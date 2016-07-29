2913 results for

How To Get A Workout In When You Have Absolutely No Time

Yes, you can do tree pose while you're standing in line.

#workout
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
July 29 2016
Beauty

These 3 Facial Exercises Will Make You Look More Awake (According To Science)

A product-free way to look rejuvenated? Count us in.

#skin care
Cynthia Rowland
January 25 2018
Home
Routines

A Yin Yoga Sequence To Boost Your Metabolism & Restore Qi Flow

Your body has a natural ability to eliminate unwanted toxins and waste products.

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #relaxation #yoga #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Leslie Saglio
April 5 2015
Meditation

Vipassana Meditation: The Details Of This Extreme (And Effective) Practice

"There's nothing like 10 days of silence to show you the nature of your own mind."

#empowerment #technology #Journey
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
June 29
Spirituality

How To Strengthen Your Mind-Body-Soul Connection In Winter

Three things to keep in mind through the season.

#manifesting #Journey #chakras
Lauren Unger
January 20 2018
Integrative Health

Laura Dern On How Her Well-Being Routine Has Changed Amid The Pandemic

"We've had an opportunity to look at our well-being in a really integrative way these last few months."

#social good #celebrity #environmentalism
Kristine Thomason
June 25
Beauty

10 Truly Hypoallergenic Makeup Products To Try, Derm-Approved

The hunt for sensitive skin-approved makeup is a journey, to say the least.

#makeup #skin care #acne #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
June 24
Change-Makers

10 Meaningful Ways Anyone Can Honor Juneteenth This Year

Virtual museum exhibitions, amplifying Black voices, and more.

#empowerment #social good #feminism #holiday
Eliza Sullivan
June 18
Women's Health

What Your Menstrual Cycle Says About Your Health

Did you know that your period can be the biggest and clearest window to what is going on inside your body?

#awareness #hormones #fertility #wellness
Vrinda Devani, OB-GYN, M.D.
May 1 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate
Home

7 Tips To Make Your Home A Mini Mindfulness Retreat

A day of at-home mindfulness offers the opportunity to be with ourselves and our emotions, in a place that feels safe.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #journaling #feng shui tips
Louise Jensen
April 28 2015
Mental Health

This Mental Illness Can Hide In Plain Sight

And cultural clichés make them all the harder to spot.

#anxiety #functional nutrition #eating disorders
Georgina Berbari
February 25 2019
Nature
Routines

Use This Yoga Sequence To Create Space & Freedom In Your Life

When it comes to creating space, the ether element is a game-changer.

#yoga
Britt B. Steele
July 11 2016
Personal Growth

A Book Every Yogi Should Own

It's fun for yogis looking to deepen their practice or anyone thinking about taking that first step onto the mat.

#product reviews #books #breathing #yogis #mind body connection
Colleen Wachob
November 19 2012