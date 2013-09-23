3909 results for

Personal Growth

5 Steps To Get Your Groove Back After Being In A Rut

During times of transition, it’s important to get steady.

#love #wellness #yoga #present #energy
Nicole Taylor Linehan
September 23 2013
Functional Food

A 21-Day Detox To Balance Your Hormones & Help You Feel Vibrant

Sometimes it takes more than mere cleaning up of your diet to balance your hormones.

#food as medicine #hormones #detox #food
Robyn Srigley
October 5 2015
Personal Growth
Meditation

How Meditation Changes Your Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains

Is your brain also a little unsettled, restless, capricious, whimsical, fanciful, inconstant, confused, indecisive, or uncontrollable?

#study #meditation #mindfulness #wellness
Sarah McKay, MSc, PhD
February 28 2014
Mental Health

Why It's Good to Cry

Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).

#healing #pain #personal growth #yoga #fear
Stacy Michelle
December 3 2012

10 Truths That Will Help You Through Any Challenge

I recently took a trip to the Florida Keys, when I often sat on the porch along the beach, mostly alone, next to the ocean. Sometimes I read,...

#wellness #personal growth #feng shui tips #water #energy
Jen Nicomedes Stone
February 27 2014

A Crash Course On Improving Sleep (From A Holistic Psychiatrist)

This sleep formula will get you ready for bed in no time.

#holistic healing #sleep #sleeping
Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 28 2017
Personal Growth

How My Sister Beat Cancer When She Was 5 Years Old

She is my reminder, on a daily basis, that we can do anything we put our mind to.

#marianne williamson #healing #mind body connection #cancer #inspiration
Jaime Posa
November 30 2012

7 Mindset Shifts That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

At 23 years old, I was overweight and didn't like the person I had become. I had hit a low in my life and had a difficult time moving past it. I had a...

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #body image
Osha Key
September 27 2015
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Women's Health
Food Trends

Why Wheat Is Ruining Your Life: The Author Of Wheat Belly Explains

We like to joke that our readers don’t hate anything — except gluten and sugar.

#gluten #healing #weight loss #food #food sensitivity
Kerry Shaw
May 9 2013
Integrative Health

What You Need To Know About The Gene Mutation That Affects 40% Of The World

The latest estimate is that there are around 20,000 genes in the human genome.

#health
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 22 2015
Routines

5 Ways Teaching Yoga Made Me a Better Student

It took me being a yoga instructor to learn how to be a yoga student.

#yoga poses #mindfulness #savasana #yoga teacher training #yogis
Maria De Noda
May 8 2012

6 Signs You Could Have Body Dysmorphic Disorder

Here are some signs that perhaps your body-image dissatisfaction deserves a deeper look.

#mind body connection #body image #inspiration #body
Erica Mather, M.A.
September 20 2015
Personal Growth

7 Ways To Get Motivated & Start Taking Charge Of Your Life

If you're tired of putting your happiness on hold, read on for seven ways to get motivated and start taking charge of your life.

#productivity #happiness #wellness #personal growth #stress management
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
September 18 2015
Women's Health

How To Eat For Better Hormone Health In Your 30s, 40s & 50s

The best foods to eat during perimenopause, including cruciferous veggies, healthy carbs, and high-protein breakfasts.

#hormones #fertility #Perimenopause
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
January 29 2019
10 Tips To Find Zen In The Chaos Of Everyday Life

Zen — and finding it — simply means slowing down.

#breathing #relaxation #yoga #stress management
Pat Bailey
September 17 2015
Healthy Weight