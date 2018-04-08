4838 results for

Personal Growth

A Life Coach's Step-By-Step Guide To Quitting The Thing You Hate & Creating The Life Of Your Dreams

Quitting is the best thing I've ever done—here's how to make it happen for you.

#empowerment
Erika Bruhn
April 8 2018
Integrative Health

The Exact Supplement Routine That Kept Me Healthy ALL Winter Long

Yes, it's possible to get through a fill winter cold-free!

#Herbs #supplements #immunity
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 21 2018
Integrative Health
Recovery
Integrative Health
Home

Your Definitive Guide To Buying A Nontoxic Mattress

Plus, four brands that win high marks from the experts.

#sleep #environmentalism #Green Cleaning #toxins at home
Emma Loewe
March 15 2018

10 Tips Everyone Can Use To Live A Healthier Life

It goes without saying that the start of 2014 marks the beginning of all the resolutions you set out to achieve for yourself and your loved ones. If...

#gratitude #mind body connection #wellness #present #sleeping
Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
December 28 2013
Healthy Weight

5 Things Naturally Fit People Do Differently

We all know those people — the ones who never seem to have to even try to stay in shape.

#fitness #wellness #healthy foods #food #sleeping
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
June 15 2014
Integrative Health
Meditation

31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March

When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...

#breathing #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #wellness
Alexis L. Richardson
March 1 2014

5 Reasons To Do Downward Dog Every Day

I've been practicing yoga since the mid-80s, and the discovery of Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) was both a gift and a revelation to me....

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga #yoga move
K. Mae Copham
July 25 2015
Travel
Personal Growth

I Left My "Real" Job To Travel The World. Here's Why You Should, Too

"Finding our purpose begins with finding where our curiosity thrives."

#happiness #personal growth
Natasha Salman
October 12 2016

How To Know If You're Suffering From Workout Burnout + What To Do About It

Because there are only so many burpees a person can do.

#workout #hiit #crossfit
Juliet Kaska
August 31 2016
Love

From Calm To Tense, Here Are The Top 13 Emotions Music Makes Us Feel

We all know music can be emotional, but a recent study at U.C.-Berkeley has identified the key emotions associated with listening to music.

#news #music #joy
Christina Coughlin
January 7

Stop Doing These 7 Things If You Want To Get Healthy

Sometimes getting healthier isn’t about the choices you're making, it’s about the choices you should stop making. To live your best, healthiest life,...

#happiness #fitness #mindfulness #personal growth
Chris Freytag
May 28 2013

How Instagram Helped Me Heal After Breast Cancer

Lately I've been taking a lot of crap from people on social media and in my personal life because I post yoga pictures on Instagram. My family has...

#happiness #personal growth #yoga
Yulady Saluti
December 19 2013

8 Reasons Why You're Not Losing Weight

Losing weight is confusing enough without all the gimmicks and conflicting advice, but what's the deal when your weight loss efforts suddenly stall?

#stress #weight loss #weight loss success #food
mindbodygreen
June 28 2013

9 Strategies For Fast & Healthy Weight Loss

I recently had a reader preparing for an upcoming trip to Waikiki, where — get this — her husband’s ex-wife will be staying nearby. So she needed a...

#stress #fitness #fat #weight loss
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 2 2014
Beauty

30 Best Natural Beauty Products Right Now

That should be on your shelf right now.

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 6 2017