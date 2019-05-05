336 Articles in Sex
Sex
Just Learning About The Orgasm Gap Improves Women's Sex Lives, Study Shows
More evidence for why we need more comprehensive sex ed.
Is This Common Hang-Up Messing With Your Sex Life?
Why genital self-image matters. (Yes, this is a thing!)
Want To Support LGBTQ Kids' Mental Health? Start With Improving Sex Ed
We need more inclusive sex ed, and we need it now.
It's OK If You Don't Want Sex In Your Relationship Right Now
You don't need to rekindle the spark right now if you don't want to.
This Personality Type Is More Likely To Cheat In Relationships
This personality trait is usually a good thing. But in this case? Not so much.
The Surprising Thing That Gets Couples Turned On At Home
Here's one way to turn up the heat that you're probably not expecting.
Want To Increase Your Libido? These Workouts Will Do The Trick
For anyone who wants their libido to level up.
Couples Who Do THIS During Sex Are Much Happier With Their Sex Lives
This one goes out to all the talkers out there.
Here's How Sex Therapists Help Couples Dealing With Mismatched Sex Drives
Ever wondered what sex therapy is like?
One in 10 Adults In Their 30s In Japan Haven't Had Sex — Here's Why
The trends look similar in the U.S. and other countries as well.
What Counts As "Sex"? It's Probably A Lot More Than You Think
Sex isn't just intercourse.
5 Ways Seniors Can Get Back To Having Great Sex Lives
Sex is very healthy for older adults. And, of course, fun.
We Need To Talk More About Older People's Sex Lives—Here's Why
Great sex is for everyone. (And it's good for your health!)
Cheating Is More Common Than You Think — Here's How To Quit For Good
A no-nonsense guide from a sex therapist.
Having A Lot Of Sex But Can't Connect With Anyone? Read This
You might have this rare personality type.
Why Pregnant Couples Should Totally Have Sex (And How To Do It Well!)
Pregnancy sex is healthy and great for expecting couples.
This Might Be Why You Struggle To Get Turned On, According To Research
Ever heard of sexual concordance?
The Surprising Reason Some Women Have Unsafe Sex
Don't fall for this, ladies.
How Couples Can Reconnect Again After An Affair
It'll take work, but it's definitely possible.
Why Do Women Love Lesbian Porn?
Research shows women love watching women get intimate with each other.