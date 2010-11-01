9860 results for
Frank Lipman & Robert Thurman at Tibet House: Your Mind and Your Health
Last week at the Tibet House in New York, Dr. Frank Lipman, founder of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center and an expert in integrative and functional...
Iyengar Yoga 101: What Is Iyengar Yoga?
Founded by B.K.S. Iyengar, Iyengar is a school of hatha yoga known for the use of props like wooden blocks, harnesses, cushions, and straps.
Dan Buettner: How to Live to Be 100+ (video)
Should I be eating organic meat or tofu? Should I be running or practicing yoga? All or none of the above?
Eat Like an Ironman Champ: Q & A with Hillary Biscay
A conversation with Hillary Biscay.
Jivamukti Yoga 101: What Is Jivamukti Yoga?
Founded by David Life and Sharon Gannon in 1984 in New York City, Jivamukti (which means "liberation while living") is a school of vinyasa yoga, so...
Backbend Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
Demonstrations of backbend yoga poses.
Arm Balance Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
Demonstrations of arm balance yoga poses.
Q & A with Kris Carr: Crazy Sexy Inspirational Wellness Rock Star
Kris Carr does it all.
Bikram Yoga 101: What is Bikram Yoga?
Lose the heavy clothing, grab your yoga mat, and turn up the heat.
7 Steps to Wellness
A simple step-by-step guide to achieving wellness.
Q & A with Tone It Up's Katrina Hodgson & Karena Dawn: Diet & Workout Tips
Looking to get in shape and "tone it up" this summer? You're in good hands with celebrity trainers and fitness experts, Katrina Hodgson and Karena...
6 Pilates Principles for Beginners
Familiarizing yourself with the Pilates Principles will make you more prepared for your first Pilates class.
Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.
Ashtanga Yoga for Beginners
Commonly called "Power yoga", Ashtanga requires constant movement and is physically demanding.
An Introduction To The Sacral Chakra + How To Heal It
Learn to tap into your creative power source.
An Introduction To The Throat Chakra + How To Heal It
The 5th Chakra, the Throat Chakra, represents our ability to communicate and express ourselves.
Composting for Beginners
Contrary to what you might think, composting does not involve tedious, smelly and complicated steps. It’s an easy way to care for the earth and green...
An Introduction To The Solar Plexus Chakra + How To Heal It
Time to light up your digestive fire.
An Introduction To The Crown Chakra + How To Heal It
The final chakra in the sequence.
Q & A with Skinny Bitch Author Rory Freedman: Her Spiritual Journey that Led to Best-Selling Book
Are you looking for some inspiration and strength to make a change in your personal or professional life? Then look no further than Rory Freedman's...