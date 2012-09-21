9765 results for

Personal Growth

Single by Choice: It's a Real, Powerful Thing

Ever since I declared an official break from dating, it seems almost anywhere I go, people are telling me, "Your man is just around the corner." Or,...

#love #personal growth quotes #relationships #oprah #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
September 21 2012
Motivation

7 Tips on Making the Switch from Corporate Job to Yoga Teaching

Seven tips to help you with the decision-making process.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
September 14 2011
Travel

Yoga Prep for Long-Distance Travel

If I do a practice of these poses before I travel, I am less fatigued and my body does not feel as stiff

#yoga poses #yogis #eco-travel #yoga
Carrie Owerko
January 20 2012
Women's Health

What I've Learned From A 15-Year Battle With Bulimia

For almost all my adult life, I struggled with full-blown bulimia. I began a destructive relationship with my own body at a very early age and quickly...

#eating disorder #nutrition #body image #food
Pauline Hanuise
July 23 2014
Home

Super-Easy Yoga Mat Cleaning

An easy and natural way to clean your yoga mat.

#new york city #yogis #yoga #yoga mat cleaning
Heidi Kristoffer
August 30 2011
Meditation

My Journey to a 10 Day Vipassana Meditation

I kept coming across people who seemed to be floating after their Vipassana experiences

#meditation #yogis #mind body connection #personal growth #yoga
Molly Robertson
January 19 2012

How To Create A Gratitude Jar

Sometimes I wake up and my first thought is I didn’t get enough sleep. I get to the fridge to find that I don’t have enough fruit to make my smoothie....

#happiness #gratitude #affirmations
Nicola Jane Hobbs, MSc
September 26 2013
Spirituality
Integrative Health

Why You Should Have A Little Dark Chocolate Every Day

Do you ever feel like health advice has bipolar disorder or at the very least, mood swings? One day margarine is going to save your heart and then we...

#healing #antioxidant #heart disease #personal growth #chocolate
Will Clower, PhD
February 28 2014
Spirituality
Personal Growth

Friended by Jane Fonda

One woman's experience working with Jane Fonda.

#celebrity #fitness #yoga #inspiration
Tara Stiles
July 21 2010

7 Feng Shui Tips To Help You Get More Of What You Want

As grateful as a person can be for all that she has, more seems to be what pretty much everyone wants. More money, more love, more wellness, more...

#balance #gratitude #abundance #feng shui tips #energy
Dana Claudat
July 15 2014

Are You a Yo-Yo Cleanser?

By day, you're downing green juices, sprinkling hemp seeds over your organic kale salads and snacking on sprouted raw pumpkin seeds. By night, you're...

#mind body connection #cleanse #juicing #sleeping
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
November 28 2012

Why I Never Hesitate To Say I Love You

The last time I saw my mom alive, I was visiting her. This was my routine: I taught a class in the morning, picked up my daughter from the nanny,...

#love #relationships #personal growth #fear
Rebecca Butler
April 18 2013
Spirituality
Personal Growth

10 Tips To Spend Less Time On Social Media & More Time With Humans

Don't let your smart phone or social media stop you from enjoying human interactions, and loving your life!

#happiness #personal growth #detox
Deepika Chopra, PsyD
September 17 2013

How Being A Little Person Has Taught Me To Love & Dream Big

I was born with the most common form of dwarfism, achondroplasia. Some see my condition as a disability; I see it as a “different-ability” and a...

#happiness #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Kristen DeAndrade
February 20 2014
Spirituality