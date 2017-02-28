9695 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Megan Gilmore

The 5 Most Common Excuses That Lead To Weight Gain (And How To Avoid Them)

There are five most common excuses I hear from my readers and nutrition clients when it comes to not eating well on a regular basis. Many of them...

#recipes #books #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness
mindbodygreen
February 28 2017
Women's Health

I Wanted To Avoid A C-Section At All Costs. And Then I Went Into Labor

Before I became pregnant, I thought Cesarean sections were performed only in the event of a true emergency.

#pregnancy #motherhood
Alena Gerst, LCSW
August 6 2015
Spirituality

It's Virgo Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

#love #relationships #happiness #self-awareness #astrology
The AstroTwins
September 10 2017

3 Easy Ways To Lose Weight, Look Younger & Boost Health

The world we live in today — with its chemicals, toxins and processed foods — is taking a toll on our health and how we look. In the last 50 years...

#antioxidant #disease #hormones #inflammation #weight loss
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 11 2013
Beauty
Motivation
Motivation

Girl Power Yoga

Over the past few years, many of my kids yoga classes have been to all girls, thanks in part to teaching some classes at an all-girls school and in...

#Yoga for Kids #yoga
Sarah Herrington
December 21 2010

This Week Is All About Intuition. Here's Your Angel Card Reading For The Next 7 Days

If you, like us, are all about getting a little mystical from time to time, we've got something to add to your high-vibe repertoire: Angel Cards.

#holistic healing #spirituality
David Piazza
February 27 2017
Food Trends

7 Signs Of A Heart Attack Women Need To Know

When you see a male actor have a heart attack on TV, he has all the classic signs: He breaks out into a sweat, clutches his left arm, says he feels...

#healing #heart disease #wellness #personal growth
Dr. Terrence Baruch
December 13 2013
Spirituality

6 Simple Ways to Balance Your Root Chakra

Bonus: They're actually pretty fun.

#chakras
Jennifer White
April 14 2012

Deliciously Ella On Following Your Passion + Healing With Food

Fellow avocado lover Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella talks "Wellth."

#wellth #healthy foods #food
Jason Wachob
April 8 2016
Change-Makers

Meet The Woman Who Is Turning Kombucha Into Runway Gowns

You'll probably never look at kombucha the same.

#environmentalism #kombucha
Emma Loewe
September 1 2017

3 Foods That Could Be Making You Anxious + How To Eat Your Way Calm

You may think that the stress in your life is just a result of your hectic schedule or financial worries. But what you may not realize is that the...

#food as medicine #fat #healthy foods #food #chocolate
Eva Selhub, M.D.
May 10 2015

The ONLY Gluten-Free Muffin Recipe You'll Ever Need (With Vegan Option)

I’m obsessed with this muffin recipe, and I know you will be too. Here’s why: you can play around with them to find the perfect flavor (I did berry...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Danielle DuBoise
May 21 2014

Vegan Recipe: Tortilla-Free Mexican Wrap

As summer is right around the corner and the hot weather is already pushing us to our first dips in the ocean, you may want some fresh, vibrant,...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Carla Zaplana
June 3 2013

5 Signs You Need A Break From Dating

"Feeling defeated when you're dating and not finding 'the one' is normal. But you are not defeated. Feelings come and go. Allow yourself to take a...

#relationships #dating #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Corinne Dobbas
February 21 2017

5 Reasons I'm Happy I Grew Up Chubby

I've recently been strutting around in my apartment after the gym in a sports bra to proudly show off the beginnings of my two-pack abs. My husband...

#wellness #personal growth #weight loss #compassion #weight loss success
Syeda Nazmi
April 27 2014

9 Simple Tips To Eat More Fruits & Veggies Every Day

We all have heard some variation of this nutritional advice since we were kids: “Eat your veggies, finish your fruit.” It's abundantly clear that...

#disease #inflammation #vegetarian #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 7 2015

Can't Concentrate When You Meditate? Read This

I’ve been witnessing a disturbing trend recently. Let’s call it the Protestant work ethic of meditation. Instantly recognizable when seen, it looks a...

#joy #meditation #wellness #yoga
Paula Watkins, PhD
November 20 2013