271 Items Tagged

Herbs

Beauty

Save Your Skin with DIY Watermelon Facials

Watermelon isn’t just a juicy summer treat.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #wellness #cosmetics
Alexis Wolfer
May 25 2012
Integrative Health

7 Steps to Naturally Conquer Allergies

Here are some easy ways to beat allergies this and every Spring.

#Herbs #healing #wellness #healthy foods #food
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
May 22 2012

The Basics of Herbs: Cooking Cheat Sheet

Herbs are great to cook with, but pairing the right herb with the food you're cooking can often be a challenge. Here's a simple cheat sheet that my...

#Herbs #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jason Wachob
May 19 2012
Healthy Weight

3 Herbs for Weight Loss Support

Herbs are powerful, multi-tasking little guys.

#Herbs #healing #nature #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
May 19 2012
Integrative Health

5 Herbs for Arthritis & Joint Pain

Herbs have the power to treat inflammation, cleanse the blood, and strengthen the body.

#Herbs
Amy Jirsa
May 15 2012
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

9 Natural Remedies for the Common Cold

If you are suffering from a cold, try some of these remedies out.

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Heather Moday, M.D.
April 10 2012
Functional Food

5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning

Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 19 2012
Functional Food

7 Must-Have Herbs for Yogis

Every yogi should have these herbs in their all-natural arsenal.

#Herbs #healing #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 5 2012
Integrative Health

4 Top Ayurvedic Herbs for Balancing Blood Sugar

An integrative doctor's top recommended Ayurvedic herbs.

#Herbs #healing #Ayurveda #wellness #healthy foods
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
November 30 2011
Functional Food

Top 8 Herbs and Spices for Healing

Add these natural remedies to your vegetables.

#Herbs #Ayurveda #wellness #vegetarian #healthy foods
Jess Ainscough
October 4 2011