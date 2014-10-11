5235 results for

Functional Food
Functional Food

6 Natural Ways To Improve Your Digestion

Digestive problems may also negatively affect your body’s ability to absorb nutrients from the food you eat.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
May 7 2013

THIS Is Why You're Not Losing Weight

"I got on the scales, and … nothing," a frustrated client will occasionally tell me. When you fully commit to something, you expect consistent...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
October 10 2014
Motivation
Spirituality
Sex
Love

10 Lessons from Sandy

Please continue to extend a hand, and help those you can.

Tara Stiles
November 5 2012
Home

Super-Easy Yoga Mat Cleaning

An easy and natural way to clean your yoga mat.

Heidi Kristoffer
August 30 2011
Recovery

6 Ways To Improve Your Posture Through Your Feet (Yes, Really!)

A number of people may not have pain in their feet, yet they could be the source of problems further up the body.

Amy Lynch
March 28 2012

7 Factors That Can Lead To Leaky Gut + What To Do About Each

Leaky gut syndrome can cause inflammation cascades throughout the body.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 26 2016
Integrative Health

5 Things I Did To Heal From Chronic Inflammation: An M.D. Explains

My doctor told me that my labs and physical were “fine." But deep down, I knew there was something wrong.

Amy Shah, M.D.
May 26 2016
Food Trends

How This Juice Goddess Gets Her Glow (And Helps Others Feel Amazing, Too)

"I create my own reality. When I don’t like my reality, I can change it."

Colleen Wachob
May 26 2016

10 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying & Get Happy

There are so many things we can do in our daily lives to improve our health and the quality of our existence. There thousands of practices, foods and...

Leigh Vincola
May 4 2013
Motivation
Personal Growth

10 Ways to Stay Afloat During Grief

It’s easy to be optimistic and light-hearted until you’re hit with something really devastating.

Jennifer White
May 20 2012

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation

There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...

Amy Jirsa
October 17 2013
Social Good

Had Your Heart Broken? 21 Reasons To Start Dating Again

Dating can be an amazing experience ... and not just because you might meet the love of your life!

Suzanne Gelb, PhD, J.D.
October 4 2014
Personal Growth

Jumpstart Your Post-Holiday Detox

If you have overdone it with Yuletide indulgences, here are some great tips to start detoxing.

Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
December 26 2012

I'm Learning That Imperfection Is OK Sometimes

Yesterday my sister said to me, “All or nothing is better than nothing at all.” She’s right. I was coming down hard on myself for skipping Ashtanga...

Rebecca Seed
May 2 2013