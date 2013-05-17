5312 results for
Confessions Of An Insecure Olympian
There’s a story about two young fish swimming. They see an older fish who stops and asks: “Hey boys! How’s the water?”
Confessions Of A Cokehead Turned Yogi
Yoga came into my life at a very dark time.
A Hormone-Balancing Ayurvedic Ritual For Every Time Of Day
You can do these at home or at work!
5 Reasons Why You Don’t Need a Spiritual Teacher
Everybody is on their own path.
7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds
It’s been over five years since I decided to take responsibility for my health and change my lifestyle. As a result, I’ve lost 40 pounds of fat and...
10 Must-Read Books for Yogis
While there are many powerful and well-circulated ‘yoga books’ that get used and reused for teacher trainings and programs, as well as self-knowledge,...
A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom
Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.
7 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Make From Workout Clothes
There's no need to settle for whatever pre-packaged outfit is left at your local party supply store or fish whatever you've worn since college from...
The Perfect Green Smoothie Formula + 5 Delicious And Easy Combos
Everything you need to know to get started.
6 Ways To Make Sure Your Chronic Disease Never Holds You Back
A chronic disease does not mean a lifetime of poor health.
The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks To Buy This Spring
Recipes to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.
9 Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Energy
The season is a natural time for rebirth and new beginnings.
A Top LA Trainer On The Best Time Of Day To Build Healthy Habits
How a top Los Angeles trainer builds healthy habits throughout his day by using his four pillars of sweat, eat, mind right, and community.
The Unexpected Side Effect Of Intense Workouts Nobody Knows About
Dark urine and muscle aches are telltale signs.
An Integrative Dermatologist Explains Why Your Skin & Mental Health Are So Connected
An integrative dermatologist explains the mind-skin connection and the world of psychodermatology.
Bikram Yoga's Other Half: A Conversation with Rajashree Choudhury
Just as the Moon is to the Sun, Yin is to Yang, so is Rajashree to Bikram – a balance in harmony.
Instead Of A Vision Board, Create A Manifestation Altar
Don't overthink it.
The Surprising Foods That Boost Your Mood
Keep those stress levels in check by filling your plate the smart way.
Organize Your Life In Time For The New Year With This 3-Day Overhaul
This may just be the best way to end 2016.