98 Items Tagged
Acupuncture
How Acupuncture Actually Works: A Doctor Explains
No quackery here—just pure and simple healing.
What I Eat In A Day: Acupuncturist Paige Bourassa
Here's a day in my food life, hold onto your hats ...
Dry, Rough Skin? This Ancient Technique May Be A Game-Changer
Acupuncture and acupressure are ancient Chinese healing techniques that have been acknowledged for their effectiveness by Western medicine as ways to...
How Listening to Your Heart Creates Physical Wellness
As a licensed acupuncturist and certified Reiki master/teacher, I'm often asked how it all works. What's the point? Why should someone try either?
Why I Prescribe Acupuncture: A Cardiologist Explains
Although more research is needed, there are five heart conditions that I have seen a response to with acupuncture therapy.
What You Don't Know About Easing Menopause (But Should!)
As women approach their late 40s to early 50s, many are anxious about what menopause will mean for them. I've heard women compare this experience to...
8 More Reasons To Try Acupuncture
There are so many reasons to try acupuncture that it's difficult to narrow it down for one just article! So for now here are eight common (and...
How Traditional Chinese Medicine Can Help Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease is a major public health crisis in America. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death in...
7 Affirmations To Heal & Balance Your Chakras
When the chakras comes into greater alignment, all aspects of life can come into greater alignment as well.
5 Reasons You Should Try Acupuncture Right Now
In the West, acupuncture is still sometimes dismissed — even as more western doctors are incorporating the practice into their treatment plans....
How Acupuncture Can Ease The Effects Of Cancer Treatment
During the month of November The Movember Foundation, a worldwide mustache-growing event, raises awareness for men's health issues like prostate...
Can Acupuncture Really Boost Fertility?
Relieve your stress and boost fertility with acupuncture.
Reiki 101: What Is It & Will I Love It?
Reiki can be powerfully instrumental in helping you regain your inner strength
Acupuncture 101: What You Need To Know
Millions of people are missing out on its benefits.
A Surprisingly Simple Way To Heal Lower Back Pain (Video)
A primary care doctor in Tulsa, Oklahoma has an unusual prescription for patients who come to him with lower back pain: watching a YouTube video.
5 Natural Treatments To Give You Smooth & Youthful Skin
Botox has grown hugely popular, and while it may be considered relatively safe when performed by an experienced doctor, side effects include bruising...
What I Wish I'd Known About Kidney Stones Before I Had One
Kidney stone pain is very similar to labor.
5 Ways To Live A Stress-Free Life
Our bodies and minds are programmed to engrain habit patterns into our brains. These habits will either carry over into a positive or negative aspect...
Are Chinese Herbs Toxic?
If you've ever been to see an acupuncturist, odds are even that you had a brush with Chinese herbal medicine. If you didn't take herbs, maybe you saw...
5 Simple Choices To Be Your Healthiest Self
When asked about his diet, one of my heroes, Jack LaLanne, who was still in killer shape into his 80s, used to say, “Eat real food!”