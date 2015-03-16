2804 results for

How To Read Your Tongue For 3 Key Signs Of Health

Checking up on your health doesn't have to be expensive and time-consuming. Of course, getting a full medical workup with lab tests and imaging is...

#healing #wellness #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Melanie St. Ours
March 16 2015

8 Tips For An Easy & Affordable Spring Detox

It’s official. Spring has sprung and we're all finally coming out of hiding. During the colder months, we tend to just curl up on the couch to avoid...

#gluten #toxic #Ayurveda #cleanse #detox
Amy Jarosky
April 7 2014
Sex

How To Open Up Sexually If It's Hard For You

Sex isn’t some incidental part of your life or relationship: it’s a massive tool you can use to transform every part of you.

#body positivity #dating #libido
Kim Anami
May 11 2012
Healthy Weight
Meditation

31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March

When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...

#breathing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #wellness
Alexis L. Richardson
March 1 2014
Women's Health

How To Live Your Best Life In Every Phase Of Your Menstrual Cycle

Here's a pragmatic map to your best skills within each phase of your menstrual cycle.

#menstruation #wellness #women's health
Jodie Milton
December 1 2016
Integrative Health

Why It's Important To Speak Your Truth With Grace

Around the yoga world, I hear a great deal about speaking our truth with grace. My teacher, Ana Forrest, initially brought this concept to my...

#breathing #wellness #personal growth #yoga #communication
Amber Shumake
April 19 2013
Home
Wellness Trends

6 Scientific Reasons To Add Music To Your Self-Care Regimen

Scientifically-backed reasons why you should definitely consider turning on some tunes for a potent addition to your wellness regimen.

#music #mindfulness #wellness #personal growth
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
March 8 2015
Spirituality

Reiki Symbols & Their Meanings: Everything You Need to Know

From the power symbol to the harmony symbol, here's everything you need to know.

#reiki
Leigh Weingus
May 8 2018

10 Practices To Experience Childbirth As A Spiritual Journey

Birth is a sacred, spiritual journey to welcome a child into the world. It's an intuitive process that requires a woman to access her right-brain...

#happiness #pregnancy #spirituality #fear
Evelyn Ojeda-Fox
March 4 2015

So What Exactly Does "Tuck Your Tailbone" Mean, Anyway?

Yogis of the world, please forgive us teachers when we ask you to do things that sound genuinely impossible to do to seemingly inanimate parts of your...

#yoga poses sequence #yoga poses #yoga
Katherine Oakes
September 3 2013
Spirituality

Why I Don't Mind Sucking At Ashtanga Yoga

Is trying new things exciting? Daunting? Exhilarating? Scary? All of these?

#Ashtanga #personal growth #yoga #goal setting
Lauren Rudick RYT-500
April 12 2013

Minimalist Makeover: How Simplifying Your Life Will Bring You Major Happiness

In today's age of tiny homes, Soylent, and capsule wardrobes, you don't have to look far to see minimalism's touch.

#minimalism #personal growth #simplicity #green living
Emma Loewe
November 14 2016

Easy Legs-Behind-Your-Head

Over time your body will open—we promise!

#yoga poses video #flexibility #yoga
Kino MacGregor
April 20 2013
Motivation

40 Books To Read Before You Turn 40

Jason Wachob celebrates his 40th birthday by sharing the books he read this year.

#books #fitness #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Jason Wachob
November 4 2014
Functional Food
Recipes

A Gut-Healthy Meal Plan For When You're Feeling Blah

Because sometimes your body needs to be pampered from the inside out.

#recipes #healthy recipes #healthy reset #food #probiotics
Lee Holmes
November 1 2016