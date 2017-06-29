5288 results for
How To Use Numerology To See What July Has In Store For You (In 60 Seconds Or Less)
Is it time to take a calculated risk or lay low?
Coming Home Is Harder Than Fighting In The War: How Yoga Saved My Life
I will always be proud to have been a Marine, but after becoming a yoga teacher, I think about pride differently than I used to. I used to think...
The Meditation Technique That Transformed My Sleep
"It's the first time that I didn't want a meditation to end."
The Birth Control-Libido-Nutrient Connection You Need To Know About
Feeling off on the pill? This is information you need to know.
What's The Best Way To Become A Yoga Teacher?
Are you passionate about yoga? Have you been thinking about getting a yoga teacher certification, but are hesitant because of all the time and...
What Advice Would You Give Your 20-Year-Old Self? 11 Wellness Leaders Share
Wellness leaders from the mbg podcast share!
Oh, The Delusions I Had About Becoming a Yoga Teacher!
Turns out I was only slightly delusional about what becoming a yoga teacher meant.
If You Get Yeast Infections Before (Or During) Your Period, You're Not Alone
How to prevent yeast infections during your period, including cutting down on sugar and only washing with water.
The Real Cause Of Depression Is About Way More Than Just Serotonin
Depression is about more than just genetics and a chemical imbalance.
Paleo Superstar Chris Kresser On Stress And Healing
The “perfect time” for making a change will never arrive, but if you take that first leap of faith the universe will support you.
I Worked Out Like Dua Lipa For A Week – Here's What Happened
Plot twist: She doesn't spend hours and hours at the gym.
How I Coped With Trauma That Was Passed Through My Family For Generations
"Today, there is scientific evidence that suggests we all might be carrying the trauma of our mothers, our grandmothers, and those who came before...
7 Wellness Hacks For Lazy People
If watching YouTube-rs make their beautiful morning smoothies and pour them into Mason jars makes you feel overwhelmed, this post is for you
Yes, Exercise Helps You Retain Information. Here's Why That's Important
If you're trying to learn a new language, it's time to hop on a bike.
How I Eat To Manage My Anxiety
Today, I am drug-free and my anxiety is managed through my diet and my daily practice of yoga and meditation.
The Recovery Method You Need To Try On Your Next Rest Day
Active recovery never looked so good.
Kathryn Budig's Secrets For Staying Happy & Aiming True
Set your aim, make it strong, and understand that not everyone will agree with you.
Why I'm Not Interested In Having A "Cool" Yoga Practice
My body doesn’t fit into lotus pose right now. I usually do shoulder stand with a lot of support.
Got That Gut Feeling? Here's How To Hone Your Intuition & Get Exactly What You Want
Learn to distinguish old programming from your gut feelings.
Thyroid Problem? The Gym Could Be Doing More Harm Than Good
How the gym could be hurting your thyroid health, including creating nutrient deficiencies and putting stress on the body.