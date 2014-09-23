4012 results for

Have Downstairs Neighbors? Try This Quiet HIIT Workout At Home

Because your neighbors might not be enthused by your energetic squat jumps.

Nora Tobin
March 28
Should You Buy A Blue Light Protecting Face Mist? Try This Instead

Given our new normal, one area that's gained a lot of attention is screen time.

Alexandra Engler
May 5

Finding Love At The Gym

32 percent of Americans say the possibility of meeting someone at the gym motivates them to go.

Elizabeth Inglese
February 14 2017
Mental Health

Trauma Amid The Coronavirus: 8 Ways To Prevent Symptoms From Worsening

For those living with trauma, symptoms could get worse under the current circumstances.

Shaili Jain, M.D.
March 23
3 Delicious Recipes Using Cauliflower

You can eat it raw, add it to salads, use it in place of mashed potatoes and throw it into all sorts of dishes.

Holly Yates
February 24 2015
I Need This; Maybe You Do Too: 5 Ways To Create A Vacation Vibe At Home

So even if your vacation has been postponed, here are several ways to keep things fun around the house—for you, your partner, or your family.

Alexandra Engler
April 26
How I'm Shifting My Mindset Right Now, From The Founder Of TOMS

"There's nothing I can do to change it. But I can change how I experience this holding pattern."

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 17
Feeling Stuck? Shake It Up With These Practices For Earth Signs

There's a fine line between being comfortable and wanting to expand.

Sarah Regan
March 8
DIY A Face Mask (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) With Whatever You Have At Home

If you can find joy in small, comforting rituals or treats, we think it's worth trying.

Alexandra Engler
April 11
7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day

Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.

Harriet Griffey
February 20 2018
10 Habits Of Couples Who Stay Together Through Adversity, According To Research

Social distancing with a partner comes with its own set of challenges.

Sarah Regan
April 8
