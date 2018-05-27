4794 results for

Women's Health
Routines

A Kids Yoga Sequence That Teaches Gratitude

The art of being thankful is an amazing reason to celebrate on any occasion.

#Yoga for Kids #yoga poses sequence #gratitude
Mary Mcguire
November 24 2014
Routines

4 Yoga Poses For Sexy Arms

If you're working on developing long lean muscles to flaunt at the beach, it's time to learn yoga arm balances. Arm balances are an incredible way to...

#abs #yoga poses #fitness #wellness #yoga
Julie Wilcox, M.S.
July 28 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Agapi Stassinopoulos, the author of Wake Up to The Joy of You

6 Super-Easy Self-Care Strategies That Pay Off Big

Honor your body, treat it with respect, and learn about it, because it is a microcosm of the magnificent universe. Serve it well, so it can serve you...

#empowerment #manifesting #partner #affirmations
mindbodygreen
January 4 2017
Meditation

5 Things Everyone Should Know Before Trying Hypnotherapy

What if I told you that you already go into hypnosis several times a day — would you believe me?

#breathing #relaxation #personal growth
Theresa Walker
July 27 2015
Meditation

This Breathing Exercise Will Calm You Down In 60 Seconds

Changing the way you breathe is the fastest way to change how you feel.

#breathing #mindfulness #stress management
Ashley Neese
March 4 2016
Spirituality

The 4 Spiritual Intentions Deepak Chopra Lives By

"There's no within; there's no without. There's just you as being. The rest is a story."

#Purpose #Journey
Deepak Chopra
February 24 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi
Beauty

30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now

That should be on your shelf right now.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 6 2017
Functional Food

4 Barre Moves For A Strong Core

I began teaching group exercise classes about 20 years ago. Today, I am the founder of barre3, which is based on classes that combine the disciplines...

#training advice #workout #fitness #training
Sadie Lincoln
September 10 2015
Routines
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Motivation

10 Tips To Take Great Yoga Pics On Instagram

Grab a friend, a tripod, or self-timer and get snap happy.

#career #slideshows #nature #yoga #communication
Caitlin Turner
January 9 2014
Functional Food

3 Warm Spiced Milks & Why They’re Good for You

As adults, warm milk is rarely a drink of choice but, in the age of nut milks and other nondairy milks, it’s time to revive the habit of drinking warm...

#recipes #food as medicine #spices #food #vegan recipes
Trusha Patel
February 14 2016
Off-the-Grid
Parenting

I'm A Life Coach Who Got Postpartum Anxiety. Here's What That's Really Like

I thought I was immune to it. I couldn't have been more wrong.

#anxiety #motherhood
Ashley Cebulka
April 27 2018