5288 results for

Coming Home Is Harder Than Fighting In The War: How Yoga Saved My Life

I will always be proud to have been a Marine, but after becoming a yoga teacher, I think about pride differently than I used to. I used to think...

#healing #happiness #personal growth #yoga #self-acceptance
Kate Hendricks
September 19 2013
Spirituality

The Meditation Technique That Transformed My Sleep

"It's the first time that I didn't want a meditation to end."

#breath #sleep
Emma Loewe
March 4 2019
Women's Health

The Birth Control-Libido-Nutrient Connection You Need To Know About

Feeling off on the pill? This is information you need to know.

#supplements #libido
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
June 27 2017
Motivation

What's The Best Way To Become A Yoga Teacher?

Are you passionate about yoga? Have you been thinking about getting a yoga teacher certification, but are hesitant because of all the time and...

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Jill Lawson
March 23 2013
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

Oh, The Delusions I Had About Becoming a Yoga Teacher!

Turns out I was only slightly delusional about what becoming a yoga teacher meant.

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Alex Ash
July 17 2013
Women's Health

If You Get Yeast Infections Before (Or During) Your Period, You're Not Alone

How to prevent yeast infections during your period, including cutting down on sugar and only washing with water.

#hormones #microbiome
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
March 2 2019
Mental Health

The Real Cause Of Depression Is About Way More Than Just Serotonin

Depression is about more than just genetics and a chemical imbalance.

#stress #Blood Sugar #autoimmune #thyroid #hormones
Ellen Vora, M.D.
August 30 2018

Paleo Superstar Chris Kresser On Stress And Healing

The “perfect time” for making a change will never arrive, but if you take that first leap of faith the universe will support you.

#wellth #functional medicine #self-care
Jason Wachob
February 27 2016
Routines

I Worked Out Like Dua Lipa For A Week – Here's What Happened

Plot twist: She doesn't spend hours and hours at the gym.

#empowerment #pilates #yoga #hiit
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
February 26 2019
Spirituality

How I Coped With Trauma That Was Passed Through My Family For Generations

"Today, there is scientific evidence that suggests we all might be carrying the trauma of our mothers, our grandmothers, and those who came before...

#breath #Ayurveda #depression #sugar
Sah D’Simone
February 26 2019

7 Wellness Hacks For Lazy People

If watching YouTube-rs make their beautiful morning smoothies and pour them into Mason jars makes you feel overwhelmed, this post is for you

#clean food #wellness #health
Neha Uberoi
February 2 2016

Yes, Exercise Helps You Retain Information. Here's Why That's Important

If you're trying to learn a new language, it's time to hop on a bike.

#fitness
Leigh Weingus
August 23 2017
Functional Food

How I Eat To Manage My Anxiety

Today, I am drug-free and my anxiety is managed through my diet and my daily practice of yoga and meditation.

#anxiety #food as medicine #healthy foods #food
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
January 30 2016
Recovery

Kathryn Budig's Secrets For Staying Happy & Aiming True

Set your aim, make it strong, and understand that not everyone will agree with you.

#wellth #happiness #yoga
Jason Wachob
February 21 2016

Why I'm Not Interested In Having A "Cool" Yoga Practice

My body doesn’t fit into lotus pose right now. I usually do shoulder stand with a lot of support.

#savasana #personal growth #yoga
Octavia Raheem
September 4 2013
Spirituality
Healthy Weight

Thyroid Problem? The Gym Could Be Doing More Harm Than Good

How the gym could be hurting your thyroid health, including creating nutrient deficiencies and putting stress on the body.

#stress #thyroid #hormones
Stephanie Gray, DNP, M.S., ARNP
February 17 2019