An Energizing Breathing Exercise To Wake You Up — No Matter How Late You Went To Bed
It can take the place of that giant cup of coffee.
The 5 Morning Habits I Practice To Boost My Digestion & Calm My Mind
Taking time for yourself each morning will set your day up for success.
5 Yoga Poses That Will Help You Take Better Care Of Yourself
It's time to turn inward.
4 Yoga Poses to Alleviate Stress, Headaches, Insomnia, and Overindulgence
This holiday season, take time each day to assess how you feel and then make a point of spending at least five minutes on the mat to calm and heal.
How I Used Meditation To Beat Addiction & Heal My Anxiety
"My constant state of worry was taking a massive a toll on my hormones, my immune system, and my overall well-being."
What Should You Actually Be Doing On Rest Days? Fitness Experts Weigh In
Here's how you should spend those designated non-exercise days.
This Is Why We Have So Much Tension (And How We Can Relieve It)
It's about time we let it all go.
The Only Stretch You Need For Better Posture Instantly
It'll help you deepen your breath, too.
15 Things Mentally Strong People Do
It's easy to look at successful people and think they have it all figured out. They may seem like the A+ students of life. But what can we learn from...
The One Yoga Pose You're Doing Wrong + How To Do It Right
Get ready to namaslay.
Your Guide To Making Time To Do Yoga When You're A Busy Parent
You can do it. Really.
5 Ways Yoga Helped Me Manifest The Life Of My Dreams
Through my practice, it has become easier for me to be an observer instead of reactor.
Bust Your Bloat With This Doctor-Approved 24-Hour Plan
This plan is holistic: No crash diets here!
The Restorative Yoga Sequence That Will Release Stress In Two Minutes Flat
Inhale, exhale, and watch you stress melt away.
These Are The Recovery Tactics People At revitalize Are Obsessing Over
Does "Netflix and chill" count?
How Taking Up Weight Training Can Totally Change Your Practice (Yes Yogis, I'm Talking To You)
The moment I integrate weight training back in, even just one to two times a week, I feel and notice the difference almost immediately.
5 Questions All Yoga Teachers Should Be Asking (But Aren't)
Yoga as we know it today was designed by men for male bodies, and unless your yoga teacher is prenatal certified or womb yoga trained, they will more...
What Your Body Needs Most During The Holiday Season
Don't forget to give to yourself.
I Hated My Body For Most Of My Life. Here's How I Used Yoga To Heal
As if you needed another reason to practice yoga.
6 Ways To Maintain Your Yoga Practice Beyond The Studio
Traveling and yoga are very similar, because they both give you the opportunity to witness the world from a different angle.