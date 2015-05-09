198 Items Tagged

7 Ways Yoga Can Help Women Through Menopause

As women experience emotional and physical fluctuations throughout their lives as part of the natural aging process, yoga can serve as a useful tool...

Cheryl MacDonald
May 9 2015
This Hormone May Be Your Secret To Aging Well

The body is an amazing machine, and how well one ages is determined in large part by nutrition, exercise and sleep. While one octogenarian may use a...

#supplements #wellness #aging #sleeping
Dr. Mitchell Gaynor
April 29 2015
20 Things I'd Say To My 20-Something Self

If you were to visit your 20-year-old self, what message would you have?

#happiness #joy #words of wisdom #aging #inspiration
Shannon Kaiser
April 16 2015
Your Skin Microbiome: Why It's The Key To A Clear Complexion

If our skin care practices can be similarly enlightened, our skin, including its millions of happy, healthy microbes, will thank us.

#beauty #skin #aging #microbiome
Marie Veronique Nadeau
April 16 2015
7 Ways To Use Stress Before It Uses You

When you experience stress, it is your body’s way of letting you know you are out of balance.

#stress #balance #aging
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 15 2015
The 4 Vitamins A Cardiologist Wants You To Take

The world of vitamins and supplements is confusing.

#supplements #Vitamin D #aging #video
Anthony Schneck
April 15 2015

6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age

So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...

#heart disease #mind body connection #yoga #aging
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 12 2015
A 3-Step DIY Facial For Radiant Skin

In order to maintain healthy glowing skin, it's necessary to engage in rituals that show your face some tender, loving care.

#beauty #skin #aging
Esosa Edosomwan
April 10 2015
6 Reasons To Rethink The Idea Of "Aging Gracefully"

Here are six ways to rethink this notion of “aging gracefully," and instead live fully as long as you’re here.

#mind body connection #self-awareness #aging #self-acceptance
Dr. Christiane Northrup
April 9 2015
Lessons From Costa Rica: 6 Foods That Could Help You Live To Be 100

 I’ve made two expeditions to Costa Rica as part of my research into “Blue Zones”

#Vitamin D #aging #healthy foods #food
Dan Buettner
April 7 2015

9 Ways To Slow Down Aging Through Your Food Choices

Want to live a long and happy life? Well, here's some good news: there are many simple steps you can take to promote longevity.

#healing #aging #detox #healthy foods
Dr. Mitchell Gaynor
April 2 2015

An Herbal Tea To Calm Your Skin

Made with herbs that are known to help calm skin flare ups, this tea works from the inside out to deliver its powerful benefits to your largest organ....

#tea #toxic #acne #beauty #wellness
Pip Waller
March 27 2015

Rejuvenate Your Skin With Facial Yoga (Infographic)

Skin care is more than skin deep. All of the good habits we've carefully established to keep our bodies healthy and happy — like a balanced diet,...

#beauty #skin #yoga #aging
Marie Veronique Nadeau
March 21 2015
8 Ways Yoga Helps Mature Adults Age More Gracefully

One of the most beautiful things about yoga is that it is truly for everybody. With limitless styles and approaches, anyone committed to...

#yogis #yoga #aging #wellness watch
Hope Knosher
March 15 2015
6 Ways To Slow Down The Speed Of Life

Cheat the speed of life's ever-quickening pace

#happiness #journaling #personal growth #aging
Rachel Le Feuvre
February 27 2015

To Extend Your Life, Spend Time In A Sauna

The secret to extending your lifespan may be as simple as sweating it out in a sauna.

#news #study #sauna #aging
Emi Boscamp
February 24 2015