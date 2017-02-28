9695 results for
The 5 Most Common Excuses That Lead To Weight Gain (And How To Avoid Them)
There are five most common excuses I hear from my readers and nutrition clients when it comes to not eating well on a regular basis. Many of them...
I Wanted To Avoid A C-Section At All Costs. And Then I Went Into Labor
Before I became pregnant, I thought Cesarean sections were performed only in the event of a true emergency.
It's Virgo Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships
Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...
3 Easy Ways To Lose Weight, Look Younger & Boost Health
The world we live in today — with its chemicals, toxins and processed foods — is taking a toll on our health and how we look. In the last 50 years...
4 DIY Revitalizing Face Masks For Every Skin Type
Clear skin, full hearts: Can't lose.
Exactly How To Look Forward To Your Workout Every Single Time
Yes, it really is possible.
Girl Power Yoga
Over the past few years, many of my kids yoga classes have been to all girls, thanks in part to teaching some classes at an all-girls school and in...
This Week Is All About Intuition. Here's Your Angel Card Reading For The Next 7 Days
If you, like us, are all about getting a little mystical from time to time, we've got something to add to your high-vibe repertoire: Angel Cards.
Is The Future Of Food Vegan (And Spiked With Marijuana)?
We asked the world's biggest experts.
7 Signs Of A Heart Attack Women Need To Know
When you see a male actor have a heart attack on TV, he has all the classic signs: He breaks out into a sweat, clutches his left arm, says he feels...
6 Simple Ways to Balance Your Root Chakra
Bonus: They're actually pretty fun.
Deliciously Ella On Following Your Passion + Healing With Food
Fellow avocado lover Ella Woodward of Deliciously Ella talks "Wellth."
Meet The Woman Who Is Turning Kombucha Into Runway Gowns
You'll probably never look at kombucha the same.
3 Foods That Could Be Making You Anxious + How To Eat Your Way Calm
You may think that the stress in your life is just a result of your hectic schedule or financial worries. But what you may not realize is that the...
The ONLY Gluten-Free Muffin Recipe You'll Ever Need (With Vegan Option)
I’m obsessed with this muffin recipe, and I know you will be too. Here’s why: you can play around with them to find the perfect flavor (I did berry...
Vegan Recipe: Tortilla-Free Mexican Wrap
As summer is right around the corner and the hot weather is already pushing us to our first dips in the ocean, you may want some fresh, vibrant,...
5 Signs You Need A Break From Dating
"Feeling defeated when you're dating and not finding 'the one' is normal. But you are not defeated. Feelings come and go. Allow yourself to take a...
5 Reasons I'm Happy I Grew Up Chubby
I've recently been strutting around in my apartment after the gym in a sports bra to proudly show off the beginnings of my two-pack abs. My husband...
9 Simple Tips To Eat More Fruits & Veggies Every Day
We all have heard some variation of this nutritional advice since we were kids: “Eat your veggies, finish your fruit.” It's abundantly clear that...
Can't Concentrate When You Meditate? Read This
I’ve been witnessing a disturbing trend recently. Let’s call it the Protestant work ethic of meditation. Instantly recognizable when seen, it looks a...