Stretching For WFH Recovery: Poses To Release Mind & Body
All you need is yourself, your work, and an organic mattress for support!
Have Hip Issues? Here's The Beginner Yoga Pose This Trainer Swears By
"Simple" doesn't equal "easy," especially in yoga.
I Thought I'd Never Get Pregnant Until I Tried This
Didn't see that one coming.
5 Yoga Postures That Could Pose A Threat If Done Incorrectly
Done Incorrectly, These Are The Yoga Poses That Could Spell Serious Problems For Your Health
The 5 Best Yoga Poses For Improving Your Flexibility
Let's get flexible, flexible.
This Simple Yet Effective Exercise That Targets Your Arms, Legs & Core
Your triceps are going to feel this one.
This Firefighter's Plant-Based Challenge Started A Food Revolution
This Texas firefighter's inspiring story about plant-based eating will convince you that food truly is medicine.
Your Weekly Horoscope: This Weekend Brings Some Much-Needed Closure
The summer of eclipses is drawing to a close.
7 Qualities Of A Spiritual Relationship
This kind of relationship stands the test of time.
Dive Deep Into Yogic Sleep With This Full Yoga Nidra
Contrary to what we've been lead to believe about the meaning of the word "yoga," Yoga Nidra isn’t movement based at all. It’s a deep guided...
Can You Be In Love With More Than One Person At The Same Time?
This tends to be a controversial question. There are valid points on each side. Here’s my stab.
The Practice That Improved My Mental Health When Nothing Else Did
Here's how I solved my suffering.
17 Spiritual Principles To Help You Overcome Impostor Syndrome
It might be time for some tough love.
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
Plus, what the future could hold for this ancient medicine.
The 17 Best Athleisure Pieces To Upgrade Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe
It's time to upgrade your new uniform.
Believe It Or Not, I'm Grateful For My Anxiety. Here's Why
Everyone who's ever suffered from anxiety needs to read this.
11 Types Of Yoga: A Breakdown Of The Major Styles
From anusara to yin, get caught up on the basics.
3 Steps To Deal When Your Partner's Stressed Out
It's easy to love someone when they're feeling great and on top of the world, but how do you respond when life gets them down?
The Cult-Favorite Nontoxic Beauty Brand You Should Know About
It's all about integrity.
Constantly Getting Defensive? Here's Your 4-Step Solution
Step 4 is especially important.