain.
5 Mindsets That Might Be Holding You Back & How To Move On
We tell ourselves lies that keep us stuck.
A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Do The Next Time You Can't Sleep
You'll be unwound and relaxed in no time.
There Are 5 Different Brain Types: Here's What Your Type Says About You
It influences everything from who you are to how you behave and relate to others.
What Are Signs Of Stress For Introverted Children? An Expert Explains
Six things to look for, and how you can help.
4 Ways To Practice Active Meditation If You Can't Sit Still
No need to sit still to reap the benefits of meditation.
Seasonal Changes Can Be Tough: Here Are 3 Strategies To Stay Balanced
You'll stay balanced when you're overwhelmed during seasonal transitions.
3 Psychiatrist-Approved Ways To Train Your Brain To Deal With Anxiety
Daniel Amen, M.D., is a pioneer in the field of brain health.
Your Body Makes Cannabinoids Similar to CBD + 4 Other Fascinating Facts About The Endocannabinoid System
Read on for an insightful look into the ECS.