13 Little Habits For Sustainable Weight Loss In 2016

Around this time of year, many of us set our big health resolutions, expecting a completely transformed life come January 1. But then stress hits, our...

#weight loss #goal setting #health
Jeanette Bronée
December 19 2015

5 Ways To Feel Great No Matter What You Eat

I know that there’s so much competing food and nutrition information out there it’s hard know what to do. Whether you're a steak-loving Paleo, a raw...

#nutrition #aging #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Aviva Romm, M.D.
June 23 2014
Functional Food

I Used To Be Addicted To Cheese. Here's How I Gave Up Dairy And Transformed My Health

I was a high priestess of the church of cheese and payed fromage, er homage, to its holy altar.

#digestion #health #vegan #dairy #cheese
Sarah Bivens
December 16 2015

Your Thoughts Are Creating Your Life: 3 Ways to Create What YOU Want!

When was the last time you stopped what you were doing and used your imagination? I'm pretty sure that most people would say not since they were a...

#healing #manifestation #personal growth #goal setting
Erin McGuire
December 10 2012
Healthy Weight

4 Health & Fitness Habits You Should Give Up

What if some of the habits you thought were good for you are actually doing more harm than good?

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips #energy
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
November 18 2014
Beauty

Why You Should Switch To Natural Deodorant + What You Need To Know

A few years ago, if someone had told me to stop wearing deodorant, I would have looked at them like they were crazy.

#toxic #beauty #diy beauty #cosmetics
Jerra Kelly
December 12 2015
Healthy Weight

8 Tips For Losing Weight On A Vegan Diet

I tried every quick fix available in a bottle but nothing worked.

#happiness #fitness #personal growth #yoga #vegan
Natt Smith
February 9 2013

5 Ways Honesty Can Make You Happy

It's a spiritual truth that true happiness requires honest self-reflection. The more honest you are with yourself, the greater happiness you will...

#relationships #happiness #yogis #yoga #yoga philosophy
Silvia Mordini
May 31 2012

7 Secrets To Channeling The Intense Manifestation Power Of Tonight's Virgo Full Moon

This Sunday, March 12, the Virgo full moon is in full bloom, sounding the call for a lifestyle overhaul.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
March 11 2017
Motivation

5 Tips for Your First Yoga Class

Your first class can be intimidating, we get it.

#yogis #yoga
Heather Mullins-Owens, J.D., M.A.
January 3 2012

3 Basic Rules For Happy, Healthy & Hot Holidays

Two years ago, around New Year’s Day, I got the flu. A bad one. It laid me out for a week, and although I cut myself some slack for getting sick even...

#holidays #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #healthy foods
Alexandra Jamieson
November 24 2013

10 Reasons to Give More Hugs

Have you ever had the kind of busy day that perhaps leaves you feeling a bit physically disconnected? I have, and I rarely notice this until someone...

#love #relationships #stress #breathing #posture
Sara Courter
October 24 2012
Krista Stryker's Must-Haves For Your Fittest Summer Yet + A Bonus 12-Minute Workout

12-Minute Athlete Krista Stryker shares an outdoor HIIT workout, just in time for summer!

#happiness #fitness #protein #wellness #vacation
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
June 15 2016

How I Became Addicted To Wellness + What It Took To Heal

I’d been so scared that if I let myself enjoy the things I liked, I’d become a total mess. I’d be this latte-guzzling, junk-food-eating slob with no...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #health
Kate Horodyski
June 14 2016

10 Ways To Live Without Attachment

It always amuses me how a particular lesson continues to show up in our life until we get it. Sure, it comes in different forms – a physical sign,...

#stress #attachment #happiness #ego
Stefani Beckerman
June 14 2014
Personal Growth

Like a Virgin: Teaching My First Yoga Class

What I learned teaching my first yoga class to a big group.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Elizabeth Rowan
August 19 2011
Travel
Integrative Health

6 Simple Feng Shui Tips To Help You Make A Fresh Start

Craving a fresh start is often filled with restless excitement. After all, making a fresh start is often associated with a dramatic change: moving to...

#change #wellness #feng shui tips #energy #home
Dana Claudat
December 30 2013