Seated Straddle: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated straddle.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Routines

Seated One Leg Forward Bend: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated one leg forward bend.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Routines

Seated Two Leg Forward Bend: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the seated two leg forward bend.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
May 2 2010
Recipes

Using Herbs to Clean Up Your Act

Quick, easy, and incredibly healthy (and herby, of course), the following recipes are whipped up easily and, in the long run, will (bonus) save you...

#Herbs #wellness #detox #grocery shopping #home
Amy Jirsa
August 31 2012
Routines

Bound Half Moon Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the bound half moon pose.

#yoga poses #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Routines

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

#personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Routines

Cow Face Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits

A demonstration of the cow face pose.

#yoga poses #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
August 23 2010
Recipes

6 Steps to Maintaining Your Inner & Outer Beauty

Let's take a journey inside and learn how to maintain our beauty within to get the results we want on the surface.

#smoothie #avocado #beauty #mindfulness #Raw Food
Latham Thomas
June 12 2012
Integrative Health

Constipation Nation: What You Need to Know About Pooping

100 million Americans do not have regular daily bowel movements.

#healing #Ayurveda #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Nadya Andreeva
June 8 2012
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Horst Rechelbacher: Wellness & Beauty Entrepreneur, Activist, Pioneer

In an interview with Horst Rechelbacher, we talk about Ayurveda, the importance of organic certification, the future of beauty, stem cells, yoga,...

#Ayurveda #beauty #meditation #mind body connection #wellness
Jason Wachob
August 17 2010
Personal Growth

Friended by Jane Fonda

One woman's experience working with Jane Fonda.

#celebrity #fitness #yoga #inspiration
Tara Stiles
July 21 2010
Healthy Weight

3 Herbs for Weight Loss Support

Herbs are powerful, multi-tasking little guys.

#Herbs #healing #nature #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
May 19 2012
Sex
Spirituality

5 Ways to Harness Your Sexual Energy

I'm talking about being connected with the part of myself that is a sexual being, and being synced with and charged by that energy on a regular basis.

#relationships #beauty #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection
Dara Poznar
April 27 2012
Integrative Health

9 Natural Remedies for the Common Cold

These at-home treatments can make a big difference.

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Heather Moday, M.D.
April 10 2012
Integrative Health