Integrative Health

Listen to Your Body & Trust Your Instincts

Don’t take a doctor or anyone else’s word that something is safe, and always do your research.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #alkaline #meditation
Julia Curtman
August 5 2012
Personal Growth

5 Healthy Habits You Should Start Today

Transform your healthy actions into healthy habits.

#Herbs #detox #juicing #superfoods #healing
Katrina Love Senn
August 3 2012
Functional Food
Recovery

7 Natural Tricks to Heal a Stiff Neck

How many times have you woken up unable to move your neck?

#Herbs #healing #wellness
Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
July 28 2012
Recovery

Herbs to Help Heal from Addiction

It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #nature #mind body connection
Amy Jirsa
July 27 2012
Sex

3 Herbs for Better Sex

It’s about flipping time!

#Herbs #healing #sex #wellness #superfoods
Amy Jirsa
July 10 2012
Functional Food

The Essential Grocery List for 'Clean' Eating

What exactly is a clean diet? It may vary from person to person, but for me it is one that contains unprocessed, whole (mostly plant) foods sans...

#Herbs #avocado #organic food #dinner #healthy foods
Rachel Frank-Tuomey, M.A.
July 3 2012
Parenting

A 5-Step Plan to a Healthier Family

Most families crave being healthier, which in turn leads to being happier in every aspect of life.

#Herbs #wellness #juicing #healthy foods #food
Billy Bradley
July 2 2012
Beauty

How to Make Your Own Organic Body Scrub

The best natural skin care products are made from fresh, natural ingredients.

#Herbs #beauty #wellness #grocery shopping #organic
Sarah Christie
July 2 2012
Beauty

8 Awesome Uses for Coconut Oil

Whether you're a self proclaimed health nut, or a skeptic, the beneficial properties are undeniable.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #wellness #detox
Linnea Jensen
June 29 2012
Beauty
Home

4 Simple Steps for DIY Composting

Interested in taking the challenge to green up your space a bit?

#Herbs #urban gardening #nature #home
Erin Yasinski
June 16 2012
Personal Growth

My Eat Pray Love Detox

Become the best version of you through a little sacred self-healing.

#Herbs #breathing #mindfulness #abundance #elizabeth gilbert
Claire Charters
June 16 2012
Beauty

All Natural Frizz-Fighting Hair Mask Recipe

If you’re one of the lucky few with naturally un-frizzy hair, you’re a rare breed.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #wellness #grocery shopping
Alexis Wolfer
June 13 2012
Integrative Health
Beauty

6 Natural Beauty Tips to Look and Feel Good

Do you want to look and feel good? Here's how you can do so the natural way.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Angelina Helene
June 11 2012
Sex

Nutritional & Spiritual Tips to Boost Your Sex Drive

When we’re worn out or undernourished (in any way), the body’s innate intelligence will shut down procreative impulses.

#Herbs #visualization #yogis #sex #yoga
Ciel Grove
June 9 2012
Beauty

6 Green Beauty Recipes Straight From Your Kitchen

Our skin is our largest organ and absorbs everything we put on it directly into our bloodstreams.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Melissa Rousseau
May 29 2012
Sex

How Sex Can Be a Portal to the Divine

This is the essence of conscious, powerful sex: using our intimate connection to transform our lives.

#Herbs #healing #relationships #visualization #sex
Kim Anami
May 26 2012