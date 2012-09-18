5272 results for

5 Tips To Conquer Binge Eating

Living in the Big Apple in my 20s, there was always a party to be had. But there was one party where I was the sole invitee, surrounded by my choice...

Stacy Michelle
June 15 2013
7 Things I Learned About Fitness From Being A Professional Ballerina

In my 10 plus years as a professional ballet dancer, I was paid to be in the best physical shape possible.

Stephanie Burg
September 5 2014

Q & A with Greg Alterman: Alternative Apparel Founder & Yoga Junkie

Greg Alterman talks about his yoga practice, the creative process, AA's Alternative Earth Collection, and more.

Jason Wachob
December 1 2010

5 Signs A Hidden Food Sensitivity Is Sabotaging Your Health

If you'd asked me four years ago if I had food allergies, my answer would have been "definitely not." I considered myself to be a health nut. I had a...

Julie Peláez
June 12 2013
5 Reasons to Be Kind

Love yourself, love your day, love your life!

Silvia Mordini
October 12 2012
7 Tips to Cultivate Unshakable Happiness: The Law of Attraction and How it Really Works

As a teacher of manifestation, I am always looking for tools and techniques that can help my students work more powerfully with the energy of the...

Jennifer Grace
October 6 2011
5 Power Mantras To Get You Through Any Tough Time

Three years ago, I walked away from a corporate job in advertising to follow my heart and be a writer. Along with my job, I left behind depression,...

Shannon Kaiser
June 10 2013
7 Ways To Boost Testosterone & Sex Drive Naturally

Here's how to get started today!

Robin Berzin, M.D.
August 29 2014
Bandhas for Beginners: Intro to Yoga's Interior Locks

Understanding the meaning behind your yoga poses.

Lauren Imparato
June 14 2011

6 Ways To Transform Fear Into Peace

Each of us was born with an emotional constitution that determines how we're likely to react in any situation. We all have a mix of three emotions —...

Jude Bijou, M.A., MFT
June 3 2013
Should You Worry About Heart Palpitations? A Cardiologist Explains

Many patients come to see me with worry, concern, and even distress over palpitations.

Joel Kahn, M.D.
August 21 2014
Why I Embrace Every Meltdown

I don’t know about you, but I find myself in a constant state of struggle in life. Yes, I do it all — I eat well, I practice yoga, I have a loving...

Emily Conley
May 31 2013
A Summer Reading List for Deep Thinkers

Check out this list of recent reads and modern classics sure to also get you thinking deeply while you’re at the pool or the beach.

Heather Mullins-Owens, J.D., M.A.
May 9 2012
4 Reasons to Give Up Hope

Here’s why you can do better without hope.

Kim Shand
October 1 2012

How I Broke Up With The Scale Once & For All

The scale and I had a pretty rocky relationship — or perhaps "toxic" is a better word to describe it. That being said, it was definitely my longest...

Rachel Chemerynski
May 28 2013
What A Breast Cancer Survivor Thinks About Angelina Jolie

Looking into Angelina Jolie's much-discussed decision to undergo a preventative double mastectomy.

Stefanie DelPrete
May 28 2013
