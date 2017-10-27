5290 results for

Mental Health

This 'Bad' Habit Actually Means You're Smarter & More Creative Than Your Peers

Even though it's often perceived as the opposite.

#news #brain
Lindsay Kellner
October 27 2017

The Power Behind Setting An Intention In Yoga

Setting an intention or dedication for your yoga practice acts like a metaphor to translate your practice off your mat and into your life. It is a...

#yogis #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness #intention
Ahlia Hoffman
May 12 2015

How I Find Flow Even When My Routine Is Always Changing

Right when I wake up in the mornings, I wiggle my toes, thanking the universe for the day."

#productivity #mindfulness #travel
Ella Chase
October 22 2016
Wellness Trends

Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa Shares The Beauty Rituals That Keep Her Balanced

Find Your Beauty Balance With Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa

#beauty diary #wellness #yoga
Caley Alyssa
June 22 2016
Home
Integrative Health

6 Yoga Twists To Help You Release The Past + Make Room For The Future

it’s time to ignite the fire within. It’s time to burn away the past to create space for a better future to emerge.

#fitness #mind body connection #yoga #yoga sequence #fitness sequence
Jennifer Niles
June 14 2016
Travel
Home
Women's Health
Routines

5 Prenatal Yoga Moves Every Mama-To-Be Should Try

And next to walking, yoga is the next best thing for a mother-to-be.

#pregnancy and yoga #prenatal yoga #yogis #yoga
Hope Zvara
April 15 2015
Routines

This Yoga Routine Will Keep You Grounded In What Really Matters

The five elements—earth, water, fire, air, and ether—are foundational to understanding how yoga affects our life and our health.

#mind body connection #yoga #yoga sequence
Britt B. Steele
June 13 2016
Meditation

The Bubble Meditation (Yes, Real Bubbles!)

Meditation in traditional fashions can seem so unapproachable at times.

#breathing #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #mindfulness meditation
Barbara Burgess
July 4 2012
Motivation
Mental Health
Routines

A 30-Second Yoga Sequence For A Better Butt

Booty, buns, fanny, caboose, hump, tush, ass. So many different names for the one body part everyone wants to tone and tighten.

#yogis #yoga #yoga sequence
Cat Van Haayen
October 22 2015
Spirituality
Routines

Why I Teach Yoga To Kids With Cancer

The program was created in response to families' requests for integrative therapies that could involve patients and their loved ones in a more...

#Yoga for Kids #healing #yoga #cancer
Amie Koronczok
February 20 2015