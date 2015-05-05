3919 results for

How I Conquered My Eating Disorder: A Ballet Dancer's Story

How could I ever expect my body to respond well to me when I was degrading it at every chance I could?

#eating disorder #personal growth #body image #self-acceptance
Cara-Lisa Sham
May 5 2015
Travel

8 Genius Tips To Avoid Jet Lag On Your Next Trip: An M.D. Explains

It’s the traveler’s equivalent of a hangover, with the main difference being that you probably had no fun getting it, and the pain will last longer...

#sleep #health #travel
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 29 2016
Sex

Yes, Men Can Have Multiple Orgasms. Here's Exactly How To Make It Happen

Learn all the ins and outs of the lingam massage and how to make it work for you or your partner.

#relationships #sex
Psalm Isadora
June 25 2016

Single, In Your 40s & Want To Have A Baby? Read This

Do you lie in bed late at night, dreaming of becoming a mother someday? Think life would be just perfect with a baby on the way?

#love #relationships #fertility #pregnancy #aging
Lisa Lane
December 10 2013
Meditation

8 Things That Happened After I Meditated For 100 Days

I meditated every day first thing in the morning without taking a day off for the entire duration.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth
Kyle V. Robinson
April 20 2015
Spirituality

Your Guide To Auras: What They Are & What To Expect During A Reading

Intrigued by the mystical, colorful world of aura readings? We got you.

#self-awareness #spirituality
Allie Flinn
June 10 2016
Routines

The 4 Family Trees of Yoga Poses

Four basic yoga poses explained.

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga #home
Bethany Eanes
June 9 2011
Beauty

I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To

After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.

#toxic #beauty #wellness #skin
Allie White
April 11 2015
Spirituality

How My Father's Death Taught Me To Eat Without Guilt

It was a few weeks before Thanksgiving, the biggest (and best) food holiday, and my dad was dying. He lay in his borrowed hospice bed, with a nurse by...

#gratitude #personal growth #cancer #healthy foods #food
Katie Haines
November 20 2013

5 Simple Ayurvedic Tips To Balance Your Mind, Body, & Spirit

Ayurveda is the ancient medicine from India that focuses on mind, body, and spirit health through diet, lifestyle, physical activity, and cleansing....

#healing #Ayurveda #personal growth #detox
Beth Anderson
February 24 2013
Sex

7 All-Natural Tips For Rebooting Your Sex Drive

Literally millions of women of all ages struggle with concerns and questions about their libido.

#Herbs #relationships #stress #supplements #hormones
Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 21 2013
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

10 Life Changing Tips Inspired By Deepak Chopra

He practices meditation with P Diddy, does yoga with Tara Stiles, and hangs out with Lady Gaga. Here are ten life changing tips inspired from quotes...

#celebrity #mindfulness #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Robert Piper
June 1 2012

Benefits of Yoga (Infographic)

We're probably preaching to the choir here, but it's always good to be reminded of the many health benefits of yoga -- especially when this...

#infographic #wellness #yoga
mindbodygreen
March 8 2011
Food Trends
Integrative Health

How to Improve Your Posture While Eating

Correct alignment while we eat means that the spine is long, the neck is free and we hinge at the hips.

#healing #mindfulness #yogis #wellness #yoga
Jean Koerner
May 31 2012

10 Ways To Stop Stressing & Start Living Peacefully

If you’re anything like me, you might worry like it’s a second job: if the coffee is good or bad, if we'll get that promotion, and what diseases the...

#anxiety #stress #happiness #simplicity #fear
Tina Williamson
November 9 2013
Mental Health

5 Reasons To Get Naked Every Day

Nothing is more empowering than being healthy, strong, and naked.

#healing #yoga #naked yoga #body image #vulnerability
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
November 4 2013