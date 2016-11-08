4998 results for

Routines
Women's Health

What Every Woman Needs To Know About Perimenopause

What every woman needs to know about perimenopause, including the dietary and lifestyle suggestions that can help reduce symptoms.

#hormones #fertility #Perimenopause
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 28 2019

The 5 Most Common Meditation Myths, Debunked (Video)

There was a time, maybe 20 years ago, when you could only purchase a yoga mat at a yoga studio. Nowadays, you can buy one at any Kmart, which is a...

#meditation #mind body connection #meditation tricks #mindfulness meditation
Light Watkins
July 5 2015
Routines
Routines

5 Downward Dog Variations To Tone Your Whole Body

These variations can help you develop new skills, stretch new muscles, and find a different perspective on your practice.

#yoga poses #fitness #yoga
K. Mae Copham
May 19 2016

Yoga In Jerusalem Through The Lens Of Photographer Robert Sturman

These photos from a single day in Jerusalem will make your jaw drop.

#yoga #travel
Robert Sturman
May 3 2016
Personal Growth
Routines

Haven't Landed On Your Summer Vacay Plans Yet? We’ve Got 'Em Right Here

Tag along with yogi and Om & the City founder Jules Hunt on her beachy vacay.

#travel diary #travel
Jules Acree
July 15 2017
Motivation

This Easy Exercise Benefits People With Dementia, Study Finds

Tai chi improves the physical and mental health of people with dementia.

#news #movement cures #longevity #healthy aging
Abby Moore
December 2 2019

10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags & Study Yoga In India

If you're trying to choose where to study yoga or deepen your practice, I recommend Mysore, India. It's the home of Ashtanga Yoga, and rich with...

#Ashtanga #yoga teacher training #yoga #yoga philosophy
Kim Manfredi
March 9 2015
Personal Growth

The Best Guided Journals For 2019

Our annual list has arrived.

#journaling
Lindsay Kellner
January 3 2019
Wellness Trends
Functional Food

Ate Too Much And Feeling Full? These 4 Teas May Offer Some Relief

Nothing can spoil a great meal like feeling uncomfortably full, which is why we put together a list of teas sure to help ease digestion.

#tea #digestion #turmeric #holiday
Sarah Regan
November 28 2019
Routines

Suffer From Lower Back Pain? These 3 Yoga Poses

A simple flow to support our entire physical structure, and through that stability, we're able to find more space.

#pain #yoga poses #back pain
Sasha Nelson
December 26 2018
Motivation

This Is What A Yogi Looks Like (Video)

Yoga really is for every body. For a moment of inspiration, watch this video.

#news #yogis #yoga #body image
Gigi Yogini
December 8 2014
Spirituality

I'm A Christian Yoga Teacher: Here's How I Think The Practice Relates To Faith

I've heard many times from the Christian world that a TRUE Christian cannot have anything to do with yoga.

#yoga sutras #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy #spirituality
Jennifer Chisam
December 2 2014
Personal Growth

How Pole Dancing Helped This Suburban Mom Learn To Love Her Body

It feels great to let my muffin top just be there and not worry about pulling my shirt down to cover it up.

#training advice #fitness #training #body image
Lisa O'Brien
August 28 2015