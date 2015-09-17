2913 results for

10 Tips To Find Zen In The Chaos Of Everyday Life

Zen — and finding it — simply means slowing down.

#breathing #relaxation #yoga #stress management
Pat Bailey
September 17 2015
Healthy Weight

Here's What You Need To Know About Birth Control & Gut Health

If you have chronic inflammation, weight-loss resistance, or gut issues, the pill might be playing a part.

#gut health #hormones
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
July 3 2017
Wellness Trends

6 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2012

I saw a lot of awesome things in the wellness world this past year which have me pretty excited... Here are six wellness trends to watch out for in...

#celebrity #slideshows #wellness #vegetarian #yoga
Jason Wachob
December 28 2011
Spirituality

The Shortcut To True Intimacy You'll Want To Try Immediately

Women’s circles offer spaces custom-designed for connection—and they just might be the new girls' night out.

#relationships #friendship #happiness #editor's pick #mbg features
Blaire Briody
July 13 2016
Change-Makers

Eating Green: Beginners Guide to Sustainable Food Choices

If you’re skipping processed junk food packed in plastic bags for real food at the farmer’s market, you’re on the right track!

#organic food #food trucks #vegan #Food Guides #healthy foods
Vera Churilov
May 2 2011
Routines
Routines

5 Ways Teaching Yoga Made Me a Better Student

It took me being a yoga instructor to learn how to be a yoga student.

#yoga poses #mindfulness #savasana #yoga teacher training #yogis
Maria De Noda
May 8 2012
Sex

All The Ways You Can Have Orgasms That Have Nothing To Do With Sex

From exercising to brushing your teeth to breastfeeding and beyond.

#news #sexuality #orgasm #sex #breastfeeding
Kelly Gonsalves
January 3 2019
Sex
No Matter How Busy You Are, You Can Still Get Fit With These 6 Tricks

Today, 9-to-5 is more like 7-to-7. And while productivity and ambition can be rewarding, they definitely take a toll on our bodies. We skip the hour...

#career #fitness #yoga #fitness sequence
Nora Tobin
September 3 2015
9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive

What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.

#supplements #Vitamin D #declutter #happiness #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
June 15 2017
Integrative Health

3 Steps I Took To Heal My Gut & Regain My Health

This is how I regained health after a parasite destroyed my gut.

#gut health #food as medicine #microbiome #probiotics
Jamie Morea
June 13 2017
Meditation

15 Things I’ve Learned From Teaching Meditation For 10 Years

I started teaching meditation from my one bedroom apartment in West Hollywood in 2007. Since then, I’ve taught nearly 2,000 people personally to...

#meditation #mind body connection #meditation tricks #personal growth
Light Watkins
August 28 2015
Food Trends

7 Benefits I Never Expected When I Went On A Raw Foods Diet

It really meant overhauling everything I ate and the entire way I lived.

#meditation #Raw Food #cleanse #vegan #healthy foods
Simone Samuels
July 23 2014

Can You Be In Love With More Than One Person At The Same Time?

This tends to be a controversial question. There are valid points on each side. Here’s my stab.

#love #personal growth #self-awareness #communication
John Kim, LMFT
February 3 2014
Women's Health
Routines
Personal Growth

Are You Ignoring Your Intuition? 7 Tips To Get In Touch With Yourself

What happens when something you thought would make you happy doesn't actually feel that great anymore? Or the job that you used to love is sucking the...

#meditation #wellness #yoga #creativity #intuition
Linzi Wilson
August 27 2013
Women's Health

How My Birth Control Pill Almost Killed Me

I knew that there were some risks associated with birth control pills. But I was healthy and active and have never smoked, so I didn't think I was in...

#healing #breathing #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Colleen Wachob
October 25 2012