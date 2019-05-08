15177 results for

Personal Growth
Healthy Weight

Science Explains Why It's So Hard To Eat Carbs In Moderation

Do we have to take an all-or-nothing approach when it comes to carbs?

#news #health #sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 25 2017
Healthy Weight

The Wellness Practices That Helped Me Lose Over 100 Pounds—And Keep Them Off

The best advice for losing weight and keeping it off, including journaling every day, tracking what you eat, and healing from emotional traumas.

#empowerment #journaling
Mordechai Wiener
April 7 2019
Recipes
Integrative Health

We're Going Full Benjamin Button: Adults Over 70 Are Getting Healthier With Age

Older people are becoming younger (in terms of health, that is).

#news #healthy aging
Abby Moore
5 days ago
Love

6 Ways To Find Your Soul Mate

"After having been married and engaged multiple times, I'm engaged to the love of my life. And only recently did I realize that I've never actually...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #soul mates
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
July 1 2016
Food Trends
Beauty
Personal Growth

6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 13, 2017)

Including Merriam-Webster's word of the year.

#news #news roundup #feminism
Emma Loewe
December 13 2017
Functional Food

This Gut Expert Wants You To Eat More Berries — Here's Why

We spoke to Mahmoud Ghannoum, Ph.D., about his favorite foods. This is why he thinks we should all eat more berries.

#gut health #microbiome
Eliza Sullivan
February 16
Parenting
Beauty

What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression

As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...

#mental illness #health #depression
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 3 2016
Personal Growth
Beauty

If You Get Breakouts On Your Hairline, You May Be Doing This Wrong

We've heard of bad skin days; we've heard of bad hair days. How about bad scalp days?

#hair #skin care #acne
Alexandra Engler
May 15
Integrative Health

Scientists Create "Mini-Guts" To Help Find A Treatment For Leaky Gut

Leaky gut is a condition in which the lining of the intestine literally "leaks" as a break in the lining allows microbes and other molecules to seep...

#news #gut health #microbiome
Christina Coughlin
February 11
Love