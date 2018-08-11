995 Articles in Spirituality
Spirituality
Consider Tonight's New Moon Your Excuse To Make This Weekend All About Fun
Where can you add a sense of discovery to your life?
You Can Turn Anything Into A Spiritual Experience (Yes, Even Waiting In Lines). Here's How
Living spiritually doesn't need to mean sitting in meditation for hours a day (because who has time for that?).
Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure
The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.
A Cancer Diagnosis Made Me Dip My Toes Into These Spiritual Practices — And Now I'm Totally Hooked
"In retrospect, I am confident that my soul chose this cancer journey to propel me into the world of spirituality—a profoundly prolific realm of life...
Your Monthly Horoscope: Buckle Up Because The Eclipses Just Keep On Comin'
Mark your calendar for the 25th.
Weekly Horoscope: The Retrogrades Just Keep On Comin'
The retrogrades will continue this whole week (sorry).
What Your Bedroom Is Missing, According To Your Sign
Your next bedroom refresh could be written in the stars.
How To Harness The Transformative Power Of Tonight's Full Moon (And Total Eclipse!)
Time to pave the way for some serious changes ahead.
Tomorrow's Lunar Eclipse Will Make History. Here's What Makes It So Special
It's the perfect opportunity to grab your journal and pen.
Overwhelmed By World News? There's A Spiritual Practice For That
We can’t use spiritual tools to help us feel "good" when the reality around us is anything but good.
Oh, So This Is How To Feel Like A Superstar All Leo Season Long
Ready for your big debut?
Noticing Yourself Starting To Procrastinate? Do This ASAP
It's all about getting to the root of the problem.
Weekly Horoscope: Mercury Retrograde Is Coming, Folks
Here's how to make it through in one piece.
Is The Universe Giving You The Green Light? Here's How To Identify The Signs
2. You receive an increase in synchronicities.
This Misunderstood Practice May Actually Help With Inflammation, Gut Health & Anxiety
The good news? It's super easy to do at home.
Weekly Horoscope: Do You Feel The Shift In The Air? This Sunday's Transit Will Change Everything
If this week shows us anything, it's that it's easier to be there for others when you've had enough time for yourself.
5 Ways To Find A Sense Of Spirituality Without Religion
Keep it simple.
Calling All Astro Lovers: Tonight's Rare New Moon & Solar Eclipse Is All About Emotional Healing
What does "home" mean to you?
An Altar Ritual To Bring Your Intentions To Life — Just In Time For Tomorrow's New Moon
What are you ready to welcome into your life with this new moon?
A Mantra To Help You Own Your Feminine Energy (Regardless Of Your Gender)
"Real talk: I don't think the future is female."