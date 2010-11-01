9860 results for

Spirituality

Frank Lipman & Robert Thurman at Tibet House: Your Mind and Your Health

Last week at the Tibet House in New York, Dr. Frank Lipman, founder of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center and an expert in integrative and functional...

#visualization #new york city #meditation #mind body connection #wellness
Colleen Wachob
November 1 2010

Iyengar Yoga 101: What Is Iyengar Yoga?

Founded by B.K.S. Iyengar, Iyengar is a school of hatha yoga known for the use of props like wooden blocks, harnesses, cushions, and straps.

#beginners #yoga
mindbodygreen
October 12 2009

Dan Buettner: How to Live to Be 100+ (video)

Should I be eating organic meat or tofu? Should I be running or practicing yoga? All or none of the above?

#TED #wellness #video
mindbodygreen
January 9 2010
Routines

Jivamukti Yoga 101: What Is Jivamukti Yoga?

Founded by David Life and Sharon Gannon in 1984 in New York City, Jivamukti (which means "liberation while living") is a school of vinyasa yoga, so...

#russell simmons #beginners #yoga
mindbodygreen
October 12 2009
Personal Growth

Bikram Yoga 101: What is Bikram Yoga?

Lose the heavy clothing, grab your yoga mat, and turn up the heat.

#beginners #yoga
mindbodygreen
August 30 2009
7 Steps to Wellness

A simple step-by-step guide to achieving wellness.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Jess Ainscough
July 27 2010
Q & A with Tone It Up's Katrina Hodgson & Karena Dawn: Diet & Workout Tips

Looking to get in shape and "tone it up" this summer? You're in good hands with celebrity trainers and fitness experts, Katrina Hodgson and Karena...

#celebrity #fitness #los angeles #healthy foods #weight loss success
Jason Wachob
July 26 2010

6 Pilates Principles for Beginners

Familiarizing yourself with the Pilates Principles will make you more prepared for your first Pilates class.

#pilates #beginners
mindbodygreen
September 29 2009
Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos

These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.

#yoga poses #beginners #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010

Ashtanga Yoga for Beginners

Commonly called "Power yoga", Ashtanga requires constant movement and is physically demanding.

#beginners #yoga
mindbodygreen
August 30 2009
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Sacral Chakra + How To Heal It

Learn to tap into your creative power source.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Throat Chakra + How To Heal It

The 5th Chakra, the Throat Chakra, represents our ability to communicate and express ourselves.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009
Home

Composting for Beginners

Contrary to what you might think, composting does not involve tedious, smelly and complicated steps. It’s an easy way to care for the earth and green...

#home
Sarah Greenberg
August 23 2010
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Solar Plexus Chakra + How To Heal It

Time to light up your digestive fire.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009
Spirituality

An Introduction To The Crown Chakra + How To Heal It

The final chakra in the sequence.

#chakras
Yogi Cameron
August 30 2009
Change-Makers

Q & A with Skinny Bitch Author Rory Freedman: Her Spiritual Journey that Led to Best-Selling Book

Are you looking for some inspiration and strength to make a change in your personal or professional life? Then look no further than Rory Freedman's...

#books #PETA #wellness #victoria beckham #inspiration
Jason Wachob
August 3 2010