The Gum Disease–Alzheimer's Connection You Need To Know About

New study, published in Science Advances, solidifies the connection between gum disease and Alzheimer's disease.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 24 2019
3 Simple Things To Do Every Day For A Healthy Brain

Simple lifestyle changes can combat inflammation and help protect your brain.

Gary Kaplan, D.O.
July 19 2016
My Husband Battled Early-Onset Alzheimer's For 10 Years. Here's What It Was Really Like To Be His Caregiver

"Throughout his illness, my husband suffered hallucinations where thought half of his body was someone else's. He would get frustrated and start...

Diana Dijak
June 28 2016

Researchers Just Answered An Important Question About Alzheimer's

Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that affects an estimated 5.3 million Americans. But beyond its widespread reach, there's not much we know for...

Emma Loewe
February 17 2016

What I Learned About Life After My Mother Was Diagnosed With Dementia

In July 2014, I reluctantly moved my 93-year-old mother from a retirement home to an assisted living facility for residents with memory impairment. As...

Jan P. Patterson
November 9 2015

The Two Most Important Things We Can All Do To Protect Our Brain Health

When I was in medical school in the 1960s, the prevailing belief was that once we reached physical maturity, our brains ceased to make new brain...

Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
November 8 2015

How I’ve Found Strength Through My Father's Alzheimer’s

My once vibrant father, a retired astronomy professor with a Ph.D. in physics, hasn’t known night from day for more than three years now.

Tara Reed
September 28 2015
Why Low-Fat Diets Wreck Your Brain Health + What To Do About It

For years, fat and cholesterol have been demonized in our diets.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 6 2015

Why Drugs Aren't Always The Best Solution For Anxiety & Insomnia

I'm all about helping you age-proof your body and mind — sharing the secrets to a long life that's filled with purpose and joy, no matter what...

Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
October 15 2014

What You Should Eat To Grow Your Brain

Psychiatrist Dr. Drew Ramsey discusses how poor diets and a lack of nutrients have harmed our brains, causing anxiety and depression, and why a client...

mindbodygreen
August 20 2014

Not Sleeping Enough Makes You Age Faster

We already know that getting enough sleep plays a huge role in health, from maintaining a healthy weight and staving off the common cold, to just...

mindbodygreen
July 3 2014

3 Tests To Find Out If You Could Get Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's disease is now at epidemic proportions. With 5.2 million Americans and 1 in 8 people 65 and over currently living with the condition,...

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
June 5 2014

Why Exercising Is Great For Your Brain, No Matter How Old You Are

We’ve all come to accept the notion that our brain will shrink as we age. And nowhere in the brain is this decline more impactful than in the...

David Perlmutter, M.D.
February 14 2014
Finally! An Effective Treatment For Alzheimer’s

Studies show that vitamin E can slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

David Perlmutter, M.D.
February 7 2014

How We Live Today Matters A Whole Lot For Our Brain Health Tomorrow

Can you believe that I have been so bold as to claim that lifestyle factors, over which we have control, may play a role in determining whether or not...

David Perlmutter, M.D.
January 27 2014

Cholesterol Leads to Alzheimer's? Nonsense!

Recently, JAMA Neurology published a study that looked at the connection between cholesterol levels and Alzheimer's disease, and it got a lot of...

David Perlmutter, M.D.
January 15 2014

Think You're Too Young To Prevent Alzheimer's? Think Again

Last month, the federal government announced it would provide a $33 million grant to help underwrite a clinical trial to develop a pharmaceutical...

David Perlmutter, M.D.
October 22 2013