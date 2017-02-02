3000 results for

Beauty

How This MD Gets Radiant & Youthful Skin (Yes, You Can Too)

If there's anyone who can convince you that beauty radiates from the inside out, let it be Ellen Vora, M.D.

#sleep #stress #skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
February 16
Beauty
8 Sleep-Inducing Bedtime Rituals For Better Rest

These science-backed ways help lull our physical and mental states into sweet, sweet sleep.

#sleep #dessert #skin care
Krista Soriano
December 16 2019
Meditation

We Lost An Hour Of Sleep: This 15-Minute Morning Meditation May Help

Just 15 minutes is all you need to wake up your mind and set the day's intention.

#sleep #Guided Meditations #affirmations
Sah D’Simone
March 8

What I Tell My Patients About Belly Fat + How To Get Rid Of It

Shockingly, about 69% of American adults are overweight, leading to an increased risk for numerous chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke,...

#fat #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
June 30 2015
Motivation

I Practiced Yoga Every Day For 6 Weeks. Here's What I Learned

As it turns out, there IS enough time for what's important.

#yoga
Samantha Kellgren
April 5 2017
Spirituality

Calling All Modern Mystics: These Decks Will Be Your New Best Friends

How is it possible that every card is more gorgeous than the last?

#personal growth #spirituality
Emma Loewe
April 11 2017

A Detoxing Kundalini Yoga Routine That Will Leave You Feeling Radiant

Follow along as holistic lifestyle blogger Shiva Rose walks you through a morning Kundalini yoga routine guaranteed to leave you feeling refreshed and...

#kundalini #yoga
Shiva Rose
June 4 2016
Beauty
Motivation
Integrative Health

Anti-Aging Supplements: A Doctor's Guide

Are these in your medicine cabinet?

#supplements #longevity
Marvin Singh, M.D.
October 3 2018
Integrative Health

A Mini-Guide For Anyone Who Wants To Start Meditating

The popularity of meditation is a wonderful thing. What could be better than a more peaceful and mindful planet!? But there's also a lot of confusion...

#breathing #meditation #meditation tricks
Paula Watkins, PhD
June 17 2015
Spirituality

6 Signs You're Practicing (But Not Living) The Yoga Lifestyle

It is so easy for our priorities to slip.

#yogis #yoga
Jessamyn Stanley
August 14 2015
Motivation

How Fern Olivia Finally Learned To Accept Her Body

"I feel so happy and grateful for the beautiful and strong body I have been blessed with."

#fitness #yoga #body image #body
Leigh Weingus
October 26 2016
Motivation

3 Ways Exercise Reconfigures The Brain To Help You Find Joy & Purpose

Kelly McGonigal, Ph.D., says mindful movement can literally reconfigure the brain.

#movement cures #joy #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
January 3
Food Trends

Curious About Ketosis? Here's The Nitty-Gritty On The Keto Diet

What are the health benefits of the ketogenic diet, and how do you do it?

#gut health #fats #hormones #inflammation #ketogenic
Kristi Storoschuk
March 20 2018

A 4-Minute Yoga Sequence To Jumpstart Digestion

Through trial and error, I found a few easy yoga sequences that calmed my stress hormones and improved my digestion. Now, I use them every morning.

#digestion #yoga #stress management
Amy Shah, M.D.
March 6 2016