9779 results for

Motivation
Routines

I Spent 6 Years In Poverty-Stricken Zambia: Here's Why It's The Best (And Worst) Thing That Ever Happened To Me

"She arrived in Zambia a newlywed and left six years later a mother of two children. After all those years, she is mostly sand and grit."

#healing #writing #personal growth #spirituality
Jill Kandel
April 26 2017
Personal Growth

5 Free & Super-Reliable Ways To Practice Self-Love Daily

5 ways to practice self-love that are so very far from "woo-woo," "cray-cray," or just a little too much love and light that it errs into awkward.

#empowerment #joy #confidence #journaling #affirmations
Fern Olivia
June 2 2018
Routines

Yes, You Can Start (And Sustain!) A Home Yoga Practice

A home practice allows you to put in the time, focusing on consistency over quantity.

#personal growth #yoga #home
Elisa Mason
March 29 2013

7 Things You Need To Know Today (January 13)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Michelle Obama's farewell, how often you really need to exercise, and the secret to taming...

#news #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
January 13 2017

How Being Generous Will Get You Everything You Want This Year

Stop following the calendar, start following your heart.

#yoga
Lauren Imparato
January 13 2017

How I Finally Made Peace With My Body

I spent nearly two decades at war with my body. I would wake up to an image in the mirror and I would fight what I saw. I would wish for differently...

#acceptance #confidence #yoga #body image #self-acceptance
Hali Tsotetsi
November 1 2013

5 Hacks To Optimize Your High-Fat Diet

Take your high-fat diet to the next level.

#nutrition #food as medicine #wellness #fat #health
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
September 30 2017

3 Foods That Could Be Making You Anxious + How To Eat Your Way Calm

You may think that the stress in your life is just a result of your hectic schedule or financial worries. But what you may not realize is that the...

#food as medicine #fat #healthy foods #food #chocolate
Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 10 2015

10 Surprising Causes Of Constipation + How To Fix It

Hint: diet and lifestyle are big factors

#digestion #health
Lynda Griparic
April 21 2016
Food Trends
Travel
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope: How To Prep For The 3 Powerful Transits Coming Our Way

Wherever your internal compass points you, start researching in earnest.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
May 28 2018
Meditation

Simple Technique to Control Your Thoughts

Our perspectives very much affect the way we choose to see our life experience.

#personal growth quotes #healing #power of positive thinking #visualization #happiness
Caroline Rushforth
June 7 2012

How Holistic Medicine Finally Healed My Chronic Pain & Fatigue: An MD Explains

Dr. Akil Palanisamy, a Harvard-trained physician, didn't always believe in holistic approaches to health. But as he explains in his new book, it was...

#holistic healing #healing #health
Dr. Akil Palanisamy
March 17 2016
Wellness Trends

Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time

And how she's helping her friend beat cancer, too.

#running #fitness #cancer #Journey
Leigh Weingus
September 27 2017