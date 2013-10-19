5918 results for
6 Tips To Make Your Detox Fun!
Many people cringe when they hear the word detox. It sounds scary to them, they think they are going to be deprived, hungry and irritable, but it...
Why We Should All Be Living By The 80/20 Rule
Because who wants to feel guilty and restricted?
Crow Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the crow pose.
Eat, Move & Think Like A Rockstar! Here's How
Inspiring and attainable qualities.
Should Every Runner Try "Streaking"?
Is jogging a mile or more every single day smart—or dangerous?
7 Green Superfoods That Should Always Be On Your Plate
Eat your greens! How many times did you hear that as a kid?
Why You Don't Have To Choose Between Money & Spirituality
In my view, money and spirituality actually go very well together
Fall Reset: Your Mini-Guide To A 1-Day Detox
Considering doing a cleanse this fall after a summer of indulgence?
Bound Half Moon Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of the bound half moon pose.
Eagle Pose: How-to, Tips, Benefits
A demonstration of eagle pose.
40 Ways To Practice Joy Every Single Day
Have you noticed the explosion of books and articles on happiness in the past decade? No doubt it’s great that we’re getting expert advice on such an...
How I Lost 60 Pounds Without Dieting Or Eliminating Food Groups
Growing up in a Bangladeshi family where food was a way to show love, I had always been chubby. In college, I discovered booze and Domino's Pizza at...
What Does Ahimsa Really Mean?
Ahimsa is commonly translated to mean non-harming or non-violence, sometimes even compassion, both towards oneself and towards others. However, as I...
12 Sex Drive Killers + What To Do About Each
Let's talk about low sex drive and how to fix it.
10 Things Successful People Do Every Day
Have you ever wanted to be just a little bit more successful? Of course you do! And of course you can be! But as many of us are just struggling to get...
11 Qualities of the Ultimate Yoga Instructor
All great yoga teachers possess these qualities.
10 Ways To Make Big Decisions You'll Never Regret
Life is filled with choices, and we’re not even aware of many of the ones we’re actually making. For example, when I was expected to see 40 patients...
How Healthy Are The New Boosted Waters Really? We Put Them To The Test
Collagen water, rosewater, activated charcoal water—we decode them all.
7 Modern Accessories That Will Make Your Period Your Favorite Time Of The Month
Because your period deserves to be loved.
Why I'm Glad My Heart Stopped Working
Meet the world's only known three-time sudden cardiac death survivor.