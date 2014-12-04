5858 results for

Routines

A Stress-Busting Yoga Sequence You Can Do In The Office

Long days at the office can be stressful— these poses can help.

#yoga poses sequence #stress #breathing #yoga
Kim Sin
December 4 2014

10 Ways To Remind Yourself You're Worth It

As a therapist who helps women manage career stress and relationship issues, I find that the root of many problems we face in these areas have to do...

#happiness #confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Nathalie Theodore, J.D., MSW, LCSW
July 9 2015
Climate Change
Home

5 Ways To Prevent Holiday Stress With The Help Of Your Houseplants

Turns out our plant friends are also great teachers.

#stress #plants #holiday
Brittany Gowan
December 14 2019
Routines
Routines

Two Grounding Breathing Exercises For When You're Stressed At Work

Breathe in and out, and watch the stress melt away.

#breath
Ashley Neese
April 9 2019
Mental Health

How To Break Up With Anxiety ... For Good

Anxiety is something we learn. That means we can unlearn it.

#happiness #personal growth
Chloe Brotheridge
June 15 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

(Mostly) Mindful Parenting: Car Trips With My Wild, Wonderful 2 Year Old

How to keep your boisterous toddler entertained on long road trips

#partner #motherhood
Krista Soriano
August 31 2018
Spirituality

8 Successful People Who Use The Power Of Visualization

Curious how other people use visualization to do their best, we decided to look into a few other famous examples of the power of positive thinking.

#power of positive thinking #visualization #law of attraction #inspiration #vision board
Anna Williams
July 8 2015
Healthy Weight

Can Doing Yoga Help You Lose Weight? Here's What Studies Say

The short answer is yes, but there’s far more to it than that.

#stress #flexibility #yoga #metabolism
Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
September 26 2019
Routines

Why Getting Upside Down Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Body

Besides being fun and challenging, this practice packs some serious benefits.

#Heart #empowerment #inflammation #confidence #yoga
Tatiana Sokolova
April 9 2019
Off-the-Grid
Personal Growth

10 Tips to Manage the Ups and Downs of Life

Maximize your best moments and minimize your worst ones.

#mindfulness #yogis #abundance #personal growth #spirituality
Myk Likhov
September 12 2012

7 Incredibly Easy Ways To Reduce Inflammation (Hint: You Might Need To Exercise Less)

Excess inflammation can cause major issues in our bodies and might destroy our efforts toward getting beautiful skin and a fit physique. Our 24/7...

#mind body connection #body
Nora Tobin
October 17 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR G Adventures
Routines

3 Ways Yoga Can Improve Your Golf Game

These three foundational components of golf can all be cultivated through a dedicated yoga practice.

#pro athletes #breathing #fitness #yogis #Yoga for Men
Daina Wasserstrom
August 7 2012

16 Yoga Poses For A Happy Holiday Season

Whether you're a yoga teacher looking to bring a bit of Christmas sparkle to your classes, a parent who wants a fun way to keep the kids active over...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #holidays #yoga
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
December 20 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR Marie Kondo

This Organizational Technique Will Totally Change Your Life

Mari Kondo spills the four ways in which decluttering not only tidy up, but also spark life fulfillment.

#happiness #joy #gratitude #home
mindbodygreen
September 7 2016

How Yoga Has Made Me A Better Doctor & Healer

What could yoga possibly have to do with conventional, modern medicine—let alone my own professional practice of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s...

#meditation #mind body connection #yoga #intention
Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
September 17 2013