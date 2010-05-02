2780 results for

Routines

Handstand: How-to, Tips, Benefits

In our beginner yoga pose video series, Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga demonstrates how to do a proper handstand.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Spirituality
Change-Makers
PAID CONTENT FOR BIOHM Health
Recipes
Personal Growth

These Daily Habits Will Set You Up For A Successful Life

Don't forget to build in some playtime.

#sleep #stress #plants
mbg editorial
December 3 2010
Personal Growth
Routines
Routines

Anusara Yoga 101: What Is Anusara Yoga?

Founded by John Friend in 1997, Anusara yoga is a school of hatha yoga "epitomized by the celebration of the heart."

#beginners #yoga
mindbodygreen
October 12 2009
Spirituality

Frank Lipman & Robert Thurman at Tibet House: Your Mind and Your Health

Last week at the Tibet House in New York, Dr. Frank Lipman, founder of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center and an expert in integrative and functional...

#visualization #new york city #meditation #mind body connection #wellness
Colleen Wachob
November 1 2010
Routines
Change-Makers

Q & A with Barre3 Founder Sadie Lincoln: Madonna's New Favorite Workout

Does the name Sadie Lincoln or barre3 sound familiar?

#madonna #fitness
Jason Wachob
September 9 2010
Personal Growth
Spirituality

A Beginner's Guide To Ayurveda & Balancing The 3 Doshas

A beginner's introduction to the 5,000-year-old practice.

#Ayurveda
Elsbeth Riley
July 16 2010

Bikram Yoga 101: What is Bikram Yoga?

Lose the heavy clothing, grab your yoga mat, and turn up the heat.

#beginners #yoga
mindbodygreen
August 30 2009
Routines

Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos

These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.

#yoga poses #beginners #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010

Yoga Breathing 101: What Is Pranayama?

Pranayama is a yoga term meaning "control of the breath."

#yoga #pranayama
mindbodygreen
August 30 2009
Personal Growth

Q & A with Rich Roll: From Down-and-Out at 40 to Plant-Based Ultraman

Men's Fitness magazine named him one of the "25 Fittest Guys in the World" -- and he made PETA's list of "Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrities."

#running #triathlon #pro athletes #fitness #organic food
Colleen Wachob
June 21 2010
Home

Composting for Beginners

Contrary to what you might think, composting does not involve tedious, smelly and complicated steps. It’s an easy way to care for the earth and green...

#home
Sarah Greenberg
August 23 2010
Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2017. What's In The Stars For You?

Wondering what’s in store for your 2016? Here’s your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 2 2017