5858 results for
A Stress-Busting Yoga Sequence You Can Do In The Office
Long days at the office can be stressful— these poses can help.
10 Ways To Remind Yourself You're Worth It
As a therapist who helps women manage career stress and relationship issues, I find that the root of many problems we face in these areas have to do...
19 Good Things That Happened For The Planet In 2019
News worth celebrating.
5 Ways To Prevent Holiday Stress With The Help Of Your Houseplants
Turns out our plant friends are also great teachers.
11 Yoga Poses To Calm Your Mind & Invigorate Your Body
For optimal mental and physical health
Two Grounding Breathing Exercises For When You're Stressed At Work
Breathe in and out, and watch the stress melt away.
How To Break Up With Anxiety ... For Good
Anxiety is something we learn. That means we can unlearn it.
(Mostly) Mindful Parenting: Car Trips With My Wild, Wonderful 2 Year Old
How to keep your boisterous toddler entertained on long road trips
8 Successful People Who Use The Power Of Visualization
Curious how other people use visualization to do their best, we decided to look into a few other famous examples of the power of positive thinking.
Can Doing Yoga Help You Lose Weight? Here's What Studies Say
The short answer is yes, but there’s far more to it than that.
Why Getting Upside Down Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Body
Besides being fun and challenging, this practice packs some serious benefits.
How I Kept Up My Eco-Friendly Lifestyle — Even After I Had A Baby
Bonus: These tips can save you major cash, too.
10 Tips to Manage the Ups and Downs of Life
Maximize your best moments and minimize your worst ones.
7 Incredibly Easy Ways To Reduce Inflammation (Hint: You Might Need To Exercise Less)
Excess inflammation can cause major issues in our bodies and might destroy our efforts toward getting beautiful skin and a fit physique. Our 24/7...
Jessica Biel Spills Why She & Justin Timberlake Won't Eat Wheat Or Dairy (And What They Eat Instead)
Here's everything Jessica Biel eats in a day.
Why Every Woman Should Go On A Wellness Trip *At Least* Once In Her Life
Traveling alone can be the answer you're looking for.
3 Ways Yoga Can Improve Your Golf Game
These three foundational components of golf can all be cultivated through a dedicated yoga practice.
16 Yoga Poses For A Happy Holiday Season
Whether you're a yoga teacher looking to bring a bit of Christmas sparkle to your classes, a parent who wants a fun way to keep the kids active over...
This Organizational Technique Will Totally Change Your Life
Mari Kondo spills the four ways in which decluttering not only tidy up, but also spark life fulfillment.
How Yoga Has Made Me A Better Doctor & Healer
What could yoga possibly have to do with conventional, modern medicine—let alone my own professional practice of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s...