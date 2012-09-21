9765 results for
Single by Choice: It's a Real, Powerful Thing
Ever since I declared an official break from dating, it seems almost anywhere I go, people are telling me, "Your man is just around the corner." Or,...
7 Tips on Making the Switch from Corporate Job to Yoga Teaching
Seven tips to help you with the decision-making process.
Yoga Prep for Long-Distance Travel
If I do a practice of these poses before I travel, I am less fatigued and my body does not feel as stiff
5 Signs Your Hormones Are Out Of Whack + How To Balance Them
Something’s just not right.
What I've Learned From A 15-Year Battle With Bulimia
For almost all my adult life, I struggled with full-blown bulimia. I began a destructive relationship with my own body at a very early age and quickly...
Super-Easy Yoga Mat Cleaning
An easy and natural way to clean your yoga mat.
My Journey to a 10 Day Vipassana Meditation
I kept coming across people who seemed to be floating after their Vipassana experiences
How To Create A Gratitude Jar
Sometimes I wake up and my first thought is I didn’t get enough sleep. I get to the fridge to find that I don’t have enough fruit to make my smoothie....
The 7 Essential Stages Of Spiritual Growth (And How To Know Where You're On The Path)
The seven stages of seeking and claiming your Spirit Self.
A Baked Apple a Day Keeps the Doctor Away
How to eat an apple to balance your Vata.
Why You Should Have A Little Dark Chocolate Every Day
Do you ever feel like health advice has bipolar disorder or at the very least, mood swings? One day margarine is going to save your heart and then we...
My Perspective on Tara Stiles, Yoga, and Revolution
Why Tara Stiles's approach to yoga is different.
Friended by Jane Fonda
One woman's experience working with Jane Fonda.
7 Feng Shui Tips To Help You Get More Of What You Want
As grateful as a person can be for all that she has, more seems to be what pretty much everyone wants. More money, more love, more wellness, more...
Are You a Yo-Yo Cleanser?
By day, you're downing green juices, sprinkling hemp seeds over your organic kale salads and snacking on sprouted raw pumpkin seeds. By night, you're...
Why I Never Hesitate To Say I Love You
The last time I saw my mom alive, I was visiting her. This was my routine: I taught a class in the morning, picked up my daughter from the nanny,...
"Saturn Return" Is An Astrological Wake-Up Call. Here's How To Navigate It
Navigating a quarter-life crisis? Read this.
10 Tips To Spend Less Time On Social Media & More Time With Humans
Don't let your smart phone or social media stop you from enjoying human interactions, and loving your life!
How Being A Little Person Has Taught Me To Love & Dream Big
I was born with the most common form of dwarfism, achondroplasia. Some see my condition as a disability; I see it as a “different-ability” and a...
Q & A with Stephanie Snyder: On Yoga & Inspiration
A conversation with Stephanie Snyder.