Apple Just Set A Record With This $1.5 Billion Investment

Apple just got a little greener with an unprecedented commitment to sustainability.

#news #money #sustainability
Emma Loewe
February 19 2016
Chipotle Makes A New Commitment To Its Farmers To Restore Its Image

The fast casual pioneer hopes most of a bad situation and use the outbreak as motivation to become the "industry leader in food safety."

#news #restaurants #food
Emma Loewe
February 9 2016
Campbell's Soup Will Be The First Major U.S. Food Company To Label GMOs

We'll drink (slurp?) some tomato soup to that.

#news #GMO #food
Emma Loewe
January 10 2016
Taco Bell Will Start Serving Cage-Free Eggs At All Of Its Locations

The corporation plans to exclusively serve cage-free eggs at all of its 6,000 U.S. locations by the end of 2016.

#news #sustainability #food
Emma Loewe
November 17 2015
I Answered 911 Calls For 7 Years. Here's What I Wish All Women Knew

Having a bad day at work is not an option for a 911 operator.

#toxic relationships
Tamara Neal
October 18 2015
10 Ways We All Contribute To Rape Culture Without Realizing It

Rape culture is a deeply ingrained societal issue that combines obvious problems with more subtle ones.

#empowerment #toxic relationships #feminism #fear
Emi Boscamp
September 24 2015
Tax Tips For Yoga Teachers

Let’s be honest: it’s more fun to write about yoga than taxes.

#money #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
April 1 2013
Yoga & Fashion Merge with YogaPoser at Fred Segal

LA's iconic Fred Segal just teamed up with Venice yoga powerhouse, YogaPoser, to offer yoga classes at their fashionable Santa Monica department...

#Art for Good #culture #yogis #yoga #los angeles
Jason Wachob
December 28 2011
How a Yogi Occupies

Balancing the collective "Body" through protests.

#Action #culture #mindfulness #yogis #yoga
Hala Khouri
October 31 2011
