Functional Food

Why Low-Fat Diets Wreck Your Brain Health + What To Do About It

For years, fat and cholesterol have been demonized in our diets.

#nutrition #fat #Alzheimer's
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 6 2015
Women's Health

Want To Orgasm Harder? 9 Things You Need To Know About Your Pelvic Floor Muscles

No. 4: Pelvic floor muscles are not just about sex.

#libido
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
March 31 2017
Motivation

What SNL's Leslie Jones Can Teach Us About Real-World Wellness

Leslie Jones is no stranger to the limelight when speaking the truth, especially to the masses on social media—and at the gym is no exception.

#celebrity #confidence #body positivity
Krysten Peck
February 8 2018
Off-the-Grid

3 Bad Habits That Can Derail Any Relationship

As a marriage therapist, one of the questions I get asked most by family and friends is What should I do so we don’t end up in couples therapy? As a...

#love #relationships #personal growth #divorce #communication
Esther Boykin, LMFT
February 10 2014
Beauty
Home

My Husband And I Live In A Converted School Bus—And We've Never Been Happier

If you think your 1,000-square-foot apartment is small, try living in 200 square feet.

#happiness #green living #sustainability
Julie Puckett
March 25 2016
Healthy Weight
Climate Change

An Insider Look Into The Leading Food Waste Solutions

Let's make food waste a thing of the past, shall we?

#environmentalism #organic food
Emma Loewe
July 28 2017
Functional Food

You Need This: A 3-Day Gut Reset, Just In Time For Spring

You'll be amazed at how delicious it is (and how good you feel!).

#gut health #cleanse
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
March 20 2017
Women's Health

I Have Bipolar Disorder. Here's How I Stopped Letting It Define Me

"My bipolar disorder colored every relationship I had. It was the filter that people saw me through. Truthfully, at that time, it was the filter I saw...

#relationships #mental illness #happiness #mental health #personal growth
Lauren Polly
August 18 2016

Iced Coffee Smoothie

Editor's Note: We all know a protein-rich smoothie is a smart way to start the day, but coffee is often pretty crucial as well. Carrying both on your...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #coffee #protein #wellness
Alicia Sokol
October 9 2014

Say Hello To Sunday With A Chai-Spiced Breakfast

I love waking up to a mug of hot chai tea, don't you? The only thing better than a cup of chai tea is a plate of chai-spiced pancakes.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food #vegan recipes
Kyra Howearth
October 4 2015
Spirituality

Why I Celebrate The Fact That I Don't Have A Supermodel Body

When I was about 11 years old, we had to do a group trust exercise in summer camp. The goal of the exercise was to get all the campers through a...

#gender #feminism #personal growth #body image #self-acceptance
Kelly Wadler
May 28 2015
Functional Food
Spirituality
Functional Food

Benefits Of Hibiscus Tea

Drink up.

#tea
Lisa Hayim
April 9 2018