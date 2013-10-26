9765 results for

What's In My Cleaning Products? How To Spot Toxins

Few product labels are more difficult to decode than those on conventional cleaning products. This is troubling because cleaners (even those labeled...

#toxic #wellness #detox #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
October 26 2013
22 Life-Changing Lessons From "The Motivation Manifesto"

Have you ever read a book and wished you'd written it yourself? For me, that book is Brendon Burchard's "The Motivation Manifesto" — a compelling...

#books #personal growth #inspiration
Laura Di Franco, MPT
March 3 2016
8 Things Your Grandparents Did That Could Save Your Life

Our society has largely lost the wisdom of generations past. There is a lot to be learned from our grandparents' and great-grandparents' ways...

#healing #wellness #personal growth #remedy
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
January 23 2013
5 Reasons Spirulina Is The Next Big Superfood

Superfood: A naturally existing bundle of powerful, densely packed nutrients that enhance health and protect from disease. Generally derived from...

#wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
mindbodygreen
August 21 2014

Is It Time For A Cleanse? 5 Signs From Ayurveda

Do you ever experience feeling “not quite right,” even though nobody can tell you exactly what’s wrong? In Ayurveda, there are several early warning...

#toxic #Ayurveda #inflammation #wellness #digestion
Premal Patel, M.D.
October 22 2013

Why I've Decided To Stop Comparing Myself To Others

Many people I know slave to the comparison game. I’m not as thin as so and so; I’m not as tall or as pretty. I’m not as wealthy as she or he is. I’m...

#love #happiness #personal growth #yoga #body image
Rebecca Butler
April 22 2013

How To Stop Being So Reactive All The Time

How we interpret things plays a vital role in where our time, energy, and attention goes. While it can be very clear to know what our intentions are,...

#work #personal growth #compassion #communication
Jenn Kashiwa
March 3 2014
20 Ways to Spread Happiness

When my mind wanders, I often think about how I can leave a mark on our world. I even imagine my eulogy in order to better understand the legacy I...

#healing #power of positive thinking #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Sherrie Nguyen
October 16 2012
What Is Sacred Sexuality? 11 Steps To Having More Spiritual Sex

What if sex, experienced as sacred, could open a field of intimacy in your relationship with your lover that you never knew existed?

#essential oils #soul mates #energy
Julie Piatt
February 28 2016
Give Up These 10 Things To Get Happier In 2015

Ah, the New Year. Clichéd resolutions aside, seeing fresh numbers on the calendar does hit the reset button, offering a little push toward whatever...

#holidays #happiness #fitness #sugar #self-acceptance
mindbodygreen
January 21 2015

6 Ways To Keep Your Detox From Becoming A Drag

There are six common mistakes I see people people make when it comes to moving towards a healthier lifestyle that result in brain fog, swollen glands,...

#fitness #meditation #wellness #detox
Robin Berzin, M.D.
January 21 2015
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Factory Farming

One dairy farm with 2,500 cows produces the same amount of waste as a city of 411,000 people.

#awareness #environmentalism #vegan
Dakota Gale
February 25 2016

10 Ways To Get A Happier Outlook On Life

Trying to change our perspective for ourselves is not easy. After all, the way we think mirrors how we see our lives. This process of self-reflection...

#music #happiness #wellness #creativity #travel
Silvia Mordini
February 28 2014