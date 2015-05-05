3919 results for
How I Conquered My Eating Disorder: A Ballet Dancer's Story
How could I ever expect my body to respond well to me when I was degrading it at every chance I could?
8 Genius Tips To Avoid Jet Lag On Your Next Trip: An M.D. Explains
It’s the traveler’s equivalent of a hangover, with the main difference being that you probably had no fun getting it, and the pain will last longer...
Yes, Men Can Have Multiple Orgasms. Here's Exactly How To Make It Happen
Learn all the ins and outs of the lingam massage and how to make it work for you or your partner.
Single, In Your 40s & Want To Have A Baby? Read This
Do you lie in bed late at night, dreaming of becoming a mother someday? Think life would be just perfect with a baby on the way?
8 Things That Happened After I Meditated For 100 Days
I meditated every day first thing in the morning without taking a day off for the entire duration.
Your Guide To Auras: What They Are & What To Expect During A Reading
Intrigued by the mystical, colorful world of aura readings? We got you.
The 4 Family Trees of Yoga Poses
Four basic yoga poses explained.
I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To
After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.
Q & A with Eoin Finn: Yoga, Surfing & Blissology
A conversation with Eoin Finn.
How My Father's Death Taught Me To Eat Without Guilt
It was a few weeks before Thanksgiving, the biggest (and best) food holiday, and my dad was dying. He lay in his borrowed hospice bed, with a nurse by...
5 Simple Ayurvedic Tips To Balance Your Mind, Body, & Spirit
Ayurveda is the ancient medicine from India that focuses on mind, body, and spirit health through diet, lifestyle, physical activity, and cleansing....
7 All-Natural Tips For Rebooting Your Sex Drive
Literally millions of women of all ages struggle with concerns and questions about their libido.
How I Started Feeling Good Again After 10 Years Of Chronic Illness
I needed a wake-up call. And I got a big one.
10 Life Changing Tips Inspired By Deepak Chopra
He practices meditation with P Diddy, does yoga with Tara Stiles, and hangs out with Lady Gaga. Here are ten life changing tips inspired from quotes...
Benefits of Yoga (Infographic)
We're probably preaching to the choir here, but it's always good to be reminded of the many health benefits of yoga -- especially when this...
Shiva Rea: What to Eat Before a Long Day of Yoga
What Shiva Rea eats for fuel.
How to Improve Your Posture While Eating
Correct alignment while we eat means that the spine is long, the neck is free and we hinge at the hips.
10 Ways To Stop Stressing & Start Living Peacefully
If you’re anything like me, you might worry like it’s a second job: if the coffee is good or bad, if we'll get that promotion, and what diseases the...
7 Tips To Preserve Your Energy If You're A Highly Sensitive Person
Heal your body and mind
5 Reasons To Get Naked Every Day
Nothing is more empowering than being healthy, strong, and naked.