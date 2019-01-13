5 Items Tagged

activism

Wellness Trends

What It Means To Be A Mission-Driven Brand In 2019

Selling a good product just isn't enough anymore.

#social good #environmentalism #wellness #activism
Emma Loewe
January 13 2019

My Family Is Living Through Hurricane Harvey: Here's How You Can Actually Help

Hurricane Harvey has done record damage—and it isn't over yet. But we aren't powerless to help. These vetted charities are actively assisting those in...

#news #healing #activism
Allison Daniels
August 30 2017

How To Stay Sane When Fake News Is Taking Over Your News Feed (According To A Psychologist)

So often reality seems to be defined by the loudest voice or the highest bidder, and it can be tough to separate the truth from the noise.

#politics #personal growth #activism
Dr. B Grace Bullock
July 15 2017
13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday

Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.

#money #compassion #inspiration #activism
Emma Loewe
November 25 2016