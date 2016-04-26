98 Items Tagged

Acupuncture

How Acupuncture Actually Works: A Doctor Explains

No quackery here—just pure and simple healing.

#holistic healing #Acupuncture
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
April 26 2016
Functional Food

Dry, Rough Skin? This Ancient Technique May Be A Game-Changer

Acupuncture and acupressure are ancient Chinese healing techniques that have been acknowledged for their effectiveness by Western medicine as ways to...

#beauty #skin #Acupuncture
Shellie Goldstein
November 3 2015

How Listening to Your Heart Creates Physical Wellness

As a licensed acupuncturist and certified Reiki master/teacher, I'm often asked how it all works. What's the point? Why should someone try either?

#reiki #wellness #self-awareness #Acupuncture
Margarita Alcantara, LAc
October 4 2015
Integrative Health

Why I Prescribe Acupuncture: A Cardiologist Explains

Although more research is needed, there are five heart conditions that I have seen a response to with acupuncture therapy.

#heart disease #functional medicine #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Joel Kahn, M.D.
June 9 2015

What You Don't Know About Easing Menopause (But Should!)

As women approach their late 40s to early 50s, many are anxious about what menopause will mean for them. I've heard women compare this experience to...

#hormones #fertility #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
June 9 2015

8 More Reasons To Try Acupuncture

There are so many reasons to try acupuncture that it's difficult to narrow it down for one just article! So for now here are eight common (and...

#Acupuncture #wellness watch #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jennifer Dubowsky, LAc
March 26 2015

How Traditional Chinese Medicine Can Help Prevent Heart Disease

Heart disease is a major public health crisis in America. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death in...

#healing #stress #heart disease #wellness #Acupuncture
Daniel Hsu, DAOM, LAc
February 20 2015
Spirituality

7 Affirmations To Heal & Balance Your Chakras

When the chakras comes into greater alignment, all aspects of life can come into greater alignment as well.

#healing #Acupuncture #chakras #energy
Hayley Mermelstein, LAc
January 30 2015

5 Reasons You Should Try Acupuncture Right Now

In the West, acupuncture is still sometimes dismissed — even as more western doctors are incorporating the practice into their treatment plans....

#healing #Acupuncture #wellness watch #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Daniel Hsu, DAOM, LAc
December 31 2014

How Acupuncture Can Ease The Effects Of Cancer Treatment

During the month of November The Movember Foundation, a worldwide mustache-growing event, raises awareness for men's health issues like prostate...

#wellness #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Daniel Hsu, DAOM, LAc
November 18 2014
Women's Health

Can Acupuncture Really Boost Fertility?

Relieve your stress and boost fertility with acupuncture.

#stress #fertility #pregnancy #wellness #Acupuncture
Daniel Hsu, DAOM, LAc
September 24 2014
Spirituality

Reiki 101: What Is It & Will I Love It?

Reiki can be powerfully instrumental in helping you regain your inner strength

#reiki #mind body connection #Acupuncture #energy
Margarita Alcantara, LAc
September 2 2014
Recovery

A Surprisingly Simple Way To Heal Lower Back Pain (Video)

A primary care doctor in Tulsa, Oklahoma has an unusual prescription for patients who come to him with lower back pain: watching a YouTube video.

#news #back pain #fitness #mind body connection #wellness
mindbodygreen
July 21 2014

5 Natural Treatments To Give You Smooth & Youthful Skin

Botox has grown hugely popular, and while it may be considered relatively safe when performed by an experienced doctor, side effects include bruising...

#beauty #wellness #skin #Acupuncture #aging
Kerry Benjamin
July 11 2014
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Live A Stress-Free Life

Our bodies and minds are programmed to engrain habit patterns into our brains. These habits will either carry over into a positive or negative aspect...

#anxiety #stress #meditation #wellness #yoga
Katie Edwards, M.S., LAc, Dipl OM
November 15 2013

Are Chinese Herbs Toxic?

If you've ever been to see an acupuncturist, odds are even that you had a brush with Chinese herbal medicine. If you didn't take herbs, maybe you saw...

#Herbs #disease #wellness #Acupuncture #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Jason Burke, LAc
June 26 2013

5 Simple Choices To Be Your Healthiest Self

When asked about his diet, one of my heroes, Jack LaLanne, who was still in killer shape into his 80s, used to say, “Eat real food!”

#digestion #Acupuncture #healthy foods #food #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Phil Veneziano, M.S., LAc
June 3 2013