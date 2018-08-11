995 Articles in Spirituality

Spirituality

Spirituality

Consider Tonight's New Moon Your Excuse To Make This Weekend All About Fun

Where can you add a sense of discovery to your life?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 11 2018
Spirituality

You Can Turn Anything Into A Spiritual Experience (Yes, Even Waiting In Lines). Here's How

Living spiritually doesn't need to mean sitting in meditation for hours a day (because who has time for that?).

#gratitude #Journey
Sah D’Simone
August 8 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure

The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
August 6 2018
Spirituality

A Cancer Diagnosis Made Me Dip My Toes Into These Spiritual Practices — And Now I'm Totally Hooked

"In retrospect, I am confident that my soul chose this cancer journey to propel me into the world of spirituality—a profoundly prolific realm of life...

#crystals #cancer #Journey
Kara Ladd
August 4 2018
Spirituality
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: The Retrogrades Just Keep On Comin'

The retrogrades will continue this whole week (sorry).

#news #astrology
The AstroTwins
July 30 2018
Spirituality

What Your Bedroom Is Missing, According To Your Sign

Your next bedroom refresh could be written in the stars.

#sleep #astrology
Emma Loewe
July 29 2018
Spirituality
Spirituality

Tomorrow's Lunar Eclipse Will Make History. Here's What Makes It So Special

It's the perfect opportunity to grab your journal and pen.

#news #astrology
Emma Loewe
July 26 2018
Spirituality

Overwhelmed By World News? There's A Spiritual Practice For That

We can’t use spiritual tools to help us feel "good" when the reality around us is anything but good.

#breath
Megan Devine
July 25 2018
Spirituality
Spirituality

Noticing Yourself Starting To Procrastinate? Do This ASAP

It's all about getting to the root of the problem.

#stress
Grace Smith
July 23 2018
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Mercury Retrograde Is Coming, Folks

Here's how to make it through in one piece.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
July 23 2018
Spirituality
Spirituality
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Do You Feel The Shift In The Air? This Sunday's Transit Will Change Everything

If this week shows us anything, it's that it's easier to be there for others when you've had enough time for yourself.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
July 16 2018
Spirituality
Spirituality
Spirituality

An Altar Ritual To Bring Your Intentions To Life — Just In Time For Tomorrow's New Moon

What are you ready to welcome into your life with this new moon?

#astrology
Alexandra Roxo
July 11 2018
Spirituality