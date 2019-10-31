5284 results for

Routines
Mental Health

Looking To "Quiet" Your Brain? Consider Sports, Says New Study

In a world full of sound, it can be nice to get some quiet.

Christina Coughlin
December 9 2019
Routines

Feeling Anxious? This Yoga Sequence Will Do The Trick

Grab your mat, your blanket, your blocks, and get going.

Adrienne S. Baggs, LPC, PhD
November 9 2016

A Workout That's Good For Your Sex Life & More

How often do you truly let your husband hold you? I’m not talking about a hug when you walk in the door, but a life-or-death hold you up kinda moment.

Christine Egan
August 20 2015

How To Use Yoga To Drastically Improve Your Mornings

Goodbye, Snapchat; hello, sun salutation.

Sasha Nelson
September 19 2016
Wellness Trends

Are You A Yogi Who Hates Running? Learn To Love It In 5 Simple Steps

Straight from a yoga-lover who had never run more than a mile in her life.

Lilia Karimi
June 29 2017

After 27 Years Teaching Yoga, I Got A Job At The Mall

I started practicing yoga in 1987, when yoga was an aardvark. I turned it into my full-time job in 1993 and much of my adult life has revolved around...

Theresa Elliot
October 11 2015
Parenting

6 Children's Books To Encourage Mindful, Happy Kids

And moms can learn a thing or two from them, too.

Emma Mildon
April 16 2016
Parenting
Integrative Health

10 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2016

A look at everything you'll see a lot more of in the wellness world next year.

Jason Wachob
December 29 2015
This Yogi Reveals Her Self-Care Rituals—And We’re Taking Notes

As a yogi, Caley Alyssa's work involves moving her body mindfully every single day. However, she is definitely not immune to the little challenges...

mindbodygreen
November 9 2018
Mental Health

Does Relaxing Make You Anxious? Here's Why, According To New Research

New study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders showed that contrast avoidance may be the explanation for relaxation-induced anxiety.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 15 2019
Parenting

How Gym Class Still Affects The Way You Exercise Today

Not saying it's ALL your gym teacher's fault, but...

Kelly Gonsalves
August 24 2018

3 Mindset Traps Keeping You From Taking Your Yoga Practice To The Next Level

Here are three mindset traps that can keep practitioners (myself included!) from taking their yoga to the next level—and how to fix them.

Chrissy Carter
April 9 2016
What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now

We asked our favorite health experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?

Krista Soriano
October 11 2019

7 Things You Need To Know Today (November 22)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the latest yoga trend you're going to want to try immediately, an avocado warning, and the...

Emma Loewe
November 22 2016
Personal Growth
Meditation

Know Exactly What To Eat And When With This One Technique

Here's how to navigate grocery stores, make healthy snack choices, and give yourself permission to indulge—the mindful way.

Lisa Hayim
January 31 2017