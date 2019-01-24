17 Items Tagged
Alzheimer's
The Gum Disease–Alzheimer's Connection You Need To Know About
New study, published in Science Advances, solidifies the connection between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease.
3 Simple Things To Do Every Day For A Healthy Brain
Simple lifestyle changes can combat inflammation and help protect your brain.
My Husband Battled Early-Onset Alzheimer's For 10 Years. Here's What It Was Really Like To Be His Caregiver
"Throughout his illness, my husband suffered hallucinations where thought half of his body was someone else's. He would get frustrated and start...
Researchers Just Answered An Important Question About Alzheimer's
Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that affects an estimated 5.3 million Americans. But beyond its widespread reach, there's not much we know for...
What I Learned About Life After My Mother Was Diagnosed With Dementia
In July 2014, I reluctantly moved my 93-year-old mother from a retirement home to an assisted living facility for residents with memory impairment. As...
The Two Most Important Things We Can All Do To Protect Our Brain Health
When I was in medical school in the 1960s, the prevailing belief was that once we reached physical maturity, our brains ceased to make new brain...
How I’ve Found Strength Through My Father's Alzheimer’s
My once vibrant father, a retired astronomy professor with a Ph.D. in physics, hasn’t known night from day for more than three years now.
Why Low-Fat Diets Wreck Your Brain Health + What To Do About It
For years, fat and cholesterol have been demonized in our diets.
Why Drugs Aren't Always The Best Solution For Anxiety & Insomnia
I'm all about helping you age-proof your body and mind — sharing the secrets to a long life that's filled with purpose and joy, no matter what...
What You Should Eat To Grow Your Brain
Psychiatrist Dr. Drew Ramsey discusses how poor diets and a lack of nutrients have harmed our brains, causing anxiety and depression, and why a client...
Not Sleeping Enough Makes You Age Faster
We already know that getting enough sleep plays a huge role in health, from maintaining a healthy weight and staving off the common cold, to just...
3 Tests To Find Out If You Could Get Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease is now at epidemic proportions. With 5.2 million Americans and 1 in 8 people 65 and over currently living with the condition,...
Why Exercising Is Great For Your Brain, No Matter How Old You Are
We’ve all come to accept the notion that our brain will shrink as we age. And nowhere in the brain is this decline more impactful than in the...
Finally! An Effective Treatment For Alzheimer’s
Studies show that vitamin E can slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.
How We Live Today Matters A Whole Lot For Our Brain Health Tomorrow
Can you believe that I have been so bold as to claim that lifestyle factors, over which we have control, may play a role in determining whether or not...
Cholesterol Leads to Alzheimer's? Nonsense!
Recently, JAMA Neurology published a study that looked at the connection between cholesterol levels and Alzheimer's disease, and it got a lot of...
Think You're Too Young To Prevent Alzheimer's? Think Again
Last month, the federal government announced it would provide a $33 million grant to help underwrite a clinical trial to develop a pharmaceutical...