How To Get Centered Anytime, Anywhere In 7 Breaths

It may look as if you are just standing there, but Mountain Pose also called Tadasana (tah-DAHS-uh-nuh), is an active pose helping improve balance,...

#breathing #mindfulness #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Hope Knosher
February 16 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

mbg Gift Guides: 12 Meaningful Gifts For Anyone With A “Fewer Is Better” Philosophy

The holidays are usually a time of excess, but this year we're proposing a new way to gift.

#gift guide 2018 #partner #holiday
Krista Soriano
November 9 2018
Integrative Health

How Yoga Is Helping Me Cope With Candida

When I finally reached my "rock bottom" it was time for a mind-body overhaul.

#allergies #healing #stress #disease #wellness
Sarah Reiter
August 30 2013
Spirituality

Why I Love Wheel Pose

When I first got serious about yoga, I would look at people doing wheel pose (sometimes called upward bow) and think, “That’s nice, but I won’t ever...

#stress #personal growth #yoga #breast cancer #cancer
Hope Knosher
October 23 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Weleda

4 Things That Happen When You Switch Over to a Plant-Rich Skincare Regimen

Dive in and you might notice the many benefits of switching to a natural routine.

#partner #skin care
mindbodygreen
November 1 2018
Integrative Health

How To Recover From A Sugar Hangover In 3 Easy Steps

How to recover from a sugar hangover in three easy steps, including adding cinnamon to your coffee and going on a nice walk.

#Blood Sugar #fats #protein
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 31 2018

I Am A Yogi (Gorgeous Slideshow)

I want to capture yoga, and those who practice it, in all its forms. That's why I'm announcing the "I Am A Yogi" Instagram celebration.

#slideshows #wellness #yoga #body image
Robert Sturman
September 10 2013

What Your Skin Can Tell You About Your Overall Health

Our skin is constantly communicating with us, but we don't always know what it's trying to say. According to Ayurveda, our external body is a...

#Ayurveda #beauty #skin
Pratima Raichur
November 10 2015

Guys Love Yoga, Too! (Gorgeous Slideshow)

This slideshow is in celebration of men who practice yoga. It is no secret that I don't have the opportunity to work with as many men as I do women,...

#slideshows #yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Robert Sturman
August 29 2013
Spirituality
Recovery
Sex
Home

How Your Home Can Be A Force Of Support After A Breakup Or Divorce

"Create a home that allows you to be compassionate with yourself."

#breakup #plants
Magalie René
October 18 2018

6 Stress-Busting Techniques From A Cardiologist

For many heart patients, stress is the elephant in the room when we discuss why they missed their goals for proper exercise, nutrition, abstinence...

#anxiety #healing #stress #disease #relaxation
Joel Kahn, M.D.
November 12 2014
Spirituality
Meditation

Yoga With Kids (Sweet Slideshow)

Seeing the joy in a child brings me back to the simple, innocent and wonder of this beautiful life. So when I have a chance to capture the joy of...

#Yoga for Kids #slideshows #wellness #yoga
Robert Sturman
October 9 2013