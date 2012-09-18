5272 results for
4 Ways to Surely Screw Up Your Children
Looking at you, parents.
5 Tips To Conquer Binge Eating
Living in the Big Apple in my 20s, there was always a party to be had. But there was one party where I was the sole invitee, surrounded by my choice...
7 Things I Learned About Fitness From Being A Professional Ballerina
In my 10 plus years as a professional ballet dancer, I was paid to be in the best physical shape possible.
Q & A with Greg Alterman: Alternative Apparel Founder & Yoga Junkie
Greg Alterman talks about his yoga practice, the creative process, AA's Alternative Earth Collection, and more.
5 Signs A Hidden Food Sensitivity Is Sabotaging Your Health
If you'd asked me four years ago if I had food allergies, my answer would have been "definitely not." I considered myself to be a health nut. I had a...
5 Reasons to Be Kind
Love yourself, love your day, love your life!
7 Tips to Cultivate Unshakable Happiness: The Law of Attraction and How it Really Works
As a teacher of manifestation, I am always looking for tools and techniques that can help my students work more powerfully with the energy of the...
How to Stay Balanced as the Seasons Change
Are you feeling this transition?
5 Power Mantras To Get You Through Any Tough Time
Three years ago, I walked away from a corporate job in advertising to follow my heart and be a writer. Along with my job, I left behind depression,...
7 Ways To Boost Testosterone & Sex Drive Naturally
Here's how to get started today!
Bandhas for Beginners: Intro to Yoga's Interior Locks
Understanding the meaning behind your yoga poses.
6 Ways To Transform Fear Into Peace
Each of us was born with an emotional constitution that determines how we're likely to react in any situation. We all have a mix of three emotions —...
Should You Worry About Heart Palpitations? A Cardiologist Explains
Many patients come to see me with worry, concern, and even distress over palpitations.
5 Ways To Stay Independent While Maintaining A Strong Relationship
Maintain your identity in a relationship.
Why I Embrace Every Meltdown
I don’t know about you, but I find myself in a constant state of struggle in life. Yes, I do it all — I eat well, I practice yoga, I have a loving...
A Summer Reading List for Deep Thinkers
Check out this list of recent reads and modern classics sure to also get you thinking deeply while you’re at the pool or the beach.
4 Reasons to Give Up Hope
Here’s why you can do better without hope.
How I Broke Up With The Scale Once & For All
The scale and I had a pretty rocky relationship — or perhaps "toxic" is a better word to describe it. That being said, it was definitely my longest...
What A Breast Cancer Survivor Thinks About Angelina Jolie
Looking into Angelina Jolie's much-discussed decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.
What Jillian Michaels Taught Me About Being Good To My Body
What I learned from my time on The Biggest Loser.