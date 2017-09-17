2913 results for
Hormones Out Of Whack? This Yoga Sequence Is All You Need
Ready, set, breathe.
How Yoga Helped Me Overcome My Chronic Thyroid Disorder
I was used to taking intense Spinning and boot camp classes to help me lose weight, so I thought this would be a nice break.
These Recipes Will Make You Feel Like You're On A Tropical Retreat — Even If You're Stuck At Your Desk
Bring the vacation vibes home!
How To Exercise To Reduce Inflammation (And Avoid Creating More)
Yes, deep breathing counts.
5 Feel-Good Exercises & Stretches To Open Up Tight Shoulders
Show your shoulders some love.
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
I've lived with a severe anxiety disorder for most of my life—gardening has become my new go-to to help ease it.
4 Free Fitness Apps That Will Actually Get You Results
Get ready to download.
A Quick Yoga Sequence To Help You Start Your Day
Everyone has 60 seconds to spare. This week, use it for some quality yoga.
This Ayurvedic Beverage Packs A Serious Anti-Inflammatory Punch
You'll feel golden after this drink!
The 3 Most Common Yoga Breathing Techniques, Explained
Breathe in, breathe out.
A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Cultivate Self-Love & Open Your Heart
It's important to cultivate love for your No. 1—you!
6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms
Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long.
What Is The Feldenkrais Method & How Can It Help With Chronic Pain?
You're probably using small muscles to accomplish tasks meant for big ones, but here's the good news: There's a way to fix that.
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
In times of uncertainty, here's something I can control.
How Kundalini Yoga Can Help You Fall Asleep In 9 Seconds Flat
It really works.
How Combining Yoga & HIIT Makes You Stronger, Stat
Why choose between yoga and cardio? Fit in both at the same time.
7 Core-Strengthening Yoga Poses To Make You Feel Powerful & Confident
Confidence aligns with the solar plexus chakra, located just above the abdomen.
Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence
Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.
5 Ways Kundalini Yoga Can Bring More Abundance Into Your Life
It's so simple.
I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here's What I Hate About The Yoga "Community"
While I love the hustle and study, I’ve found certain aspects of the yoga community frustrating.