2913 results for
10 Tips To Find Zen In The Chaos Of Everyday Life
Zen — and finding it — simply means slowing down.
Here's What You Need To Know About Birth Control & Gut Health
If you have chronic inflammation, weight-loss resistance, or gut issues, the pill might be playing a part.
6 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2012
I saw a lot of awesome things in the wellness world this past year which have me pretty excited... Here are six wellness trends to watch out for in...
The Shortcut To True Intimacy You'll Want To Try Immediately
Women’s circles offer spaces custom-designed for connection—and they just might be the new girls' night out.
Eating Green: Beginners Guide to Sustainable Food Choices
If you’re skipping processed junk food packed in plastic bags for real food at the farmer’s market, you’re on the right track!
The Orgasm People Are Having At The Gym (And How You Can, Too)
Here’s what you need to know,
5 Ways Teaching Yoga Made Me a Better Student
It took me being a yoga instructor to learn how to be a yoga student.
All The Ways You Can Have Orgasms That Have Nothing To Do With Sex
From exercising to brushing your teeth to breastfeeding and beyond.
The Most Unexpected Things That Lead To A Better Sex Life, According To The Experts
Morning hormones, yogic sexuality, and more.
No Matter How Busy You Are, You Can Still Get Fit With These 6 Tricks
Today, 9-to-5 is more like 7-to-7. And while productivity and ambition can be rewarding, they definitely take a toll on our bodies. We skip the hour...
9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive
What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.
3 Steps I Took To Heal My Gut & Regain My Health
This is how I regained health after a parasite destroyed my gut.
15 Things I’ve Learned From Teaching Meditation For 10 Years
I started teaching meditation from my one bedroom apartment in West Hollywood in 2007. Since then, I’ve taught nearly 2,000 people personally to...
7 Benefits I Never Expected When I Went On A Raw Foods Diet
It really meant overhauling everything I ate and the entire way I lived.
Can You Be In Love With More Than One Person At The Same Time?
This tends to be a controversial question. There are valid points on each side. Here’s my stab.
I Healed My PCOS Naturally: Here's What I Do Every Day To Promote Hormone Health
Here's what she won't go without.
What Is Tai Chi? Why Is It So Good For You?
Yes, it really can help.
How I Found The Strength To Leave My Marriage & Start Again
I wasn’t becoming the me that I wanted to become.
Are You Ignoring Your Intuition? 7 Tips To Get In Touch With Yourself
What happens when something you thought would make you happy doesn't actually feel that great anymore? Or the job that you used to love is sucking the...
How My Birth Control Pill Almost Killed Me
I knew that there were some risks associated with birth control pills. But I was healthy and active and have never smoked, so I didn't think I was in...