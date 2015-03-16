2804 results for
How To Read Your Tongue For 3 Key Signs Of Health
Checking up on your health doesn't have to be expensive and time-consuming. Of course, getting a full medical workup with lab tests and imaging is...
8 Tips For An Easy & Affordable Spring Detox
It’s official. Spring has sprung and we're all finally coming out of hiding. During the colder months, we tend to just curl up on the couch to avoid...
How To Open Up Sexually If It's Hard For You
Sex isn’t some incidental part of your life or relationship: it’s a massive tool you can use to transform every part of you.
9 Signs Your Diet Is (Or Is Not) Working For You
Uncover what does and does not work for your body.
31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March
When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...
How To Live Your Best Life In Every Phase Of Your Menstrual Cycle
Here's a pragmatic map to your best skills within each phase of your menstrual cycle.
Understanding Autoimmune Disease + EXACTLY What To Do After A Diagnosis
An autoimmune disease isn't always a life sentence.
Why It's Important To Speak Your Truth With Grace
Around the yoga world, I hear a great deal about speaking our truth with grace. My teacher, Ana Forrest, initially brought this concept to my...
7 Simple Tools For Clearing Your Negative Energy
Good vibes only
I Made One Shift & Lost 85 Pounds. Here's How
Stay healthy by eliminating "non-foods."
6 Scientific Reasons To Add Music To Your Self-Care Regimen
Scientifically-backed reasons why you should definitely consider turning on some tunes for a potent addition to your wellness regimen.
Reiki Symbols & Their Meanings: Everything You Need to Know
From the power symbol to the harmony symbol, here's everything you need to know.
10 Practices To Experience Childbirth As A Spiritual Journey
Birth is a sacred, spiritual journey to welcome a child into the world. It's an intuitive process that requires a woman to access her right-brain...
So What Exactly Does "Tuck Your Tailbone" Mean, Anyway?
Yogis of the world, please forgive us teachers when we ask you to do things that sound genuinely impossible to do to seemingly inanimate parts of your...
Why I Don't Mind Sucking At Ashtanga Yoga
Is trying new things exciting? Daunting? Exhilarating? Scary? All of these?
Minimalist Makeover: How Simplifying Your Life Will Bring You Major Happiness
In today's age of tiny homes, Soylent, and capsule wardrobes, you don't have to look far to see minimalism's touch.
40 Books To Read Before You Turn 40
Jason Wachob celebrates his 40th birthday by sharing the books he read this year.
This Ancient Way Of Eating Is Based On Yoga Principles & Can Boost Your Health
Everything that we eat is food for our soul.
A Gut-Healthy Meal Plan For When You're Feeling Blah
Because sometimes your body needs to be pampered from the inside out.