5324 results for

5 Holistic Self-Care Tips For Winter

Easy, warming, and grounding rituals to add to your routine.

#holistic healing #Ayurveda #turmeric #coconut oil #food
Larissa Hall Carlson
December 19 2016
Spirituality
Integrative Health

3 Ordinary Activities That Can Help You Connect To Your Highest Truth

I’ve always been a seeker — someone eager to understand life, my experience, other people’s experiences and the relationships between them all.

#spirituality
Jamie Greenwood
October 11 2015
Sex

Why Taking Charge Of Your Own Pleasure Is The Ultimate Act Of Self-Care

"A lot of women don't reach climax because their bodies stay at a point of tension, without breaking through to the other side to the release of...

#sexuality #tantric sex #sex #self-care #tantra
Psalm Isadora
December 16 2016

Top 10 Ways To Be More Sensual Every Day

The more we feel with non-judgmental awareness, the more we're open to the experience of our innate sensual pleasures.

#sexuality #happiness #self-awareness #body image
Michelle Alva
August 21 2015
Motivation

Bikram Yoga's Other Half: A Conversation with Rajashree Choudhury

Just as the Moon is to the Sun, Yin is to Yang, so is Rajashree to Bikram – a balance in harmony.

#bikram yoga #breathing #new york city #fitness #meditation
Marina Chetner
June 19 2012
Personal Growth

20 Wellness Books Worth Reading In 2016

We at mbg make it our business to sift through the latest, greatest, and even the not-so-great health and wellness tomes, and bring you only the best...

#books #productivity #wellness #personal growth #goal setting
Allison Daniels
January 15 2016
Spirituality

Is Your Inner Critic Holding You Back? Here's How To Quiet It Once & For All

You created it, and you have the power to heal it too.

#empowerment #journaling #Journey
Athena Laz
February 17 2019

15 Easy (And Cheap!) Ways To Boost Your Mood

On days when I'm feeling low, I wish I could afford to blow $500 on a shopping spree or spend a day at the spa. But realistically, most of us have...

#money #happiness #yoga #depression
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
August 4 2014

This Healing Bath Is The Only Thing Missing From Your Weekly Routine

In spiritual practices all over the world, bath rituals serve as a form of rebirth. We unify with the sacred waters for detoxification, regeneration,...

#beauty #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Deborah Hanekamp
October 5 2015
Personal Growth
Mental Health

7 Natural Ways To Boost Your Brain Power & Sharpen Your Mind

From eating the right foods to practicing "deep listening."

#functional nutrition #yoga #sugar
Eva Selhub, M.D.
August 16 2015
Routines

Should Every Yogi Keep a Journal?

A yoga journal will deepen your yoga practice on and off the mat.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #journaling #yoga #goal setting
Morgan Turley
May 16 2012

What I Learned From A Hardcore 10-Day Meditation Retreat

Far from some fluffy-pillowed-tropical-fruit-filled-yoga-on-the-beach type of retreat, the 10-day vipassana silent meditation retreat pushes you to...

#gratitude #meditation #personal growth #present
Rebecca Beaton
September 23 2013

How Infertility Has Affected My Identity As A Woman

I had no idea how intertwined infertility and personal identity would become.

#fertility #wellness #motherhood
Kelsey Holland
December 4 2016

A Simple Breathing Exercise To Relieve Anxiety (Video)

This is a great breathing exercise if you’re overheating in a hot yoga class or even stressing out in traffic. After a few minutes, or even just a few...

#stress #breathing #relaxation #wellness #pranayama
Gigi Yogini
July 29 2014