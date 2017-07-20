2900 results for

Women's Health
Integrative Health
Functional Food

6 Natural Ways To Improve Your Digestion

Digestive problems may also negatively affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat.

#gluten #healing #stress #slideshows #coffee
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 7 2013
Love

Don't Start A New Relationship Until You've Done These 4 Things

"We’d go on long hikes, spend afternoons wrapped in my bedsheets, and travel to hidden hot springs and tropical beaches enmeshed in the physical...

#breakup #single life #dating
Kathryn Mitchem
July 18 2017
Motivation

What No One Tells You About Starting Your Own Wellness Business

Enjoy the journey of creating something special as you build your business from the ground up, but always remember to be gentle with yourself along...

#career #goal setting #stress management
Deborah Flanagan
March 24 2016

7 Tips To Improve Your Core & Heal Your Back Pain

If you have back pain, you are not alone. Back pain is common in all age groups and levels of fitness. Maybe you've heard that strengthening your core...

#healing #pain #back pain
Dr. Patrick Roth
September 6 2014
Spirituality

9 Star-Powered Ways To Activate Your Ambition Under The Year's Only Capricorn Full Moon

​Ready, steady, build! On July 9, 2017, the year's only Capricorn full moon lends some structure to our ambitions, as it electrifies the star sign of...

#manifestation
The AstroTwins
July 8 2017
Love

How To Get Over A Narcissist: 11 Essential Steps

It's difficult and it's scary, but you can get through it.

#breakup #toxic relationships #dating
Annice Star
July 6 2017
Routines

From Glowing Skin To A Strong Core: 9 Reasons To Do Headstand Every Day

Headstand (Shirshasana) is often referred to as the king of all yoga poses.

#Ashtanga
Lisa Mitchell
July 18 2012
Beauty

The Founder Of THINX Underwear On Breaking Taboos + Rethinking Your Period

Miki Agrawal on finding her tribe, dispelling taboos, and embracing leaks.

#business #WellnessWonderWomen
Colleen Wachob
March 11 2016
Personal Growth

What I Learned from Stage II Melanoma

Transformation happens when we replace fear with love.

#healing #yoga sutras #personal growth #cancer
Karen Mozes
December 15 2012
Personal Growth
Recovery

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)

A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.

#yogis #wellness #yoga
Amy Lynch
March 28 2012
Routines
Women's Health

Happy Earth Day! Why The 'Green' In mindbodygreen Is So Important

So just why did we call this website, mindbodygreen, which wasn't part of the lexicon a couple of years ago? (And why is mindbodygreen one word and...

#founder's letter #wellth #happiness #nature #mind body connection
Jason Wachob
April 22 2013
Integrative Health

15 Simple Tips to Balance Your Mind, Body & Soul

Here is a list of 15 simple things to consider incorporating into your healthy routine to help balance your mind, body, and spirit.

#breathing #happiness #nature #gratitude #mindfulness
Jesse Chappus, D.C.
July 9 2012
Healthy Weight
Integrative Health

How To Tell If You're REALLY Getting Good Sleep + 8 Ways To Improve It

Lack of sleep is one of the most significant health problems we face today. Yet very few people recognize this problem in themselves or know how to...

#sleep #health #sleeping
Frank Lipman, M.D.
February 26 2016