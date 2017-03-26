23494 results for
Tossing These Things From Your Home Will Make You Way Less Stressed
Here's how to make your home a worry-free zone.
Why Low-Fat Diets Wreck Your Brain Health + What To Do About It
For years, fat and cholesterol have been demonized in our diets.
Want To Orgasm Harder? 9 Things You Need To Know About Your Pelvic Floor Muscles
No. 4: Pelvic floor muscles are not just about sex.
What SNL's Leslie Jones Can Teach Us About Real-World Wellness
Leslie Jones is no stranger to the limelight when speaking the truth, especially to the masses on social media—and at the gym is no exception.
Chances Are, Your Shampoo Bottle Will Have Half As Much Plastic By 2025
But does this commitment go far enough?
3 Bad Habits That Can Derail Any Relationship
As a marriage therapist, one of the questions I get asked most by family and friends is What should I do so we don’t end up in couples therapy? As a...
You Can't Repair Damaged Hair. But Here's What You Can Do
No one likes split ends.
My Husband And I Live In A Converted School Bus—And We've Never Been Happier
If you think your 1,000-square-foot apartment is small, try living in 200 square feet.
5 Habits That Will Lead To Healthy, Sustainable Weight Loss
It can be so easy to get caught up with all the numbers
An Insider Look Into The Leading Food Waste Solutions
Let's make food waste a thing of the past, shall we?
You Need This: A 3-Day Gut Reset, Just In Time For Spring
You'll be amazed at how delicious it is (and how good you feel!).
We've Never Seen Stretch Marks Portrayed So Beautifully
She takes "love yourself" to a whole new level.
I Have Bipolar Disorder. Here's How I Stopped Letting It Define Me
"My bipolar disorder colored every relationship I had. It was the filter that people saw me through. Truthfully, at that time, it was the filter I saw...
Iced Coffee Smoothie
Editor's Note: We all know a protein-rich smoothie is a smart way to start the day, but coffee is often pretty crucial as well. Carrying both on your...
Say Hello To Sunday With A Chai-Spiced Breakfast
I love waking up to a mug of hot chai tea, don't you? The only thing better than a cup of chai tea is a plate of chai-spiced pancakes.
Want To Find Your Dharma? Ask Yourself These 7 Questions
Meditating on these questions can help you find your purpose.
Why I Celebrate The Fact That I Don't Have A Supermodel Body
When I was about 11 years old, we had to do a group trust exercise in summer camp. The goal of the exercise was to get all the campers through a...
If You're Not Eating This Food, You're More At Risk For Heavy Metal Poisoning
You likely have the solution in your pantry already.
A Psychic's Manifestation Technique For A Magical New Year
Step 1: Set your intention.
Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea
Drink up.