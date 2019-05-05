336 Articles in Sex

Is This Common Hang-Up Messing With Your Sex Life?

Why genital self-image matters. (Yes, this is a thing!)

#news #confidence #body positivity
Kelly Gonsalves
April 30 2019
It's OK If You Don't Want Sex In Your Relationship Right Now

You don't need to rekindle the spark right now if you don't want to.

#empowerment #marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
April 28 2019
This Personality Type Is More Likely To Cheat In Relationships

This personality trait is usually a good thing. But in this case? Not so much.

#breakup #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
April 24 2019
The Surprising Thing That Gets Couples Turned On At Home

Here's one way to turn up the heat that you're probably not expecting.

#news #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
April 21 2019
Couples Who Do THIS During Sex Are Much Happier With Their Sex Lives

This one goes out to all the talkers out there.

#news #orgasm #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
April 14 2019
One in 10 Adults In Their 30s In Japan Haven't Had Sex — Here's Why

The trends look similar in the U.S. and other countries as well.

#news
Kelly Gonsalves
April 8 2019
5 Ways Seniors Can Get Back To Having Great Sex Lives

Sex is very healthy for older adults. And, of course, fun.

#empowerment #friendship #orgasm #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
April 6 2019
We Need To Talk More About Older People's Sex Lives—Here's Why

Great sex is for everyone. (And it's good for your health!)

#news #orgasm #longevity
Kelly Gonsalves
March 30 2019
Why Pregnant Couples Should Totally Have Sex (And How To Do It Well!)

Pregnancy sex is healthy and great for expecting couples.

#pregnancy #orgasm
Julia Guerra
March 24 2019
How Couples Can Reconnect Again After An Affair

It'll take work, but it's definitely possible.

#marriage #dating #soul mates
Sara Sloan, Ph.D., LMFT-A
March 17 2019
Why Do Women Love Lesbian Porn?

Research shows women love watching women get intimate with each other.

#news #empowerment #orgasm
Kelly Gonsalves
March 16 2019