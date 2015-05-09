198 Items Tagged
7 Ways Yoga Can Help Women Through Menopause
As women experience emotional and physical fluctuations throughout their lives as part of the natural aging process, yoga can serve as a useful tool...
6 Yoga Poses To Boost Metabolism
Flow what you know
How Traditional Chinese Medicine Can Treat Acne
Smooth skin is in your future
This Hormone May Be Your Secret To Aging Well
The body is an amazing machine, and how well one ages is determined in large part by nutrition, exercise and sleep. While one octogenarian may use a...
8 Tips To Reset Your Gut & Optimize Brain Health
We may well be looking in the wrong place.
20 Things I'd Say To My 20-Something Self
If you were to visit your 20-year-old self, what message would you have?
Your Skin Microbiome: Why It's The Key To A Clear Complexion
If our skin care practices can be similarly enlightened, our skin, including its millions of happy, healthy microbes, will thank us.
7 Ways To Use Stress Before It Uses You
When you experience stress, it is your body’s way of letting you know you are out of balance.
The 4 Vitamins A Cardiologist Wants You To Take
The world of vitamins and supplements is confusing.
6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age
So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...
A 3-Step DIY Facial For Radiant Skin
In order to maintain healthy glowing skin, it's necessary to engage in rituals that show your face some tender, loving care.
6 Reasons To Rethink The Idea Of "Aging Gracefully"
Here are six ways to rethink this notion of “aging gracefully," and instead live fully as long as you’re here.
Lessons From Costa Rica: 6 Foods That Could Help You Live To Be 100
I’ve made two expeditions to Costa Rica as part of my research into “Blue Zones”
9 Ways To Slow Down Aging Through Your Food Choices
Want to live a long and happy life? Well, here's some good news: there are many simple steps you can take to promote longevity.
An Herbal Tea To Calm Your Skin
Made with herbs that are known to help calm skin flare ups, this tea works from the inside out to deliver its powerful benefits to your largest organ....
Rejuvenate Your Skin With Facial Yoga (Infographic)
Skin care is more than skin deep. All of the good habits we've carefully established to keep our bodies healthy and happy — like a balanced diet,...
8 Ways Yoga Helps Mature Adults Age More Gracefully
One of the most beautiful things about yoga is that it is truly for everybody. With limitless styles and approaches, anyone committed to...
Older Women Are More Sexual Than Most People Think. Here's Why
Sexuality never fades
6 Ways To Slow Down The Speed Of Life
Cheat the speed of life's ever-quickening pace
To Extend Your Life, Spend Time In A Sauna
The secret to extending your lifespan may be as simple as sweating it out in a sauna.