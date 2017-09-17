2913 results for

Routines
Integrative Health

How Yoga Helped Me Overcome My Chronic Thyroid Disorder

I was used to taking intense Spinning and boot camp classes to help me lose weight, so I thought this would be a nice break.

Fern Olivia
June 26 2016
Recipes
Motivation
Routines
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

I've lived with a severe anxiety disorder for most of my life—gardening has become my new go-to to help ease it.

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
April 22
Recovery

A Quick Yoga Sequence To Help You Start Your Day

Everyone has 60 seconds to spare. This week, use it for some quality yoga.

Lauren Imparato
February 8 2016
Functional Food
Routines
Routines

A 15-Minute Yoga Flow To Cultivate Self-Love & Open Your Heart

It's important to cultivate love for your No. 1—you!

Claire Grieve
February 13
Routines

6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms

Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long.

Laura McDonald
September 13 2015
Recovery

What Is The Feldenkrais Method & How Can It Help With Chronic Pain?

You're probably using small muscles to accomplish tasks meant for big ones, but here's the good news: There's a way to fix that.

Leigh Weingus
November 8 2017
Beauty
Recovery
Routines

How Combining Yoga & HIIT Makes You Stronger, Stat

Why choose between yoga and cardio? Fit in both at the same time.

Todd McCullough
March 25 2016
Routines

7 Core-Strengthening Yoga Poses To Make You Feel Powerful & Confident

Confidence aligns with the solar plexus chakra, located just above the abdomen.

Claire Grieve
April 1

Fall Asleep In Minutes With This Bedtime Yoga Sequence

Feeling tense before bed? Roll out your yoga mat and feel your body instantly relax with this 4-minute yoga sequence.

Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 2 2016
Motivation

I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here's What I Hate About The Yoga "Community"

While I love the hustle and study, I’ve found certain aspects of the yoga community frustrating.

Derek Beres
November 4 2015