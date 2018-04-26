9860 results for

This Mental Technique Might Make Your Workout Way Less Taxing

You're not a bad runner—you just need a new mindset.

#running
Krysten Peck
July 3 2018
Want To Deepen Your Practice? Try Ashtanga Yoga

Here are four reasons why Ashtanga yoga is a great practice:

#Ashtanga #yoga sutras #yogis #yoga
Smriti Kirubanandan
November 9 2014
Do You Need 3 Doses Of HPV Vaccine? New Research Says Maybe Not

Odds are, you or someone you know has received the HPV vaccine.

#news
Sarah Regan
February 10

What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Clinical Nutritionist Reveals Her Diet

As a nutritionist in the gastroenterology department of The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, my job is to help patients with various digestive...

#nutrition #clean food #healthy foods
Laura Manning
December 1 2015
3 Tips for Yogic Calm During Air Travel

It’s tough to keep your cool, but it can be done.

#yoga poses #breathing #meditation #mindfulness #yogis
Camila Matos
June 5 2012
A 5-Minute Guided Meditation With Benefits That'll Last All Day

A quick meditation to lean on through those crazy-busy motherhood moments.

#breath #Mother's Day #gratitude #motherhood
Deborah Hanekamp
May 8 2019
Generous Toddlers In New Study May Explain The Root Of Altruism

It's hard to find a definitive answer to the age-old question: Are humans born good or evil?

#news #social good #motherhood
Christina Coughlin
February 5
How To Soothe Your Spring Allergies Without Medicine

Some allergy suffering doesn’t have to be chronic and inevitable; it can be prevented or at the very least reduced through some fairly simple daily...

#allergies #holistic healing
Randi Ragan
March 28 2016
I Went On An 8-Week Smartphone Detox. Here's What I Learned

Two whole months with a dumb phone left me happier than ever.

#healing #technology #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 16 2016
5 Things About My Millennial Kids I Finally Stopped Judging

I love that my daughters are so open and tell me things that are going on in their lives. They share their good news and also reach out to me to...

#parenting advice #mindfulness #personal growth #parenting
Lisa Kayne Lieberman
May 18 2016
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

This pose can help counteract sitting all day.

#yoga
Sarah Regan
January 9