Confessions Of An Insecure Olympian

There’s a story about two young fish swimming. They see an older fish who stops and asks: “Hey boys! How’s the water?”

#eating disorder #pro athletes #beauty #personal growth #self-acceptance
Jamie Silverstein
May 17 2013
Personal Growth

Confessions Of A Cokehead Turned Yogi

Yoga came into my life at a very dark time.

#happiness #addiction #personal growth #yoga
Yulady Saluti
February 22 2013
Routines
Spirituality

7 Habits That Helped Me Lose 40 Pounds

It’s been over five years since I decided to take responsibility for my health and change my lifestyle. As a result, I’ve lost 40 pounds of fat and...

#how to lose weight #mind body connection #weight loss #weight loss success
Osha Key
September 12 2015

10 Must-Read Books for Yogis

While there are many powerful and well-circulated ‘yoga books’ that get used and reused for teacher trainings and programs, as well as self-knowledge,...

#product reviews #books #meditation #mindfulness #yoga teacher training
Derek Beres
June 8 2012
A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom

Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.

#recipes #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Sophie Jaffe
January 10 2017
Motivation

7 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes You Can Make From Workout Clothes

There's no need to settle for whatever pre-packaged outfit is left at your local party supply store or fish whatever you've worn since college from...

#Halloween #fashion
Allie White
October 28 2015
Recipes
Personal Growth

6 Ways To Make Sure Your Chronic Disease Never Holds You Back

A chronic disease does not mean a lifetime of poor health.

#empowerment #wellness #health
Rachel Marie White
January 8 2017
Recipes

The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks To Buy This Spring

Recipes to nourish your body, mind, and spirit.

#gut health #lunch #dessert #inflammation #drinks
Liz Moody
March 27 2019
Spirituality

9 Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Energy

The season is a natural time for rebirth and new beginnings.

#music #forgiveness #Spring Cleaning #journaling
Tanya Carroll Richardson
March 24 2019
A Top LA Trainer On The Best Time Of Day To Build Healthy Habits

How a top Los Angeles trainer builds healthy habits throughout his day by using his four pillars of sweat, eat, mind right, and community.

#friendship #happiness #fitness #gratitude #meditation
Todd McCullough
January 3 2017

The Unexpected Side Effect Of Intense Workouts Nobody Knows About

Dark urine and muscle aches are telltale signs.

#wellness #health
Kate Wilke
January 2 2017
Mental Health

An Integrative Dermatologist Explains Why Your Skin & Mental Health Are So Connected

An integrative dermatologist explains the mind-skin connection and the world of psychodermatology.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Keira Barr, M.D.
March 18 2019
Motivation

Bikram Yoga's Other Half: A Conversation with Rajashree Choudhury

Just as the Moon is to the Sun, Yin is to Yang, so is Rajashree to Bikram – a balance in harmony.

#bikram yoga #breathing #new york city #fitness #meditation
Marina Chetner
June 19 2012
Personal Growth
Functional Food

The Surprising Foods That Boost Your Mood

Keep those stress levels in check by filling your plate the smart way.

#anxiety #food as medicine #depression #healthy foods #food
Lynda Griparic
August 10 2016
