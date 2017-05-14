5290 results for
Meditation Not Your Thing? Here's What You Should Do Instead
I'm letting you in on my secret weapon.
Why You Should Take On Boxing In 2017
It's time to start working on your hook and jab.
The Hidden Gem of Wellness: 7 Reasons You Should Be Sun Valley, Idaho Bound
Planning A Long Weekend Getaway? This Wellness Destination Is Topping Our List
7 Ways To Harness The Powerful Manifesting Potential Of The Virgo New Moon
The Virgo new moon re-establishes our connection to all things practical, sensible and stabilizing. Perfection-seeking Virgo is also one of the...
A Fun Sequence That Will Stretch You From Head To Toe (Video)
All challenging yoga sequences can be broken down into manageable component pieces. However, when you learn each element of a sequence, step by step,...
How To Unlock Your Wildest Dreams This Aries Season
Time to turn your focus toward new (and never-been-done-before) ideas.
Are White Claws Keto-Friendly? We Got The Lowdown From An RD
Are there really laws when you're drinking a claw?
The Biggest Mistake Most People Make On The Keto Diet, From An RD
It's not so sweet.
Why I Will Never Do Bikram Yoga Again
I’m not resting peacefully; in fact, my heart is racing, and I'm struggling to breathe.
This Might Be Our Most Powerful Tool For Better Blood Sugar Balance
Diabetes and pre-diabetes are some of the most pressing health issues facing the world today. They are dangerous, progressive diseases that are...
13.1 Tips For Your First Half Marathon
Tie up those laces and get moving
7 Excuses People Make For Not Meditating (Is Yours On The List?)
Occasionally, we can all talk ourselves out of doing the very things that we know are good for us, whether it's eating clean, exercising, or staying...
Yoga Nidra: Here's What You Need to Know
One hour of "yogic sleep" equals four hours of regular sleep.
New Study Explains Why Food Tastes So Good When You're Hungry
New study published in Nature Communications explains why food tastes better when you're hungry.
How To Take Care Of Yourself While Grieving The Death Of A Loved One
You never "get over" the death of a loved one—that's not the goal.
5 Push-Up Variations For Strong, Sculpted Arms
While there's no doubt that the regular push-up is a fantastic all around exercise to build a super strong, sculpted upper body, sometimes it's just...
14 Must-Ask Questions If You Want To Be A Yoga Teacher
So, you want to be a yoga teacher! You do your teacher training. You learn how to sequence and adjust asanas, and how to lead a good yoga class. But...
The Unexpected Spiritual Practice That Saved Me From My Grief
When my friend left this world, I turned to the cards.
8 Tips For Any Man Who Does Yoga
Any man worth his salt easily recognizes the true value of yoga in today's fast-paced world. There is great importance in maintaining a balance of...
The Real Reason Sound Baths Are Still A Rising Trend
Check your phone at the door.