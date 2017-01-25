8062 results for

Can Tech Make Us More Mindful? One Fitness Instructor Shares Her Habits

This NYC-based fitness instructor shares her must-have tech products to maximize her days, calm her mind, and meet her goals.

#music #brain
Alicia Archer
January 25 2017

10 Things A Beginner Should Know Before Giving Up On Yoga

Admittedly, it took me a while to start enjoying yoga. Most classes I tried left me feeling bored or uninspired, until I heard about a new yoga studio...

#mind body connection #wellness #Yoga for Men #personal growth #yoga
Lucinda McKimm
July 29 2014

The Ultimate Workout Routine To Beat Stress

Tone down stress and tone up your body.

#stress #workout #fitness #video
Robin Berzin, M.D.
April 26 2016
Motivation

The Anti-Aging Powers Of Yoga & Breathwork

While many of us wish we could slow the hands of time, we must still face the fact that it is impossible to stop the aging process completely. We do...

#breathing #meditation #mindfulness #yoga #aging
Ashley Turner, M.A.
January 29 2015
Motivation

Why I'm Not Doing Bikram Yoga Teacher Training

No. 2: Practicing and teaching are vastly different things.

#bikram yoga #acceptance #yoga teacher training #yogis
Low Lai Chow
September 13 2014
Spirituality
Wellness Trends

6 Scientific Reasons To Add Music To Your Self-Care Regimen

Scientifically-backed reasons why you should definitely consider turning on some tunes for a potent addition to your wellness regimen.

#music #mindfulness #wellness #personal growth
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
March 8 2015
Integrative Health

Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Become A Hypnotherapist

Forget what you've seen in the stage shows or the Hollywood movies and think about it this way: Hypnosis is simply meditation with a goal.

#holistic healing #mind body connection #personal growth
Grace Smith
January 21 2017
Recipes
Beauty

Kim Vandenberg On Meditation & Training For The Olympic Trials

How this Olympic swimmer stays healthy offseason.

#wellth #fitness #olympics
Jason Wachob
May 2 2016
Spirituality

'It’s All About Perception' + 7 Other Lessons From My Month In An Ashram

Don’t hide from the darkest part of yourself. Choose to face it so that you can let it go.

#spirituality
Maria Stenvinkel
December 25 2016
Travel

The Self-Care Essential Most People Forget About

Add travel to your self-care regime.

#empowerment
Jillian Cole, N.D.
December 24 2016

Kundalini Yoga: Why It Has The Power To Heal + Isn't As Weird As You May Think

Picture yourself in stress or pain, and a healer sits next to you, lightly touching your arm. Then suddenly, that sinister energy just shifts in your...

#kundalini #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy #energy
Eilish Bouchier
April 27 2015
Mental Health

8 Tips For An Easy & Affordable Spring Detox

It’s official. Spring has sprung and we're all finally coming out of hiding. During the colder months, we tend to just curl up on the couch to avoid...

#gluten #toxic #Ayurveda #cleanse #detox
Amy Jarosky
April 7 2014
Home

6 Habits to Ensure a Great Night's Sleep

Good sleep will help you on the path to better health.

#tai chi #healing #wellness #sleeping
Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
September 12 2012
Parenting

Rediscovering Yoga After Having a Baby

Now your body is a food delivery system, a vehicle to get places, a rocking swing, and a source of warmth and comfort.

#yoga poses #pregnancy and yoga #yoga
Liz Vartanian
November 30 2012