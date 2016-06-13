5290 results for

The 5 Morning Habits I Practice To Boost My Digestion & Calm My Mind

Taking time for yourself each morning will set your day up for success.

#athleisure #yoga
Melanie Torres
May 29 2018
Routines
4 Yoga Poses to Alleviate Stress, Headaches, Insomnia, and Overindulgence

This holiday season, take time each day to assess how you feel and then make a point of spending at least five minutes on the mat to calm and heal.

#healing #stress #yoga poses #yoga #detox
Gabrielle Harris
December 28 2012
Meditation

How I Used Meditation To Beat Addiction & Heal My Anxiety

"My constant state of worry was taking a massive a toll on my hormones, my immune system, and my overall well-being."

#anxiety #depression
Desiree Pais
October 18 2016
Recovery

What Should You Actually Be Doing On Rest Days? Fitness Experts Weigh In

Here's how you should spend those designated non-exercise days.

#fitness #Recovery #fitness sequence
Leigh Weingus
July 3 2017
Routines
15 Things Mentally Strong People Do

It's easy to look at successful people and think they have it all figured out. They may seem like the A+ students of life. But what can we learn from...

#happiness #confidence #wellness #fear
Shannon Kaiser
March 31 2014

5 Ways Yoga Helped Me Manifest The Life Of My Dreams

Through my practice, it has become easier for me to be an observer instead of reactor.

#career #manifestation #fitness #yoga
Caley Alyssa
July 2 2016
Meditation
Mental Health
How Taking Up Weight Training Can Totally Change Your Practice (Yes Yogis, I'm Talking To You)

The moment I integrate weight training back in, even just one to two times a week, I feel and notice the difference almost immediately.

#happiness #fitness #wellness #yoga #health
Sophie Jaffe
March 17 2017
Routines

5 Questions All Yoga Teachers Should Be Asking (But Aren't)

Yoga as we know it today was designed by men for male bodies, and unless your yoga teacher is prenatal certified or womb yoga trained, they will more...

#yoga poses #mindfulness #yoga
Rebecca Bedford
January 28 2016
Recovery

What Your Body Needs Most During The Holiday Season

Don't forget to give to yourself.

#yoga
Leigh Weingus
December 21 2016

I Hated My Body For Most Of My Life. Here's How I Used Yoga To Heal

As if you needed another reason to practice yoga.

#yoga
Andrea Stagliano
July 29 2016
Travel

6 Ways To Maintain Your Yoga Practice Beyond The Studio

Traveling and yoga are very similar, because they both give you the opportunity to witness the world from a different angle.

#yoga #yoga philosophy #travel
Rachelle Tratt
April 10 2016