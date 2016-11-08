4998 results for
5 Yoga Poses That Will Get Rid Of Lower Back Pain — For Good
Later, achy back.
What Every Woman Needs To Know About Perimenopause
What every woman needs to know about perimenopause, including the dietary and lifestyle suggestions that can help reduce symptoms.
The 5 Most Common Meditation Myths, Debunked (Video)
There was a time, maybe 20 years ago, when you could only purchase a yoga mat at a yoga studio. Nowadays, you can buy one at any Kmart, which is a...
Balance Your 7 Chakras With These Yoga Poses & Mantras (Infographic)
No need to consult ancient Sanskrit texts
5 Downward Dog Variations To Tone Your Whole Body
These variations can help you develop new skills, stretch new muscles, and find a different perspective on your practice.
Yoga In Jerusalem Through The Lens Of Photographer Robert Sturman
These photos from a single day in Jerusalem will make your jaw drop.
The Ultimate Ritual For Balance, According To A Meditation Expert
Yes, yoga is involved.
3 Steps To Eliminate Ego From Your Yoga Practice
For the best results yet
Haven't Landed On Your Summer Vacay Plans Yet? We’ve Got 'Em Right Here
Tag along with yogi and Om & the City founder Jules Hunt on her beachy vacay.
This Yoga Sequence Will Undo All The Damage You Do Staring At Your Phone
Your neck is about to start feeling a whole lot better.
This Easy Exercise Benefits People With Dementia, Study Finds
Tai chi improves the physical and mental health of people with dementia.
10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags & Study Yoga In India
If you're trying to choose where to study yoga or deepen your practice, I recommend Mysore, India. It's the home of Ashtanga Yoga, and rich with...
The Best Guided Journals For 2019
Our annual list has arrived.
Is Hong Kong The World's Newest Wellness Destination?
From the eyes of a New York yogi.
Ate Too Much And Feeling Full? These 4 Teas May Offer Some Relief
Nothing can spoil a great meal like feeling uncomfortably full, which is why we put together a list of teas sure to help ease digestion.
Suffer From Lower Back Pain? These 3 Yoga Poses
A simple flow to support our entire physical structure, and through that stability, we're able to find more space.
This Is What A Yogi Looks Like (Video)
Yoga really is for every body. For a moment of inspiration, watch this video.
I'm A Christian Yoga Teacher: Here's How I Think The Practice Relates To Faith
I've heard many times from the Christian world that a TRUE Christian cannot have anything to do with yoga.
How Pole Dancing Helped This Suburban Mom Learn To Love Her Body
It feels great to let my muffin top just be there and not worry about pulling my shirt down to cover it up.