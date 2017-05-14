5290 results for

Meditation

Why You Should Take On Boxing In 2017

It's time to start working on your hook and jab.

#workout #fitness #mental health #fitness sequence
Leigh Weingus
January 3 2017
The Hidden Gem of Wellness: 7 Reasons You Should Be Sun Valley, Idaho Bound

Planning A Long Weekend Getaway? This Wellness Destination Is Topping Our List

#Transformative Travel #partner
mindbodygreen
May 30 2019
Spirituality

7 Ways To Harness The Powerful Manifesting Potential Of The Virgo New Moon

The Virgo new moon re-establishes our connection to all things practical, sensible and stabilizing. Perfection-seeking Virgo is also one of the...

#astrology #spirituality #self-care
The AstroTwins
September 19 2017
Routines

A Fun Sequence That Will Stretch You From Head To Toe (Video)

All challenging yoga sequences can be broken down into manageable component pieces. However, when you learn each element of a sequence, step by step,...

#yoga poses #wellness #yoga #video
Gigi Yogini
February 6 2014
Spirituality

How To Unlock Your Wildest Dreams This Aries Season

Time to turn your focus toward new (and never-been-done-before) ideas.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 23 2019
Healthy Weight

Are White Claws Keto-Friendly? We Got The Lowdown From An RD

Are there really laws when you're drinking a claw?

#alcohol #ketogenic
Christina Coughlin
January 18
Personal Growth

Why I Will Never Do Bikram Yoga Again

I’m not resting peacefully; in fact, my heart is racing, and I'm struggling to breathe.

#bikram yoga #yoga
Emi Boscamp
September 3 2015
Integrative Health

This Might Be Our Most Powerful Tool For Better Blood Sugar Balance

Diabetes and pre-diabetes are some of the most pressing health issues facing the world today. They are dangerous, progressive diseases that are...

#news #Blood Sugar #intermittent fasting
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 11 2018
Motivation

7 Excuses People Make For Not Meditating (Is Yours On The List?)

Occasionally, we can all talk ourselves out of doing the very things that we know are good for us, whether it's eating clean, exercising, or staying...

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks
Light Watkins
June 16 2015
Wellness Trends

Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know

One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.

#sleep #meditation #wellness #meditation tricks #yoga
Lindsay Kellner
June 8 2017
Healthy Weight

New Study Explains Why Food Tastes So Good When You're Hungry

New study published in Nature Communications explains why food tastes better when you're hungry.

#news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 16 2019
Personal Growth

How To Take Care Of Yourself While Grieving The Death Of A Loved One

You never "get over" the death of a loved one—that's not the goal.

#anxiety #pain #journaling #depression
Shoshana Berger
July 18 2019

5 Push-Up Variations For Strong, Sculpted Arms

While there's no doubt that the regular push-up is a fantastic all around exercise to build a super strong, sculpted upper body, sometimes it's just...

#fitness #wellness
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 14 2015

14 Must-Ask Questions If You Want To Be A Yoga Teacher

So, you want to be a yoga teacher! You do your teacher training. You learn how to sequence and adjust asanas, and how to lead a good yoga class. But...

#healing #balance #meditation #yoga teacher training #wellness
Kim Roberts, M.A.
May 13 2014
Spirituality

The Unexpected Spiritual Practice That Saved Me From My Grief

When my friend left this world, I turned to the cards.

#friendship #grief
Nneka M. Okona
November 4 2018

8 Tips For Any Man Who Does Yoga

Any man worth his salt easily recognizes the true value of yoga in today's fast-paced world. There is great importance in maintaining a balance of...

#meditation #Yoga for Men #yoga #funny
Daniel Scott
November 11 2014
Wellness Trends